    HLM   ZAE000096210

HULAMIN LIMITED

(HLM)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.840 ZAR   -2.41%
VACANCIES: Instrument Technician - Hulamin Rolled Products

03/28/2023 | 05:38am EDT
Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Instrument Technician based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in Pietermaritzburg.

The core responsibilities of the position include:

  • Maintenance, optimization and support of the following specialized systems:
  • Rolling Mill Level 1 system
  • Surface inspection (Cognex) systems
  • Thickness / profile / contour measurement systems (X-ray, Position and Force based)
  • Thickness and flatness control systems
  • Infrared Temperature Measurement Systems
  • PLCs and Control Systems
  • Flow, Temperature, Pressure, Level control loops
  • Coil centering Systems
  • Assist process team on process related challenges.
  • Develop and implement systems to improve equipment reliability on instrumentation and control systems within Rolling.
  • Project management of key technological systems
  • Research into latest trends in applied technology
  • Leading process improvement initiatives
  • Providing technical support for product and process development
  • Provide training to support.
  • Management of critical instrumentation spares

The requirements for the position include:

  • Electrical (light) current Engineering / Instrumentation Qualification (National diploma, S4, B/Tech or suitable equivalent)
  • Hot, Cold and Foil Rolling process experience a requirement.
  • Worked at least 5-7 years as a technician in a rolling environment a definite requirement.
  • Sound knowledge and experience on specialized instrumentation and processing equipment (servicing, calibration and fault finding):
  • Rolling Mill Level 1 system
  • Surface inspection (Cognex) systems (for future)
  • Thickness / profile / contour measurement systems (X-ray, Position and Force based)
  • Thickness and flatness control systems
  • Infrared Temperature Measurement Systems
  • PLCs and Control Systems
  • Flow, Temperature, Pressure, Level control loops
  • Coil centering Systems
  • Sound knowledge of AC and DC drives
  • Strong PLC / DCS fault finding and programming skills, IT skills and find network problems.
  • Ability to analyze and interpret data using various tools and methods.
  • Work independently and interface with team members.
  • Ability to co-ordinate maintenance tasks, shutdowns and project work
  • Standby and overtime a definite requirement (within reason)
  • Identifying process deviations, root causes and the implementation of corrective and preventative actions
  • Planning and execution of projects (New, Upgrades and Modifications)

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by submitting their CV HRRecruitment3@hulamin.co.za

Closing Date: Friday, 07 April 2023

"Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within 1 month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are hereby thanked for applying."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
