Huisheng International : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL惠 生 國 際 控 股 有HOLDINGS限 公 司 LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1340) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS; POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND SUSPENSION OF TRADING This announcement is made by Huisheng International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"). DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") on or before 31 March 2021. Under Rule 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules, the 2020 Annual Results shall be based on the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 which shall be agreed with the auditors. The delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules. The board ("Board") of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that there will be a delay in the release of the 2020 Annual Results. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the corresponding travel restriction and mandatory quarantine measures imposed by the People's Republic of China, based on the latest development and progress of the auditing process, additional time is required for the completion of auditing process including but not limited to obtain remaining audit confirmations, perform a site visit of breeding farms, interview with relevant personnel and perform subsequent audit procedures for the 2020 Annual Results. The Company is working closely with the auditor to provide them with all required data and documents in order to complete the audit process as soon as possible. For the recent discussion with the Company's auditor, the Company currently expects that the 2020 Annual Results will be published no later than the end of April 2021. 1 Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where the Company is unable to issue 2020 Annual Results in accordance with Rules 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of Listing Rules, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would be inappropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 at this stage as it may not reflect the financial performance and position of the Group accurately. The Company will make further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the SFO. POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. The Company will continue to work with the auditors to complete the audit work as soon as practicable and will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the Company of the date of the Board meeting as and when appropriate. SUSPENSION OF TRADING Pursuant to Rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in the Company's securities if the Company fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules, and the suspension will normally remain in force until the Company publishes an announcement containing the requisite financial information. Accordingly, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2020 Annual Results by the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. By Order of the Board Huisheng International Holdings Limited Chan Chi Ching Executive Director Hong Kong, 30 March 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chi Ching, Mr. Suen Man Fung and Mr. Su Hongbo as executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Hin Hang, Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel, Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan and Dr. Wang Guiping as independent non-executive Directors. 2 Attachments Original document

Huisheng International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:12 UTC.

