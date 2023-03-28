VACANCIES: Maintenance Planner

Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Maintenance Planner based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in

Pietermaritzburg.

As a Maintenance Planner you will be responsible for:

Undertaking planning, scheduling and reporting of maintenance functions for a variety of equipment, throughout the plant.

Planning work and preparing work packages for scheduling

Preparing weekly maintenance work schedules for equipment in your area ensuring the appropriate preparation, availability and allocation of material and equipment resources to achieve planned outcomes.

Working with the Maintenance Coordinators to ensure the best use of the artisan and technician's skills in weekly maintenance schedules.

Reviewing condition monitoring reports and creating corrective action work.

Monitoring and providing feedback on cost performance as well as assisting with the preparation of maintenance budgets.

Identifying improvement opportunities and implementing planning process changes along with analyzing maintenance history data on equipment performance, to ensure that the appropriate maintenance frequencies and practices are in place.

Maintaining the Computerized Maintenance Management System (Maximo) to ensure ongoing effectiveness as well as interrogating the Maximo database for equipment history in order to ensure data accuracy and identify improvement opportunities.

Developing and maintaining effective networks through collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders, customers and suppliers.

This highly technical role is suited to those with:

N6 Engineering/Technical qualification or equivalent (preferably Mechanical or Electrical),

A recognized apprenticeship and trade test,

At least 5 years maintenance experience in a large manufacturing environment,

Planning experience would be an added advantage.

Understanding and Exposure to our Computerized Maintenance Management System (Maximo)

MS Project Skills would be an added advantage.

Highly motivated with a passion for planning,

The ability to work in a manufacturing team and to lead/interface with all team members,

Understanding of Purchasing practices and order placement

Good Organizational skills and Logical thinking and attention to detail

Good Communication and Visualization skills.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by emailing their CV to HRRecruitment2@hulamin.co.za

Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within one month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are, at this moment, thanked for applying.

Closing Date: Friday, 07 April 2023