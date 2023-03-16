Advanced search
    HUIZ   US44473E1055

HUIZE HOLDING LIMITED

(HUIZ)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:10 2023-03-15 pm EDT
1.240 USD   -2.36%
05:01aHuize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 27, 2023
GL
05:00aHuize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 27, 2023
AQ
03/07Huize Partners with Guofu Life to Launch “Ding Hai Zhu No.3” - a Term Life Insurance Product for the Younger Generation
GL
Huize Holding Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 27, 2023

03/16/2023 | 05:01am EDT
SHENZHEN, China, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huize Holding Limited, (“Huize”, the “Company” or “we”) (NASDAQ: HUIZ), a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 unaudited financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Monday, March 27, 2023 (8:00 P.M. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Monday, March 27, 2023). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title:Huize Holding Limited’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link:https://register.vevent.com/register/BI41fe504a66d542db8991a2741491ef15
  

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registration, each participant will receive a confirmation email containing dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.huize.com.

About Huize Holding Limited

Huize Holding Limited is a leading digital insurance product and service platform for new generation consumers in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience.

For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Ms. Harriet Hu
Investor Relations Director
investor@huize.com

Media Relations
mediacenter@huize.com

Christensen Advisory
In China
Ms. Crystal Lai
Phone: +852 2117 0861
Email: crystal.lai@christensencomms.com

In the U.S.
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com


