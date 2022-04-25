Hulamin : Integrated Annual Report 2021 04/25/2022 | 01:50pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Aluminium and key Hulamin Introducon About this report 2 Chairman's review 4 Introducing Hulamin Hulamin at a glance 6 Group overview 8 Integrated thinking 10 Hulamin's Circle of Synergy 12 Our commitment to sustainability development 13 The business in context milestones 15 About aluminium 16 Trends in the aluminium sector 17 The aluminium value chain 18 The role of Hulamin and South Africa in the aluminium value chain 20 Business model 22 Stakeholder engagement 24 The operang environment 26 Strategic leadership Board of Directors 29 Execuve Commiee 32 Our long-term business goal 33 Our strategy 34 Chief Execuve Oﬃcer's review 36 Chief Financial Oﬃcer's report 38 Risk management 46 Performance outcomes Manufactured capital 55 Capital outcomes scorecard 58 Corporate governance Remuneraon report Annual ﬁnancial Statements 61 07 Shareholder informaon Analysis of shareholders 163 Statutory approvals and reports 73 Group ﬁnancial statements 83 Company ﬁnancial statements 150 Hulamin share price 164 Shareholders' diary 164 Noce of annual general meeng 165 Form of proxy 173 Applicaon form for electronic parcipaon at the annual general meeng 175 Corporate informaon 177 Introducon 2 About this report

4 Chairman's review About this report This integrated annual report provides a concise review of how Hulamin creates sustainable value. It provides insight into Hulamin's business model, changes in the external environment and the risks and opportunies that arise therefrom. Scope The scope of this report includes Hulamin Limited, its subsidiaries and operang divisions, listed on page 8. The report covers the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. Our audience Hulamin's long-term providers of capital are the primary audience of Hulamin's integrated report. However, Hulamin's value creaon acvies beneﬁt and impact a wide range of stakeholders whose interests are speciﬁcally covered in this report in line with our shared value creaon principle. The report provides all stakeholders with a greater understanding of the reliance of Hulamin's business model on the relevant capitals. It also sets out the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial performance of Hulamin and the impact of Hulamin's operaons on the relevant capitals and provides insight into the prospects of the group. Reporng frameworks In compiling this integrated annual report, the following frameworks have been considered: • Internaonal Integrated Reporng Framework, December 2013

• King Report on Corporate Governance (King IV) • JSE Limited Lisngs Requirements

• Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended, and the Companies Regulaons

• Internaonal Financial Reporng Standards Assurance The Audit Commiee provides an oversight role to this integrated annual report. The commiee has reviewed the completeness and accuracy of this report and is sasﬁed that the report is an accurate reﬂecon of the group's integrated performance. Certain elements of this report have been independently assured. This assurance forms part of a combined assurance approach adopted by Hulamin. Materiality and comparability Materiality has been applied to qualitave and quantave disclosures and content of this report. An item is considered material if it could inﬂuence the decisions of the group and its stakeholders. There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the content and scope of this report from prior years. In aempts to enhance the comparability of informaon, certain comparave ﬁgures may have been restated and these have been noted as such. Forward-looking informaon The report contains some forward-looking informaon regarding the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial performance and posion of Hulamin. Hulamin believes this forward-looking informaon to be realisc at the me of the issue of the report. These statements include uncertaines, assumpons and risks about future events and circumstances, which may result in actual results diﬀering from those ancipated. Forward-looking informaon has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors. Board approval The Board acknowledges its responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the integrated annual report and to the best of its knowledge and belief the integrated annual report addresses all material issues and presents fairly the integrated performance of Hulamin and its impacts. The report has been prepared in line with best pracce and the Board conﬁrms that it has approved the release of the 2021 integrated annual report. Feedback from stakeholders Hulamin is commied to building stronger stakeholder relaonships, which are enhanced through various communicaons. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback on this integrated annual report and the type of informaon you would like to see in future reports toAyanda.Mngadi@hulamin.co.za, which will enable the group to gauge the accuracy and standard of its integrated reporng. Our 2021 reportsContent and assurance providers Annual ﬁnancial statements: Ernst & Young Inc. Review of internal controls: PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Proprietary Limited and Ngubane & Co. BEE contributor level: Empowerdex Sustainability report (selected informaon): BDO Advisory Services (Pty) Ltdwww.hulamin.com/sites/default/ﬁles/downloads/2021%20Hulamin_Sustainability_Report.pdf Chairman's Review Following the breakout of Covid-19 and the resulng slowdown in business acvity in 2020 - both externally in the global aluminium market and within Hulamin operaons - 2021 ushered in the expectaon of connued recovery that began in the second half of 2020. The ﬁrst, second and third Covid-19 waves of 2020 and 2021 had serious negave impacts on the Company. These disrupons were most visible in Group sales volumes, where both soﬅ market condions and challenges in maintaining manufacturing momentum resulted in measurably lower sales. Late in December 2020, the Internaonal Trade Administraon Commission (ITAC) of South Africa announced that the 2018 Hulamin applicaon for duty protecon on aluminium ﬂat-rolled products was successful. A 15% import duty on aluminium rolled products into South Africa was therefore gazeed for implementaon from January 2021. This resulted in a signiﬁcant increase in local demand, which has been parcularly noceable in the beverage can sector. As a result, demand for all products, especially from the beverage can market, experienced a sharp increase during 2021. Although performance in 2021 showed a pleasing improvement, the year remained punctuated by several disrupons and upheavals. Hulamin is located in a fragile social and polical context. The scourges of poverty, inequality and unemployment are commonplace in and around Pietermaritzburg. This results in a volale polical environment where levels of infrastructure and public sector services are parcularly variable. In 2021, Hulamin faced power and logiscs challenges due to unreliable local government infrastructure and services. Furthermore, in 2021 we faced social unrest and loong in our communies, cyber-aacks in the Durban port, and ongoing road logiscs delays in and around our operaons, and instances where our employees faced violent crime were commonplace. As a result stable and reliable operaons in this context posed parcular challenging. Transformaon The Board places great value on the role that Hulamin plays in invesng in, normalising and sustaining our KwaZulu-Natal and South African communies. Despite the challenging economic environment and resulng ﬁnancial performance, we are proud to have maintained acvies geared towards transformaon throughout these diﬃcult periods in 2019 and 2020. In the 2021 assessment, in spite of the ght ﬁnancial condions, the Company qualiﬁed for a Level 7 scoring in the revised B-BBEE codes, as published by the Department of Trade and Industry in 2015. The main reasons for the decline in ownership scoring curtailed expenditure on Enterprise and Social Development (ESD) and the lower share price. In terms of the revised B-BBEE codes, failing to reach the sub-minimum on ownership, procurement or ESD, results in being penalised a level. As a consequence, the Hulamin B-BBEE scorecard for 2021 resulted in a net score of Level 7. Plans are in place to improve the posion for the 2022 year and to revert to historic performance. Aluminium supply Hulamin connues to play its crucial role in the Southern African aluminium economy. Hulamin is the key link between the large primary industry and the manufacturers who require aluminium raw materials for their fabricaon processes. Our key supplier is Hillside Aluminium, one of the largest and most globally compeve smelters, located in Richards Bay. Like all aluminium smelters, it plays a crucial role in stabilising the electricity supply grid by changing its electricity demand at short noce to counter changes in electricity supply availability. The smelter is wholly dependent on electricity supply for both operaonal connuity and economic sustainability. Consequently, security of primary aluminium supply is one of Hulamin's major risks. During 2021, the Naonal Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved a supply contract between Eskom and Hillside for a new ﬁve-year electricity supply contract. We are thankful for this progress and for the certainty that it brings to the sustainability of Hulamin and the aluminium industry in South Africa. Furthermore, the availability of compeve primary aluminium unlocks opportunies for investment by Hulamin and the broader industry. Safety and health The Board and I report another safe year for Hulamin. Although the tragic eﬀects of Covid-19 have subsided somewhat, we are sad to report a total of 12 Covid-19-related deaths in the Hulamin family since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A total of 968 posive cases were reported, of which we are grateful to report that 950 people have fully recovered and, at me of reporng, six are sll recovering. In 2021, Hulamin once again provided a safe and healthy work environment for employees. The year was parcularly challenging for employees' wellbeing, following the eﬀects of Covid-19, the economic downturn, and its resulng impacts on employment and ﬁnancial stability. Early in 2021, the Company idenﬁed the need to support employees' mental health in these most challenging mes. We are proud to have been in a posion to assist our most valuable assets, our people, both directly through protecve health intervenons, such as safer transport, as well as through the successful implementaon of a mental health support/coping programme for employees. We are once again proud of our safety record as safety incident frequency target rates were achieved in 2021. (The Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate was 0.6). Rerement and succession The Board places great value on the governance responsibilies placed on the Hulamin Board of Directors as the primary accountability body for the Company. Reﬂecng the values and priories of stakeholders is the foundaon upon which we hold management accountable. The Board is sasﬁed with the competence and experience of the Board and management team. We are cognisant of the trade-oﬀs between size, diversity and cost to run the business opmally over the coming years. We thank Laren Farquharson for stepping into the gap, following Anton Krull's resignaon in 2020 while we awaited the appointment of Mark Gounder in April 2021. Laren's experience and cool demeanour provided the connuity the Board and I needed during this challenging period. Mark Gounder joined the Board on 1 April 2021, following a long and disnguished career in the sugar industry. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and have been pleased with his energy, experience, judgement and leadership in his short tenure thus far. We welcome him to the Hulamin family and look forward to his upliﬅing of the Hulamin Finance team, his support to Richard and the Board, and to his long tenure with the Company. Sharon Ramoetlo joined Hulamin on 1 May 2021 in the role of Company Secretary, following the rerement of Willem Fitchat. Sharon has ﬁlled this role seamlessly, bringing her unique skills, experience and personality to the funcon. The Board and I have been delighted with the eﬃcient diligence with which she has taken on her responsibilies, allowing the board and its commiees to seamlessly perform their funcons. Conclusion and outlook The Board is pleased that Hulamin has recovered from the ongoing challenges of 2019 through to 2021, returning strongly to proﬁtability in 2021. I am pleased that we have migated the challenging period, successfully aconing the turnaround improvements iniated in 2019. Although the challenges and constraints of Covid-19 are ongoing, we are pleased to present a successful 2021 year. We returned a meaningful improvement in volumes, kept costs under control, and managed our liquidity under oﬅen diﬃcult condions. We look forward to further improvements in the year ahead. Thabo Leeuw Chairman Introducing Hulamin 6 Hulamin at a glance

8 Group overview

10 Integrated thinking

12 Hulamin's Circle of Synergy

13 Our commitment to sustainability development Hulamin at a glance Hulamin is a leading, mid-stream aluminium semi-fabricator and fabricator of aluminium products located in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal. We purchase primary aluminium and supply a range of high value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions to manufacturers of ﬁnished products in South Africa and over 50 countries around the world. 01 Hulamin's largest acvity is aluminium rolling which contributes around 90% of our revenue, with the balance comprising extruded products and other downstream products. Although the South African market is an important and growing element of our business, a signiﬁcant poron of rolled products are exported to regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. Our Philosophy INTRODUCING THE BUSINESS STRATEGIC PERFORMANCE CORPORATE SHAREHOLDER HULAMIN IN CONTEXT LEADERSHIP OUTCOMES GOVERNANCE INFORMATION Our Vision Through a commitment to a common purpose we can forge our own desny. Knowledge and atude give us power over our business challenges and personal circumstances. Our Promises • Earn a reputaon for excellent customer service

• Assist all employees to upliﬅ their skill levels

• Generate respectable proﬁts in our operaons • Set the benchmark in our industry for safe and responsible manufacturing Our Core Purpose Our core purpose is to create value through the manufacture of high-value aluminium semi-fabricated products. In doing so, we aim to contribute to the upliﬅment of the standard of living in the region. We achieve this by smulang business acvies associated with adding value to the large quanes of primary aluminium produced in the region and through pursuing related business opportunies within which we can further apply our capabilies. To drive value to all stakeholders, whilst contribung to a beer, more inclusive world. The Standards We Set Ourselves Our success is measured by the extent to which: • We are respected and admired by all our stakeholders

• We are regarded as an employer of choice

• We are ﬁlled with pride in our achievements

• We make the world a beer place Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 17:49:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about HULAMIN LIMITED 01:50p HULAMIN : Integrated Annual Report 2021 PU 01:40p HULAMIN : Sustainability Report 2021 PU 12:20p HULAMIN : No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting PU 04/14 HULAMIN : Impact of KZN floods on Hulamin operations PU 04/14 Hulamin Limited Announces Impact of KZN Floods on Hulamin Operations CI 04/05 HULAMIN : Renewal of Cautionary Announcement PU 03/30 Hulamin Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021 CI 03/28 TRANSCRIPT : Hulamin Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022 CI 03/28 HULAMIN : Summarised Preliminary Consolidated Results for the year ended 31 December 2021-.. PU 03/14 HULAMIN : Business Review and Trading Statement for the year ended 31 December 2021 PU