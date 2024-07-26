July 26, 2024 Company Name: Hulic Co., Ltd.

Financial Summary for 2Q FY2024 (January 1, 2024June 30, 2024)SUMMARY

  1. Executive Summary

Historical-high profit items for Q2. On track to achieving 17th consecutive year of record- high profit and FY2024 annual guidance.

  • Q2 ordinary profit JPY64.8 bn, 45% progress rate against FY2024 annual guidance of JPY144.0 bn.
  • Cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.
  • Favorable Hotels / Ryokan segment (subsidiaries) performance continued.
  • Other notable developments during Q2:
    • Demolishing works started at our flagship buildings including Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building and Ginza Core Building.
    • Made Riso Kyoiku (4714 TSE Prime listed) a consolidated subsidiary (only B/S were consolidated in Q2).
    • Confirmed approximately JPY20.0 bn international investments, mitigated risks by partnering with experienced Japanese companies.

(JPY Billion)

FY2024Q2

FY2023Q2

Change

%Change

FY2023

FY2024

Guidance

Operating Revenue

204.8

183.9

20.9

11.3%

446.3

-

Operating Profit

68.9

66.6

2.2

3.4%

146.1

153.0

Ordinary Profit

64.8

62.2

2.6

4.2%

137.4

144.0

Net Income

44.1

44.1

0.0

0.0%

94.6

98.0

Annual dividend per share

mid 26.0yen

mid 23.0yen

50.00 yen

52.00 yen

II. Major KPIs

2021/12

2022/12

2023/12

NIKKEI Index

28,792

26,095

33,464

HULIC share price (close)

1,092.00

1,040.00

1,476.50

Market capitalization

838.6 bn

798.6 bn

1,133.8 bn

Payout ratio

38.5%

40.3%

40.2%

EPS

101.09

104.00

124.36

BPS

836.89

902.70

1,006.19

Net Assets

638.3 bn

687.1 bn

769.3 bn

Unrealized value of real estate

364.6 bn

375.8 bn

384.9 bn

(Japanese Yen)

2024/6

39,583

1,424.50

1,093.9 bn

na

na

1,047.49

816.3 bn

na

  1. Key notes

Real estate business

The market fundamentals remained solid supported primarily by ample liquidity provided by the financial institutions and BOJ's monetary easing policy. The leasing and management profit, etc. for Q2 increased, offsetting a negative impact of one-off (accounting change). Also recorded strong sales profit.

Q2 cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. We continued active acquiring of diversified assets including office, retail, logistic facility, laboratory, etc. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.

On development front, 94 projects are confirmed. Demolishing works started at our flagship buildings including Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building and Ginza Core Building.

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

Performance continued to exceed our internal plan as well as FY2023 Q2 results reflecting strong travel demand of inbound tourists. Seven FUFU ryokans were selected as the MICHELIN Keys.

International business

Approximately JPY20.0 bn investments were confirmed. Transactions included US senior living and condominium development in India, etc.

Funding

We continued to fund with favorable terms. Average funding rate was unchanged. Financings are basically on long-term fixed rate basis although long-term ratio falls to 90% level during quarters in order to adjust cash flow.

(JPY Million)

Segment Performance

FY2024Q2

FY2023Q2

Change

Operating Revenue

204,852

183,950

20,901

Real Estate

180,539

163,610

16,929

Leasing / Management Revenue, etc.

53,519

48,734

4,785

Sales Revenue

127,020

114,876

12,144

Insurance Agency (subsidiary)

1,892

1,818

74

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

24,984

19,837

5,147

Others

4,482

3,064

1,418

Elimination / Corporate

-7,047

-4,380

-2,667

Operating Profit

68,923

66,650

2,272

Real Estate

72,839

71,239

1,600

Leasing / Management Profit, etc.

28,572

28,518

53

Sales Profit

44,266

42,720

1,546

Insurance Agency (subsidiary)

587

578

9

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

1,532

224

1,308

Others

187

313

-125

Elimination / Corporate

-6,223

-5,703

-519

Macro environment and focus of business

  • Interest rates: a sharp rise is unlikely considering weak personal consumption.
  • Real estate transaction market: continues to be robust.
  • Liquidity: proactive lending attitude of financial institutions remains unchanged.
  • Funding: increasing three to five-year funding as the yield curve has steepened.
  • Investment / acquisition: continues investing in real estate and new business domains.
  • Diversifying revenue source: continues to focus in targeted fields with high growth potential by employing M&As, business collaboration and alliance.

END

