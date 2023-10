Hulamin Limited specializes in manufacturing and marketing aluminum products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - rolled aluminum products (93.6%): sheets, plates, strips, etc.; - extruded aluminum products (6.4%). Net sales break down by market into packaging (53.7%), engineering (26.4%), automotive and transport (18.1%) and building and construction (1.8%). At the end of 2020, the group sold 166 Kt of aluminum products. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: South Africa (34.5%), Africa (7.3%), Europe (33.9%), North America (14.7%), Asia (4.9%), Middle East (2.6 %), Australasia (1.2%) and South America (0.9%).

Sector Aluminum