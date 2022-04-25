Hulamin : Sustainability Report 2021

Contents

01

Introducon

About this report 2

Hulamin at a glance 4

02

Group overview

Group overview 6

CEOs report 10

Social Ethics and Sustainability Commiee 12

KPI boundaries 14

Our key relaonships 15

Hulamin's Circle of Synergy 18

Our commitment to

sustainability development 20

The Relevance of the SDG's

to the Hulamin business 21

Risk Management 23

03

Social capital

Corporate social investment 25

Aluminium beneﬁciary iniave 31

Preferenal procurement 37

Enterprise supplier development 42

04

Natural capital

Natural capital 46

Scrap metal recycling 59

05

Human capital

Human capital 60

Talent management 62

Safety 66

Health 69

06

Capital outcomes

Capital outcomes scorecard summary

72

Hulamin Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Introducon

2 About this report

4 Chairman's review

6 Introducing Hulamin

01

Hulamin Integrated Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

About this report

The objecve of this report is to provide an overview of Hulamin's sustainability performance during the 2021 ﬁnancial year, with reference to and in comparison with previous years.

Hulamin has an organisaonal culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communies and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connecon between the value created for health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has commied to contribute to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reﬂects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injusce and racism and promong broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). Again this year we delivered a posive impact on the socio-economic condions in our region, smulang job creaon, contribung to skills development, invesng in the community, comming to Science-based-targets and seng a roadmap to achieve them.

Independent assurance

Hulamin has obtained external independent limited assurance covering selected key performance areas. To avoid duplicaon, B-BBEE key performance areas are not covered by the limited assurance. Key performance areas covered by limited assurance are:

• Environmental indicators.

• Health and safety indicators.

The full list of speciﬁc indicators for which assurance was obtained in 2021 is contained in the assurance leer from BDO which is on page 14. The social and employment equity indicators are assured by Empowerdex.

These include the following areas:

• Social indicators - CSI spend - Enterprise development spend - B-BBEE spend - Skills development spend

• Employment equity indicators

Veriﬁcaon in line with d B-BBEE codes

Hulamins B-BBEE scorecard elements are veriﬁed by independent and accredited veriﬁcaon agency, Empowerdex.

Scope and boundaries

Apart from sales oﬃces in Europe and North America, Hulamin is located enrely in South Africa. All reporng takes place within the South African regulatory and socio-economic context, with consideraon for internaonal standards.

Reporng boundaries

Hulamin Rolled Products, Hulamin Containers and Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse Aluminium together form the Rolled Products operang division which forms the Rolled Products reportable segment, responsible for semi-fabricaon and fabricaon of rolled aluminium products. Hulamin Extrusions comprises the Extrusions operang division and reportable segment, responsible for the semi-fabricaon of extruded aluminium products. The speciﬁc KPI boundaries are deﬁned on page 14.

Hulamin Rolled Products

Hulamin Rolled Products is the group's largest division and most of the data in this report pertains to this enty. The Hulamin Rolled Products plants stretch across two adjacent sites in Pietermaritzburg, which makes it easier to monitor and report more fully on environmental, safety and health issues in parcular.

Hulamin Extrusions

The report parally covers Hulamin Extrusions. Hulamin Extrusions is located in Pietermaritzburg.

Hulamin Containers

Hulamin Containers is remote from the main Hulamin site.

Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse

The report parally covers Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse. Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse is remote from the main Hulamin site and is located at a separate site in Richards Bay. Certain data that is not aggregated or reported on in this report is sll, however, being collected and monitored.

Our 2021 Reports

Introducing Hulamin

Hulamin at a glance

Hulamin is a leading, mid-stream aluminium semi-fabricator and fabricator of aluminium products located in Pietermaritzburg,

KwaZulu-Natal.

We purchase primary aluminium and supply a range of high value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions to manufacturers of ﬁnished products in South Africa and over 50 countries around the world.

Hulamin's largest acvity is aluminium rolling which contributes around 90% of our revenue, with the balance comprising extruded products and other downstream products. Although the South African market is an important and growing element of our business, a signiﬁcant poron of rolled products are exported to regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.

Our Philosophy

Through a commitment to a common purpose we can forge our own desny. Knowledge and atude give us power over our business challenges and personal circumstances.

Our Promises

• Earn a reputaon for excellent customer service

• Assist all employees to upliﬅ their skill levels

• Generate respectable proﬁts in our operaons

• Set the benchmark in our industry for safe and responsible manufacturing

Our Core Purpose

Our core purpose is to create value through the manufacture of high-value aluminium semi-fabricated products. In doing so, we aim to contribute to the upliﬅment of the standard of living in the region. We achieve this by smulang business acvies associated with adding value to the large quanes of primary aluminium produced in the region and through pursuing related business opportunies within which we can further apply our capabilies.

Our Vision To drive value to all stakeholders, whilst contribung to a beer, more inclusive world.

The Standards We Set Ourselves Our success is measured by the extent to which: • We are respected and admired by all our stakeholders

• We are regarded as an employer of choice

• We are ﬁlled with pride in our achievements

• We make the world a beer place

Hulamin Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Group overview

Hulamin Rolled Products

Hulamin Rolled Products, Hulamin Containers and The Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse together form the Rolled Products operang division which is responsible for semi-fabricaon and fabricaon of rolled aluminium products and forms the Rolled Products reportable segment. Hulamin Extrusions comprises the Extrusions operang division which is responsible for the semi-fabricaon of extruded aluminium products and forms the Extrusions reportable segment.

Hulamin Containers

Principal acvity

Hulamin Rolled Products produces a range of technologically sophiscated sheet, coil and plate products focusing on high-quality, ght tolerance and complex products.

Producon facilies include re-melng and recycling facilies, direct-chill ingot casng, connuous casters, hot, cold and foil rolling mills and further ﬁnishing processing lines, all based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

Key markets

The majority of products are exported to customers in North America, Western Europe and the Far and Middle East for use in the packaging, automove and transportaon, engineering, and building and construcon markets.

Key strategic focus areas • Operaonal performance and cost compeveness

• Hulamin Rolled Products

• Rolling slab and melng ingot supply

• Secondary melng processing

• Local market growth and opportunies

• High value products

Principal acvity

Hulamin Containers, a downstream business, is a leading producer of standard and customised rigid aluminium foil containers for the catering industry and for household use.

Hulamin Containers is based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, with sales and distribuon oﬃces in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Key markets

• Hulamin Containers supplies the local packaging and container market.

Key strategic focus areas • Operaonal performance and cost compeveness

• Local and internaonal market growth and opportunies

Hulamin Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021

Hulamin Extrusions

Principal acvity

Based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Hulamin Extrusions is a leading local supplier of standard and custom aluminium extrusions.

Key markets

Hulamin Extrusions supplies the local engineering and architectural markets.