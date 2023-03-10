VACANCY: ASSET MANAGER

Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the

value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the

demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Asset Manager based at the Hulamin Rolled

Products in Pietermaritzburg.

Developing and Reviewing the Asset Management Strategies and Policy

Manage and improve Asset Management Systems

Ensure Asset Management systems satisfy Certification bodies.

Lead and manage a team of planners ensuring that they are equipped in best practices with

regards to Work Management and Control

Lead and manage a team of Reliability Engineers/Technicians ensuring that they are

equipped to improve the reliability of the Assets in their area of responsibility.

Influence Maintenance engineers and Area Managers in areas of maintenance best practice

Influence Stores and Purchasing in areas of Asset Management best practices.

Lead in Safety, Health and Environment issues of the workplace

Lead in the development of Annual Maintenance Budgets

Maintaining an accurate register of Assets

Manage SLA agreements with long term Contractors.

This highly technical role is suited to those with:

An BSc Engineering qualification (preferably Mechanical or Electrical),

At least 8 years maintenance experience in a large manufacturing environment,

Planning office experience would be an added advantage.

Understanding and Exposure to our Computerized Maintenance Management System

(Maximo)

MS Project Skills would be an added advantage.

The ability to lead/influence multiple manufacturing teams,

Understanding of Purchasing and Stores best practices.

Excellent Organizational skills and Logical thinking and attention to detail

Excellent Communication and Visualization skills.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by submitting their CV HRRecruitment2@hulamin.co.za

Closing Date: Monday, 20 March 2023

"Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within 1 month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are hereby thanked for applying."