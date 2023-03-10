Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Hulamin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLM   ZAE000096210

HULAMIN LIMITED

(HLM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-08
3.380 ZAR   +5.62%
VACANCY: ASSET MANAGER

03/10/2023 | 06:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the
value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the
demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Asset Manager based at the Hulamin Rolled
Products in Pietermaritzburg.

  • Developing and Reviewing the Asset Management Strategies and Policy
  • Manage and improve Asset Management Systems
  • Ensure Asset Management systems satisfy Certification bodies.
  • Lead and manage a team of planners ensuring that they are equipped in best practices with
  • regards to Work Management and Control
  • Lead and manage a team of Reliability Engineers/Technicians ensuring that they are
  • equipped to improve the reliability of the Assets in their area of responsibility.
  • Influence Maintenance engineers and Area Managers in areas of maintenance best practice
  • Influence Stores and Purchasing in areas of Asset Management best practices.
  • Lead in Safety, Health and Environment issues of the workplace
  • Lead in the development of Annual Maintenance Budgets
  • Maintaining an accurate register of Assets
  • Manage SLA agreements with long term Contractors.

This highly technical role is suited to those with:

  • An BSc Engineering qualification (preferably Mechanical or Electrical),
  • At least 8 years maintenance experience in a large manufacturing environment,
  • Planning office experience would be an added advantage.
  • Understanding and Exposure to our Computerized Maintenance Management System
  • (Maximo)
  • MS Project Skills would be an added advantage.
  • The ability to lead/influence multiple manufacturing teams,
  • Understanding of Purchasing and Stores best practices.
  • Excellent Organizational skills and Logical thinking and attention to detail
  • Excellent Communication and Visualization skills.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by submitting their CV HRRecruitment2@hulamin.co.za

Closing Date: Monday, 20 March 2023

"Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within 1 month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are hereby thanked for applying."

Attachments

Disclaimer

Hulamin Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 11:54:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 930 M 859 M 859 M
Net income 2022 300 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net Debt 2022 898 M 48,4 M 48,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 059 M 57,1 M 57,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 722
Free-Float 82,6%
Chart HULAMIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Hulamin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey Harold Melrose Watson CEO & Independent Non-Executive Director
Meganathan Gounder Chief Financial Officer
Thabo Patrick Leeuw Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sibusiso Peter-Paul Ngwenya Independent Non-Executive Director
Naran Maharajh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HULAMIN LIMITED8.33%57
NORSK HYDRO ASA5.97%14 882
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED23.49%12 670
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-13.58%11 087
CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED14.11%10 152
PRESS METAL ALUMINIUM HOLDINGS4.51%9 292