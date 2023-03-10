VACANCY: PROCESS TECHNICIAN - Hulamin Rolled Products

Hulamin has an organizational culture that places great value on its shareholders, employees, communities, and key stakeholders with a clear understanding of the close connection between the value created for the health of these key stakeholders to that of the business. As such, Hulamin has committed to contributing to a new, sustainable economic order of South Africa that reflects the demographic reality of our country that addresses poverty, inequality, social injustice, and racism, and promotes broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE).

An exciting career opportunity exists for an accomplished Process Technician based at the Hulamin Rolled Products in

Pietermaritzburg.

The core responsibilities of the position include:

Implementation, monitoring and improvement of the IMA Process Control Pillar.

Conduct safety planned job observations and drive the focus of safety through the IMA VM.

Leading the technical process to define and ensure adequate control of cut to lengths, leveling, heat treatment, stretching, annealing, and packing operations.

Assuming responsibility for the process and product performance within the entire department.

Develop SOP and train relevant resources within the department.

Facilitate the implementation of IATF standards within the relevant areas of the department.

Contribute to the setting up and generation of the process control tools (FMEA's, Control plans, SPC charts and VPA).

Support technical team with new product trials.

Improve Process capability to ensure customer satisfaction.

Initiate improvement projects as a result of process monitoring analysis and problem solving.

Support the production team to ensure that production targets are achieved on time.

Participate in regular meetings with internal and external suppliers.

Conduct internal and external audits on quality systems (ISO, IATF, etc.).

Facilitate problem solving around process challenges (L1 & L2).

Continuously measure, monitor, and reduce the variability spread of critical variables (CIV's, COV's and PCV's).

Required competencies and abilities:

Minimum requirement is a National Diploma in Engineering.

B-tech or Degree in Engineering will be an advantage.

General understanding of the core processes in Plate Plant.

Knowledge of manufacturing principles.

Be willing to work shifts when necessary.

Equipment capability and maintenance knowledge and experience.

Excellent computer, report writing and presentation skills.

Experience in ISO Quality Systems.

The ability to work independently as well as in a team.

Ability to handle pressure.

Excellent people and leadership skills.

Ability to initiate strategies to improve area's key process related KPI's.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply for this exciting opportunity by submitting their CV HRRecruitment1@hulamin.co.za

Closing Date: Monday, 20 March 2023

"Candidates who do not receive any correspondence within 1 month after the closing date may assume that their applications were unsuccessful and are hereby thanked for applying."