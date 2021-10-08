Hulic : Announcement Regarding Determination of Number of New Shares to Be Issued

October 8, 2021

To All Concerned Parties

Head Office: 7-3, Nihonbashi Odenmacho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Company Name: Hulic Co., Ltd. Representative: Representative Director, President Manabu Yoshidome (Code number: 3003) Contact: Executive Managing Officer and GM of Corporate Communications & IR Shin Ito itou.shin@hulic.co.jp

Announcement Regarding Determination of Number of New Shares to Be Issued

Hulic Co., Ltd. (the "Company") hereby announces that, in relation to the issuance of new shares which was resolved at the board meeting held on September 28, 2021, the number of new shares to be issued as a result of the exercise of the option to purchase additionally issued shares granted to the International Managers in the International Offering has been determined, as set forth below.

Number of shares to be issued as a result of the exercise of the option granted to the International Managers:

3,065,000 shares

Reference

1. Class and Number of Shares to be Offered through Issuance of New Shares by way of Offering

84,805,000 shares of common stock of the Company, being the aggregate of (i) through (iii) described below:

56,605,000 shares of common stock of the Company, issued for purchase by the Japanese Underwriters in the Japanese Public Offering; 25,135,000 shares of common stock of the Company, issued for purchase by the International Managers in the International Offering; and