Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Huisheng International Holdings Limited    1340   KYG4643W1078

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1340)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Huisheng International : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS; (2) POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND (3) SUSPENSION OF TRADING

03/30/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL惠 生 國 際 控 股 有HOLDINGS限 公 司 LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1340)

    1. DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS;
  2. POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING; AND
    1. SUSPENSION OF TRADING

This announcement is made by Huisheng International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO").

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL RESULTS

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish the audited annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results") on or before 31 March 2021. Under Rule 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules, the 2020 Annual Results shall be based on the Company's financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 which shall be agreed with the auditors. The delay in publication of the 2020 Annual Results constitute non-compliance of Rules 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of the Listing Rules.

The board ("Board") of directors of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that there will be a delay in the release of the 2020 Annual Results. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the corresponding travel restriction and mandatory quarantine measures imposed by the People's Republic of China, based on the latest development and progress of the auditing process, additional time is required for the completion of auditing process including but not limited to obtain remaining audit confirmations, perform a site visit of breeding farms, interview with relevant personnel and perform subsequent audit procedures for the 2020 Annual Results. The Company is working closely with the auditor to provide them with all required data and documents in order to complete the audit process as soon as possible. For the recent discussion with the Company's auditor, the Company currently expects that the 2020 Annual Results will be published no later than the end of April 2021.

1

Rule 13.49(3) of the Listing Rules provides that where the Company is unable to issue 2020 Annual Results in accordance with Rules 13.49(1) and 13.49(2) of Listing Rules, it must announce its results based on the financial results which have yet to be agreed with the auditor (so far as the information is available). The Board, after due and careful consideration, is of the view that it would be inappropriate for the Company to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2020 at this stage as it may not reflect the financial performance and position of the Group accurately.

The Company will make further announcement(s) to provide updates on the above matters as and appropriate in accordance with the Listing Rules and the SFO.

POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING

In light of the delay in the publication of the 2020 Annual Results, the Board meeting in respect of reviewing and approving, among other matters, the 2020 Annual Results will be postponed. The Company will continue to work with the auditors to complete the audit work as soon as practicable and will publish further announcement(s) to inform the shareholders of the Company of the date of the Board meeting as and when appropriate.

SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Pursuant to Rule 13.50 of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange will normally require suspension of trading in the Company's securities if the Company fails to publish periodic financial information in accordance with the Listing Rules, and the suspension will normally remain in force until the Company publishes an announcement containing the requisite financial information. Accordingly, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange is currently expected to be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 1 April 2021 until the publication of the announcement in relation to the 2020 Annual Results by the Company.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Huisheng International Holdings Limited

Chan Chi Ching

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chi Ching, Mr. Suen Man Fung and Mr. Su Hongbo as executive Directors; and Mr. Chan Hin Hang, Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel, Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan and Dr. Wang Guiping as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Huisheng International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 14:02:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:03aHUISHENG INTERNATIONAL  : (1) delay in publication of audited annual results; (2..
PU
2020HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL  : Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2019
PU
2020HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL  : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 24 ..
PU
2014Chinese pork giant WH Group plans $5.3 billion IPO in HK
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 5,66 M 0,86 M 0,86 M
Net income 2019 -192 M -29,2 M -29,2 M
Net cash 2019 5,88 M 0,90 M 0,90 M
P/E ratio 2019 -0,54x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 76,7 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 100%
Chart HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huisheng International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
King Shiu Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Lun Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Hin Hang Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Guiping Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Ching Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.75%12
TYSON FOODS, INC.18.56%27 931
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.42%26 159
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-9.39%21 212
WH GROUP LIMITED9.08%13 686
JBS S.A.21.34%12 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ