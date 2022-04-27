Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Huize Holding Limited
  News
  Summary
    HUIZ   US44473E1055

HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED

(HUIZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 03:51:15 pm EDT
1.030 USD   -1.90%
09:16aHuize Holding Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
03/21HUIZE : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
03/21Huize Holding Limited announces an Equity Buyback for $5 million worth of its shares.
CI
Summary 
Summary

Huize Holding Limited Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/27/2022 | 09:16am EDT
SHENZHEN, China, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 27, 2022.

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen

In China
Ms. Jasmine Zhu
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: jasminezhu@christensenir.com

In U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com


Financials
Sales 2021 1 954 M 298 M 298 M
Net income 2021 -28,0 M -4,27 M -4,27 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 351 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,3%
Chart HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huize Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,75 CNY
Average target price 16,04 CNY
Spread / Average Target 137%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cunjun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Minghan Xiao Co-Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Ho Tam Co-CFO & Chief Strategy Officer
Kai Ouyang Chief Technology Officer
Jiang Li Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED-27.97%54
AON PLC3.23%66 381
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.2.27%36 372
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY1.50%26 629
BROWN & BROWN, INC.-6.55%18 595
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-8.25%4 628