Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Hulamin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLM   ZAE000096210

HULAMIN LIMITED

(HLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  06-02
4.970 ZAR   -0.20%
07:42aHULAMIN : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
PU
06/03HULAMIN : Availability of broad-based black economic empowerment annual compliance report
PU
05/26HULAMIN : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hulamin : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement

06/06/2022 | 07:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HULAMIN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number 1940/013924/06

JSE Code: HLM

ISIN: ZAE000096210

("Hulamin", the "Group" or the "Company")

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders are referred to the cautionary announcement published by the Company on SENS on 14 October 2021 and the subsequent renewals thereof, the last of which was dated 23 May 2022.

In August 2021, Hulamin received an expression of interest to acquire the business. The view of the Hulamin board of directors was that this potential transaction was beneficial to Hulamin and would facilitate the growth of the business. Following lengthy discussions and due process, the parties concluded on a deal price that was put forward by the offeror which was considered fair and reasonable to the shareholders by an independent board and which constituted a substantial premium to the current Hulamin share price. The offeror undertook a comprehensive due diligence which was successfully completed to their satisfaction.

The offeror was, however, unable to agree satisfactory terms with all stakeholders. In addition, the offeror has become concerned about recent global economic uncertainly. For these reasons the offeror indicated that it was unable to conclude this potential transaction.

The offeror has accordingly terminated discussions and caution is no longer required to be exercised when dealing in the Company's securities.

Pietermaritzburg

6 June 2022

Sponsor

Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 11:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HULAMIN LIMITED
07:42aHULAMIN : Withdrawal of cautionary announcement
PU
06/03HULAMIN : Availability of broad-based black economic empowerment annual compliance report
PU
05/26HULAMIN : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
05/25HULAMIN : Chairman's Statement at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/25TRANSCRIPT : Hulamin Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/23HULAMIN : Renewal of Cautionary Announcement
PU
04/25HULAMIN : Integrated Annual Report 2021
PU
04/25HULAMIN : Sustainability Report 2021
PU
04/25HULAMIN : No Change Statement and Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
04/14HULAMIN : Impact of KZN floods on Hulamin operations
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 13 015 M 838 M 838 M
Net income 2021 591 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2021 704 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 557 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 1 722
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart HULAMIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hulamin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Gordon Jacob Industrial Engineer
Meganathan Gounder Chief Financial Officer
Thabo Patrick Leeuw Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Harold Melrose Watson Independent Non-Executive Director
Naran Maharajh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HULAMIN LIMITED8.04%100
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.84%15 983
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-17.87%11 676
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.48%11 651
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED18.10%11 465
ALCOA CORPORATION3.78%11 404