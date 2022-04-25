Hulamin : Sustainability Report 2021

Contents
01
Introducon
About this report 2
Hulamin at a glance 4
02
Group overview
Group overview 6
CEOs report 10
Social Ethics and Sustainability Commiee 12
KPI boundaries 14
Our key relaonships 15
Hulamin's Circle of Synergy 18
Our commitment to
sustainability development 20
The Relevance of the SDG's
to the Hulamin business 21
Risk Management 23
03
Social capital
Corporate social investment 25
Aluminium beneﬁciary iniave 31
Preferenal procurement 37
Enterprise supplier development 42
04
Natural capital
Natural capital 46
Scrap metal recycling 59
05
Human capital
Human capital 60
Talent management 62
Safety 66
Health 69
06
Capital outcomes
Capital outcomes scorecard summary
72
About this report
The objecve of this report is to provide an overview of Hulamin's sustainability performance during the 2021 ﬁnancial year, with reference to and in comparison with previous years.
Hulamin has an organisaonal culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communies and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connecon between the value created for health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has commied to contribute to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reﬂects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injusce and racism and promong broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). Again this year we delivered a posive impact on the socio-economic condions in our region, smulang job creaon, contribung to skills development, invesng in the community, comming to Science-based-targets and seng a roadmap to achieve them.
Independent assurance
Hulamin has obtained external independent limited assurance covering selected key performance areas. To avoid duplicaon, B-BBEE key performance areas are not covered by the limited assurance. Key performance areas covered by limited assurance are:
The full list of speciﬁc indicators for which assurance was obtained in 2021 is contained in the assurance leer from BDO which is on page 14. The social and employment equity indicators are assured by Empowerdex.
These include the following areas:
Veriﬁcaon in line with d B-BBEE codes
Hulamins B-BBEE scorecard elements are veriﬁed by independent and accredited veriﬁcaon agency, Empowerdex.
Scope and boundaries
Apart from sales oﬃces in Europe and North America, Hulamin is located enrely in South Africa. All reporng takes place within the South African regulatory and socio-economic context, with consideraon for internaonal standards.
Reporng boundaries
Hulamin Rolled Products, Hulamin Containers and Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse Aluminium together form the Rolled Products operang division which forms the Rolled Products reportable segment, responsible for semi-fabricaon and fabricaon of rolled aluminium products. Hulamin Extrusions comprises the Extrusions operang division and reportable segment, responsible for the semi-fabricaon of extruded aluminium products. The speciﬁc KPI boundaries are deﬁned on page 14.
Hulamin Rolled Products
Hulamin Rolled Products is the group's largest division and most of the data in this report pertains to this enty. The Hulamin Rolled Products plants stretch across two adjacent sites in Pietermaritzburg, which makes it easier to monitor and report more fully on environmental, safety and health issues in parcular.
Hulamin Extrusions
The report parally covers Hulamin Extrusions. Hulamin Extrusions is located in Pietermaritzburg.
Hulamin Containers
Hulamin Containers is remote from the main Hulamin site.
Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse
The report parally covers Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse. Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse is remote from the main Hulamin site and is located at a separate site in Richards Bay. Certain data that is not aggregated or reported on in this report is sll, however, being collected and monitored.
Our 2021 Reports
Introducing Hulamin
Hulamin at a glance
Hulamin is a leading, mid-stream aluminium semi-fabricator and fabricator of aluminium products located in Pietermaritzburg,
KwaZulu-Natal.
We purchase primary aluminium and supply a range of high value, niche rolled products and complex extrusions to manufacturers of ﬁnished products in South Africa and over 50 countries around the world.
Hulamin's largest acvity is aluminium rolling which contributes around 90% of our revenue, with the balance comprising extruded products and other downstream products. Although the South African market is an important and growing element of our business, a signiﬁcant poron of rolled products are exported to regions such as Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia.
Our Philosophy
Through a commitment to a common purpose we can forge our own desny. Knowledge and atude give us power over our business challenges and personal circumstances.
Our Promises
-
• Earn a reputaon for excellent customer service
-
• Assist all employees to upliﬅ their skill levels
-
• Generate respectable proﬁts in our operaons
-
• Set the benchmark in our industry for safe and responsible manufacturing
Our Core Purpose
Our core purpose is to create value through the manufacture of high-value aluminium semi-fabricated products. In doing so, we aim to contribute to the upliﬅment of the standard of living in the region. We achieve this by smulang business acvies associated with adding value to the large quanes of primary aluminium produced in the region and through pursuing related business opportunies within which we can further apply our capabilies.
Our Vision
To drive value to all stakeholders, whilst contribung to a beer, more inclusive world.
The Standards We Set Ourselves
Our success is measured by the extent to which:
-
• We are respected and admired by all our stakeholders
-
• We are regarded as an employer of choice
-
• We are ﬁlled with pride in our achievements
-
• We make the world a beer place
Hulamin Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
Group overview
Hulamin Rolled Products
Hulamin Rolled Products, Hulamin Containers and The Hulamin Richards Bay Casthouse together form the Rolled Products operang division which is responsible for semi-fabricaon and fabricaon of rolled aluminium products and forms the Rolled Products reportable segment. Hulamin Extrusions comprises the Extrusions operang division which is responsible for the semi-fabricaon of extruded aluminium products and forms the Extrusions reportable segment.
Hulamin Containers
Principal acvity
Hulamin Rolled Products produces a range of technologically sophiscated sheet, coil and plate products focusing on high-quality, ght tolerance and complex products.
Producon facilies include re-melng and recycling facilies, direct-chill ingot casng, connuous casters, hot, cold and foil rolling mills and further ﬁnishing processing lines, all based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.
Key markets
The majority of products are exported to customers in North America, Western Europe and the Far and Middle East for use in the packaging, automove and transportaon, engineering, and building and construcon markets.
Key strategic focus areas
-
• Operaonal performance and cost compeveness
-
• Hulamin Rolled Products
-
• Rolling slab and melng ingot supply
-
• Secondary melng processing
-
• Local market growth and opportunies
-
• High value products
Principal acvity
Hulamin Containers, a downstream business, is a leading producer of standard and customised rigid aluminium foil containers for the catering industry and for household use.
Hulamin Containers is based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, with sales and distribuon oﬃces in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Key markets
Key strategic focus areas
Hulamin Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2021
Hulamin Extrusions
Principal acvity
Based in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal, Hulamin Extrusions is a leading local supplier of standard and custom aluminium extrusions.
Key markets
Hulamin Extrusions supplies the local engineering and architectural markets.
Key strategic focus areas