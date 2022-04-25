Hulamin : Integrated Annual Report 2021

Aluminium and key Hulamin
Introducon
About this report 2
Chairman's review 4
Introducing Hulamin
Hulamin at a glance 6
Group overview 8
Integrated thinking 10
Hulamin's Circle of Synergy 12
Our commitment to
sustainability development 13
The business in context
milestones 15
About aluminium 16
Trends in the
aluminium sector 17
The aluminium value chain 18
The role of Hulamin and South Africa in the
aluminium value chain 20
Business model 22
Stakeholder engagement 24
The operang environment 26
Strategic leadership
Board of Directors 29
Execuve Commiee 32
Our long-term business goal 33
Our strategy 34
Chief Execuve Oﬃcer's
review 36
Chief Financial Oﬃcer's
report 38
Risk management 46
Performance outcomes
Manufactured capital 55
Capital outcomes scorecard 58
Corporate governance
Remuneraon report
Annual ﬁnancial Statements
61
07
Shareholder informaon
Analysis of shareholders 163
Statutory approvals and
reports 73
Group ﬁnancial statements 83
Company ﬁnancial
statements 150
Hulamin share price 164
Shareholders' diary 164
Noce of annual general
meeng 165
Form of proxy 173
Applicaon form for electronic parcipaon at the annual
general meeng 175
Corporate informaon 177
About this report
This integrated annual report provides a concise
review of how Hulamin creates sustainable value.
It provides insight into Hulamin's business model, changes in the external environment and the risks and opportunies that arise therefrom.
Scope
The scope of this report includes Hulamin Limited, its subsidiaries and operang divisions, listed on page 8. The report covers the period 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021.
Our audience
Hulamin's long-term providers of capital are the primary audience of Hulamin's integrated report. However, Hulamin's value creaon acvies beneﬁt and impact a wide range of stakeholders whose interests are speciﬁcally covered in this report in line with our shared value creaon principle.
The report provides all stakeholders with a greater understanding of the reliance of Hulamin's business model on the relevant capitals. It also sets out the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial performance of Hulamin and the impact of Hulamin's operaons on the relevant capitals and provides insight into the prospects of the group.
Reporng frameworks
In compiling this integrated annual report, the following frameworks have been considered:
-
• Internaonal Integrated Reporng Framework, December 2013
-
• King Report on Corporate Governance (King IV)
-
• JSE Limited Lisngs Requirements
-
• Companies Act, No 71 of 2008, as amended, and the Companies Regulaons
-
• Internaonal Financial Reporng Standards
Assurance
The Audit Commiee provides an oversight role to this integrated annual report. The commiee has reviewed the completeness and accuracy of this report and is sasﬁed that the report is an accurate reﬂecon of the group's integrated performance.
Certain elements of this report have been independently assured. This assurance forms part of a combined assurance approach adopted by Hulamin.
Materiality and comparability
Materiality has been applied to qualitave and quantave disclosures and content of this report. An item is considered material if it could inﬂuence the decisions of the group and its stakeholders.
There have been no signiﬁcant changes to the content and scope of this report from prior years. In aempts to enhance the comparability of informaon, certain comparave ﬁgures may have been restated and these have been noted as such.
Forward-looking informaon
The report contains some forward-looking informaon regarding the ﬁnancial and non-ﬁnancial performance and posion of Hulamin. Hulamin believes this forward-looking informaon to be realisc at the me of the issue of the report. These statements include uncertaines, assumpons and risks about future events and circumstances, which may result in actual results diﬀering from those ancipated. Forward-looking informaon has not been reviewed or reported on by the external auditors.
Board approval
The Board acknowledges its responsibility for ensuring the integrity of the integrated annual report and to the best of its knowledge and belief the integrated annual report addresses all material issues and presents fairly the integrated performance of Hulamin and its impacts. The report has been prepared in line with best pracce and the Board conﬁrms that it has approved the release of the 2021 integrated annual report.
Feedback from stakeholders
Hulamin is commied to building stronger stakeholder relaonships, which are enhanced through various communicaons. Stakeholders are encouraged to provide feedback on this integrated annual report and the type of informaon you would like to see in future reports toAyanda.Mngadi@hulamin.co.za, which will enable the group to gauge the accuracy and standard of its integrated reporng.
Our 2021 reportsContent and assurance providers
Annual ﬁnancial statements: Ernst & Young Inc.
Review of internal controls: PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisory Services Proprietary Limited and Ngubane & Co.
BEE contributor level: Empowerdex
Sustainability report (selected informaon): BDO Advisory Services (Pty) Ltdwww.hulamin.com/sites/default/ﬁles/downloads/2021%20Hulamin_Sustainability_Report.pdf
Chairman's Review
Following the breakout of Covid-19 and the resulng slowdown in business acvity in 2020 - both externally in the global aluminium market and within Hulamin operaons - 2021 ushered in the expectaon of connued recovery that began in the second half of 2020.
The ﬁrst, second and third Covid-19 waves of 2020 and 2021 had serious negave impacts on the Company. These disrupons were most visible in Group sales volumes, where both soﬅ market condions and challenges in maintaining manufacturing momentum resulted in measurably lower sales.
Late in December 2020, the Internaonal Trade Administraon Commission (ITAC) of South Africa announced that the 2018 Hulamin applicaon for duty protecon on aluminium ﬂat-rolled products was successful. A 15% import duty on aluminium rolled products into South Africa was therefore gazeed for implementaon from January 2021. This resulted in a signiﬁcant increase in local demand, which has been parcularly noceable in the beverage can sector. As a result, demand for all products, especially from the beverage can market, experienced a sharp increase during 2021.
Although performance in 2021 showed a pleasing improvement, the year remained punctuated by several disrupons and upheavals. Hulamin is located in a fragile social and polical context. The scourges of poverty, inequality and unemployment are commonplace in and around Pietermaritzburg. This results in a volale polical environment where levels of infrastructure and public sector services are parcularly variable. In 2021, Hulamin faced power and logiscs challenges due to unreliable local government infrastructure and services. Furthermore, in 2021 we faced social unrest and loong in our communies, cyber-aacks in the Durban port, and ongoing road logiscs delays in and around our operaons, and instances where our employees faced violent crime were commonplace. As a result stable and reliable operaons in this context posed parcular challenging.
Transformaon
The Board places great value on the role that Hulamin plays in invesng in, normalising and sustaining our KwaZulu-Natal and South African communies. Despite the challenging economic environment and resulng ﬁnancial performance, we are proud to have maintained acvies geared towards transformaon throughout these diﬃcult periods in 2019 and 2020.
In the 2021 assessment, in spite of the ght ﬁnancial condions, the Company qualiﬁed for a Level 7 scoring in the revised B-BBEE codes, as published by the Department of Trade and Industry in 2015. The main reasons for the decline in ownership scoring curtailed expenditure on Enterprise and Social Development (ESD) and the lower share price.
In terms of the revised B-BBEE codes, failing to reach the sub-minimum on ownership, procurement or ESD, results in being penalised a level. As a consequence, the Hulamin B-BBEE scorecard for 2021 resulted in a net score of Level 7.
Plans are in place to improve the posion for the 2022 year and to revert to historic performance.
Aluminium supply
Hulamin connues to play its crucial role in the Southern African aluminium economy. Hulamin is the key link between the large primary industry and the manufacturers who require aluminium raw materials for their fabricaon processes. Our key supplier is Hillside Aluminium, one of the largest and most globally compeve smelters, located in Richards Bay. Like all aluminium smelters, it plays a crucial role in stabilising the electricity supply grid by changing its electricity demand at short noce to counter changes in electricity supply availability. The smelter is wholly dependent on electricity supply for both operaonal connuity and economic sustainability. Consequently, security of primary aluminium supply is one of Hulamin's major risks.
During 2021, the Naonal Energy Regulator of South Africa (NERSA) approved a supply contract between Eskom and Hillside for a new ﬁve-year electricity supply contract. We are thankful for this progress and for the certainty that it brings to the sustainability of Hulamin and the aluminium industry in South Africa. Furthermore, the availability of compeve primary aluminium unlocks opportunies for investment by Hulamin and the broader industry.
The Board and I report another safe year for Hulamin. Although the tragic eﬀects of Covid-19 have subsided somewhat, we are sad to report a total of 12 Covid-19-related deaths in the Hulamin family since the start of the pandemic in 2020. A total of 968 posive cases were reported, of which we are grateful to report that 950 people have fully recovered and, at me of reporng, six are sll recovering.
In 2021, Hulamin once again provided a safe and healthy work environment for employees. The year was parcularly challenging for employees' wellbeing, following the eﬀects of Covid-19, the economic downturn, and its resulng impacts on employment and ﬁnancial stability. Early in 2021, the Company idenﬁed the need to support employees' mental health in these most challenging mes. We are proud to have been in a posion to assist our most valuable assets, our people, both directly through protecve health intervenons, such as safer transport, as well as through the successful implementaon of a mental health support/coping programme for employees. We are once again proud of our safety record as safety incident frequency target rates were achieved in 2021. (The Total Recordable Case Frequency Rate was 0.6).
Rerement and succession
The Board places great value on the governance responsibilies placed on the Hulamin Board of Directors as the primary accountability body for the Company. Reﬂecng the values and priories of stakeholders is the foundaon upon which we hold management accountable. The Board is sasﬁed with the competence and experience of the Board and management team. We are cognisant of the trade-oﬀs between size, diversity and cost to run the business opmally over the coming years.
We thank Laren Farquharson for stepping into the gap, following Anton Krull's resignaon in 2020 while we awaited the appointment of Mark Gounder in April 2021. Laren's experience and cool demeanour provided the connuity the Board and I needed during this challenging period.
Mark Gounder joined the Board on 1 April 2021, following a long and disnguished career in the sugar industry. We are delighted to welcome him to the Board and have been pleased with his energy, experience, judgement and leadership in his short tenure thus far. We welcome him to the Hulamin family and look forward to his upliﬅing of the Hulamin Finance team, his support to Richard and the Board, and to his long tenure with the Company.
Sharon Ramoetlo joined Hulamin on 1 May 2021 in the role of Company Secretary, following the rerement of Willem Fitchat. Sharon has ﬁlled this role seamlessly, bringing her unique skills, experience and personality to the funcon. The Board and I have been delighted with the eﬃcient diligence with which she has taken on her responsibilies, allowing the board and its commiees to seamlessly perform their funcons.
Conclusion and outlook
The Board is pleased that Hulamin has recovered from the ongoing challenges of 2019 through to 2021, returning strongly to proﬁtability in 2021. I am pleased that we have migated the challenging period, successfully aconing the turnaround improvements iniated in 2019.
Although the challenges and constraints of Covid-19 are ongoing, we are pleased to present a successful 2021 year. We returned a meaningful improvement in volumes, kept costs under control, and managed our liquidity under oﬅen diﬃcult condions. We look forward to further improvements in the year ahead.
Thabo Leeuw
Chairman
Introducing Hulamin
Hulamin at a glance
Hulamin is a leading, mid-stream aluminium semi-fabricator and fabricator of aluminium products located in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
We purchase primary aluminium and supply a range of high value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions to manufacturers of ﬁnished products in South Africa and over 50 countries around the world.
01
Hulamin's largest acvity is aluminium rolling which contributes around 90% of our revenue, with the balance comprising extruded products and other downstream products. Although the South African market is an important and growing element of our business, a signiﬁcant poron of rolled products are exported to regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.
Our Philosophy
|
INTRODUCING
|
THE BUSINESS
|
STRATEGIC
|
PERFORMANCE
|
CORPORATE
|
SHAREHOLDER
|
HULAMIN
|
IN CONTEXT
|
LEADERSHIP
|
OUTCOMES
|
GOVERNANCE
|
INFORMATION
|
Our Vision
Through a commitment to a common purpose we can forge our own desny. Knowledge and atude give us power over our business challenges and personal circumstances.
Our Promises
-
• Earn a reputaon for excellent customer service
-
• Assist all employees to upliﬅ their skill levels
-
• Generate respectable proﬁts in our operaons
Our Core Purpose
Our core purpose is to create value through the manufacture of high-value aluminium semi-fabricated products. In doing so, we aim to contribute to the upliﬅment of the standard of living in the region. We achieve this by smulang business acvies associated with adding value to the large quanes of primary aluminium produced in the region and through pursuing related business opportunies within which we can further apply our capabilies.
To drive value to all stakeholders, whilst contribung to a beer, more inclusive world.
The Standards We Set Ourselves
Our success is measured by the extent to which:
-
• We are respected and admired by all our stakeholders
-
• We are regarded as an employer of choice
-
• We are ﬁlled with pride in our achievements
-
• We make the world a beer place