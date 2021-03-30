Huisheng International : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where the Company is unable to issue 2020 Annual Results in accordance with Rules 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of Listing Rules, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would be inappropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 at this stage as it may not reflect the financial performance and position of the Group accurately.
The Company will make further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the SFO.
POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING
In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. The Company will continue to work with the auditors to complete the audit work as soon as practicable and will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the Company of the date of the Board meeting as and when appropriate.
SUSPENSION OF TRADING
Pursuant to Rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in the Company's securities if the Company fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules, and the suspension will normally remain in force until the Company publishes an announcement containing the requisite financial information. Accordingly, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2020 Annual Results by the Company.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Huisheng International Holdings Limited
Chan Chi Ching
Executive Director
Hong Kong, 30 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chi Ching, Mr. Suen Man Fung and Mr. Su Hongbo as executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Hin Hang, Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel, Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan and Dr. Wang Guiping as independent non-executive Directors.