    HUIZ   US44473E1055

HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED

(HUIZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:24:00 2023-04-19 pm EDT
1.340 USD   +3.08%
04:31pHuize Holding Limited Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F
GL
04:11pHuize : Supplemental Submission Pursuant to Item 16I(a) of Form 20-F - Form 6-K
PU
03/28Huize Holding Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Huize Holding Limited Files 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F

04/19/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
SHENZHEN, China, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize,” the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 19, 2023.

The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com. The Company will provide hardcopies of the annual report, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be submitted to the Company’s Investor Relations Department at investor@huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting, and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory
In China
Ms. Crystal Lai
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


Financials
Sales 2022 1 606 M 234 M 234 M
Net income 2022 13,1 M 1,91 M 1,91 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 463 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,4%
Chart HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Huize Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,94 CNY
Average target price 11,88 CNY
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cun Jun Ma Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ming Han Xiao Co-Chief Financial Officer
Kwok Ho Tam Co-CFO & Chief Strategy Officer
Ou Yang Kai Chief Technology Officer
Jiang Li Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED-5.80%67
AON PLC10.57%68 081
ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO.9.59%44 232
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-2.52%25 383
BROWN & BROWN, INC.5.93%17 121
CAIXA SEGURIDADE PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.16.53%5 873
