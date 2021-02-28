Huiyin : (1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2021 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2021 INTERIM REPORT; (2) CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER; (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS; AND (4) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huiyin Holdings Group Limited 匯銀控股集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1178)

(1) DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2021 INTERIM

RESULTS AND

DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2021 INTERIM REPORT; (2) CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND

APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER;

(3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER

OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS;

AND

(4) CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE SHARES

This announcement is made by Huiyin Holdings Group Limited (the ''Company'', together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 30 September 2020 and 5 October 2020 in relation to, among other things, the delay in the publication of the annual results of the Group for the financial year ended 30 June 2020 (the "2020 Annual Results"); (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 31 December 2020 in relation to the appointment of RSM Corporate Advisory (Hong Kong) Limited as the independent forensic accountant to review certain matters in relation to the audit of the 2020 Annual Results (the ''Matters''); and (iii) the announcement of the Company dated 11 February 2021 in relation to, among other things, the suspension of duties of directors of the Company (collectively, the "Announcements"). Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall bear the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

DELAY IN PUBLICATION OF 2020 ANNUAL RESULTS AND 2021 INTERIM RESULTS AND DESPATCH OF 2020 ANNUAL REPORT AND 2021 INTERIM REPORT

Pursuant to Rule 13.49(6) and Rule 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules, the Company is required to publish its interim results announcement for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (the ''2021 Interim Results'') on or before 28 February 2021 and despatch its interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (the ''2021 Interim Report'') on or before 31 March 2021.

As at the date of this announcement, (i) RSM is in the process of conducting the forensic investigation in relation to the Matters; and (ii) the audit of the 2020 Annual Results has not been completed and therefore the publication of the 2020 Annual Results and the despatch of the annual report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2020 (the ''2020 Annual Report'') are still pending. Accordingly, there has been a delay in the publication of the 2021 Interim Results. It is also expected that the 2021 Interim Report will not be published within the timeframe required under the Listing Rules due to the reasons mention above.

After due and careful consideration, the Board is of the view that it would not be appropriate to publish the unaudited management accounts of the Group for the 2021 Interim Results at this stage pending completion of the forensic investigation in relation to the Matters given that the accounts may not accurately reflect the financial performance and position of the Group. The Board acknowledges that the Company's delay in publication of the 2021 Interim Results and the 2021 Interim Report will constitute non-compliance with Rule 13.49(6) and Rule 13.48(1) of the Listing Rules.

The Company will publish further announcement to inform the Shareholders and potential investors of (i) the date of publication of the 2020 Annual Results and the 2021 Interim Results; and (ii) the date of despatch of the 2020 Annual Report and the 2021 Interim Report as and when appropriate.

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES AND APPOINTMENT OF FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

Due to the suspension of the executive and/or administrative duties of (i) Mr. Li as an executive Director; (ii) Mr. Jiang as an executive Director; and (iii) Mr. Kam as a non-executive Director, as permitted by law all with effect from 10 February 2021, and the details were included the announcement of the Company dated 11 February 2021. In order not to affect the normal operation of the Company, the Board announces that:

(i) Mr. Chin Wai Keung Richard, an executive Director, has been appointed as a member of each of the remuneration committee (the "Remuneration Committee"), the nomination committee (the "Nomination Committee") and the strategy development committee (the "Strategy Development Committee") of the Company with effect from 26 February 2021;

(ii) Mr. Chui Chi Yun Robert, an independent non-executive Director, has been appointed as a member of each of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee with effect from 26 February 2021;

(iii) Mr. Shi Zhengjian, an executive Director, has been appointed as a member of the Strategy Development Committee with effect from 26 February 2021; and

(iv) Mr. Wong Po Tin ("Mr. Wong") has been appointed as the financial controller of the Company with effect from 1 March 2021.

Mr. Wong is a qualified accountant and is a member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He has extensive experience in the accounting, auditing, company secretarial, banking and investors relation industry and was a financial controller of a multi-national company prior to joining the Group.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to welcome Mr. Wong for joining the Company.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The Board also announces that the address of Suntera (Cayman) Limited (formerly known as SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited), the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands, will be changed from "Royal Bank House - 3rd Floor, 24 Shedden Road, P.O. Box 1586, Grand Cayman, KY1-1110, Cayman Islands" to "Suite 3204, Unit 2A, Block 3, Building D, P.O. Box 1586, Gardenia Court, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1100, Cayman Islands" with effect from 1 March 2021.

The Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar and transfer office is still maintained by Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F, Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING OF THE SHARES

Trading in the Shares has been suspended since 5 October 2020 pending the fulfilment of all the resumption conditions set out by the Stock Exchange and will remain suspended until further notice. The Company is working closely with its professional advisers towards the resumption of trading in the Shares as soon as possible.

By order of the Board Huiyin Holdings Group Limited

Chin Wai Keung Richard

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Dongming (duties suspended), Mr. Han Qingyun, Mr. Jiang Bian (duties suspended), Mr. Shi Zhengjian and Mr. Chin Wai Keung Richard as the executive Directors; Mr. Kam Kit (duties suspended) as the non-executive Director; and Mr. Chui Chi Yun Robert, Ms. Hui Yuet Yuet and Ms. Yang Bei as the independent non-executive Directors.