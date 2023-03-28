Advanced search
HULAMIN LIMITED

VACANCIES: Process Control Specialist - Hulamin Rolled Products

03/28/2023
Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Process Control Specialist based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in Pietermaritzburg.

The core responsibilities of the position include:

  • Develop and implement systems to improve plant performance.
  • Project management of key technological systems
  • Lead process improvement initiatives
  • Support process teams on process related challenges
  • Lead yield / recovery improvement initiatives and projects
  • Improve Process Control systems within manufacturing areas.
  • Application of statistical/machine learning techniques to enhance process/business performance.

The requirements for the position include:

  • BSc/BEng Engineering degree
  • Relevant process experience and proven past performance in a manufacturing environment is essential.
  • Knowledge of industrial systems (PLCs/IOT/etc.)
  • Experience in an analytical language (e.g., Python, R, Julia)
  • Knowledge and track record of Project Management methodologies
  • A proven quantitative and fact-based approach to fault finding and troubleshooting.
  • Knowledge and practical experience using Process Control methodologies.
  • Six Sigma qualification is advantageous.
  • Proficiency in SQL/MS Access

Other competencies

  • An analytical, innovative and hands on work style and the ability to interact with a diverse multi skilled team.
  • Must be results driven and capable of working independently.
  • Good communication skills

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by emailing their CV to HRRecruitment2@hulamin.co.za

Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within one month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are, at this moment, thanked for applying.

Closing Date: Friday, 07 April 2023

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 09:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
