VACANCIES: Millwright

Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Millwright based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in Pietermaritzburg.

The core responsibilities of the position include:

Attending to breakdowns: Electrical, Mechanical and Instrumentation

Working on various machine centres including Foil Rolling Mills, Foil Separators, Annealing Furnaces, Ball Mills, Oil Reclamation Plants and Overhead Gantry Cranes.

Assuming a leadership role whilst on shift.

Fault finding in various fields including -Electrical, Mechanical Fitting, PLC's, Variable Speed Drives, Hydraulics and Pneumatics.

Implementing cost effective maintenance strategies.

Be able to problem solve using various problem solving tools

Working as a member of the team ensuring overall plant objectives are achieved in terms of production, safety, quality and plant reliability.

The requirements of the position may include:

Successfully trade-tested in a recognised institution

Have a minimum of 3 years post apprenticeship experience in a heavy industrial manufacturing environment

Possession of a Wireman's license would be advantageous.

Ability to read and interpret electrical and mechanical schematic drawings

Competent with Isolation and Lock-out procedures

Excellent communication skills.

Previous working experience in Siemens PLCs, Siemens AC and DC drives would be advantageous.

Ability to work on Overhead cranes, electro-pneumatic systems, hydraulic systems, basic instrumentation and basic auto electrical equipment.

Familiar with Maximo or similar CMM systems

Ability to interface with people of diverse professions within the organization

A strong ability to work independently and within a team environment.

Actively participate in reliability and problem solving forums

Preparedness to work shifts, overtime and standby.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by submitting their CV to HRRecruitment3@hulamin.co.za

Closing Date: Friday, 07 April 2023

"Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within 1 month after the closing date may assume that their

applications were unsuccessful and are hereby thanked for applying."