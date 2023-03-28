Advanced search
    HLM   ZAE000096210

HULAMIN LIMITED

(HLM)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
2.840 ZAR   -2.41%
Vacancies : Millwright
PU
Vacancies : Maintenance Planner
PU
Vacancies : Instrument Technician - Hulamin Rolled Products
PU
VACANCIES: Maintenance Planner

03/28/2023 | 05:38am EDT
Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Maintenance Planner based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in
Pietermaritzburg.

As a Maintenance Planner you will be responsible for:

  • Undertaking planning, scheduling and reporting of maintenance functions for a variety of equipment, throughout the plant.
  • Planning work and preparing work packages for scheduling
  • Preparing weekly maintenance work schedules for equipment in your area ensuring the appropriate preparation, availability and allocation of material and equipment resources to achieve planned outcomes.
  • Working with the Maintenance Coordinators to ensure the best use of the artisan and technician's skills in weekly maintenance schedules.
  • Reviewing condition monitoring reports and creating corrective action work.
  • Monitoring and providing feedback on cost performance as well as assisting with the preparation of maintenance budgets.
  • Identifying improvement opportunities and implementing planning process changes along with analyzing maintenance history data on equipment performance, to ensure that the appropriate maintenance frequencies and practices are in place.
  • Maintaining the Computerized Maintenance Management System (Maximo) to ensure ongoing effectiveness as well as interrogating the Maximo database for equipment history in order to ensure data accuracy and identify improvement opportunities.
  • Developing and maintaining effective networks through collaborative relationships with internal and external stakeholders, customers and suppliers.

This highly technical role is suited to those with:

  • N6 Engineering/Technical qualification or equivalent (preferably Mechanical or Electrical),
  • A recognized apprenticeship and trade test,
  • At least 5 years maintenance experience in a large manufacturing environment,
  • Planning experience would be an added advantage.
  • Understanding and Exposure to our Computerized Maintenance Management System (Maximo)
  • MS Project Skills would be an added advantage.
  • Highly motivated with a passion for planning,
  • The ability to work in a manufacturing team and to lead/interface with all team members,
  • Understanding of Purchasing practices and order placement
  • Good Organizational skills and Logical thinking and attention to detail
  • Good Communication and Visualization skills.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by emailing their CV to HRRecruitment2@hulamin.co.za

Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within one month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are, at this moment, thanked for applying.

Closing Date: Friday, 07 April 2023

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 930 M 869 M 869 M
Net income 2022 300 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2022 898 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 940 M 51,3 M 51,3 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 722
Free-Float 82,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Harold Melrose Watson CEO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Meganathan Gounder Chief Financial Officer
Thabo Patrick Leeuw Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Naran Maharajh Independent Non-Executive Director
Charles Alexander Boles Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HULAMIN LIMITED-8.97%51
NORSK HYDRO ASA-2.29%13 873
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED20.18%12 821
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-17.59%10 485
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED9.09%9 705
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS-3.89%8 691
