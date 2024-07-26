July 26, 2024 Company Name: Hulic Co., Ltd.
(3003JP TSE Prime) President: Takaya MAEDA
Financial Summary for 2Q FY2024 (January 1, 2024～June 30, 2024)【SUMMARY】
- Executive Summary
Historical-high profit items for Q2. On track to achieving 17th consecutive year of record- high profit and FY2024 annual guidance.
- Q2 ordinary profit JPY64.8 bn, 45% progress rate against FY2024 annual guidance of JPY144.0 bn.
- Cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.
- Favorable Hotels / Ryokan segment (subsidiaries) performance continued.
- Other notable developments during Q2:
- Demolishing works started at our flagship buildings including Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building and Ginza Core Building.
- Made Riso Kyoiku (4714 TSE Prime listed) a consolidated subsidiary (only B/S were consolidated in Q2).
- Confirmed approximately JPY20.0 bn international investments, mitigated risks by partnering with experienced Japanese companies.
(JPY Billion)
FY2024Q2
FY2023Q2
Change
%Change
FY2023
FY2024
Guidance
Operating Revenue
204.8
183.9
20.9
11.3%
446.3
-
Operating Profit
68.9
66.6
2.2
3.4%
146.1
153.0
Ordinary Profit
64.8
62.2
2.6
4.2%
137.4
144.0
Net Income
44.1
44.1
0.0
0.0%
94.6
98.0
Annual dividend per share
mid 26.0yen
mid 23.0yen
50.00 yen
52.00 yen
II. Major KPIs
2021/12
2022/12
2023/12
NIKKEI Index
28,792
26,095
33,464
HULIC share price (close)
1,092.00
1,040.00
1,476.50
Market capitalization
838.6 bn
798.6 bn
1,133.8 bn
Payout ratio
38.5%
40.3%
40.2%
EPS
101.09
104.00
124.36
BPS
836.89
902.70
1,006.19
Net Assets
638.3 bn
687.1 bn
769.3 bn
Unrealized value of real estate
364.6 bn
375.8 bn
384.9 bn
(Japanese Yen)
2024/6
39,583
1,424.50
1,093.9 bn
na
na
1,047.49
816.3 bn
na
- Key notes
Real estate business
The market fundamentals remained solid supported primarily by ample liquidity provided by the financial institutions and BOJ's monetary easing policy. The leasing and management profit, etc. for Q2 increased, offsetting a negative impact of one-off (accounting change). Also recorded strong sales profit.
Q2 cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. We continued active acquiring of diversified assets including office, retail, logistic facility, laboratory, etc. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.
On development front, 94 projects are confirmed. Demolishing works started at our flagship buildings including Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building and Ginza Core Building.
Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)
Performance continued to exceed our internal plan as well as FY2023 Q2 results reflecting strong travel demand of inbound tourists. Seven FUFU ryokans were selected as the MICHELIN Keys.
International business
Approximately JPY20.0 bn investments were confirmed. Transactions included US senior living and condominium development in India, etc.
Funding
We continued to fund with favorable terms. Average funding rate was unchanged. Financings are basically on long-term fixed rate basis although long-term ratio falls to 90% level during quarters in order to adjust cash flow.
(JPY Million)
Segment Performance
FY2024Q2
FY2023Q2
Change
Operating Revenue
204,852
183,950
20,901
Real Estate
180,539
163,610
16,929
Leasing / Management Revenue, etc.
53,519
48,734
4,785
Sales Revenue
127,020
114,876
12,144
Insurance Agency (subsidiary)
1,892
1,818
74
Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)
24,984
19,837
5,147
Others
4,482
3,064
1,418
Elimination / Corporate
-7,047
-4,380
-2,667
Operating Profit
68,923
66,650
2,272
Real Estate
72,839
71,239
1,600
Leasing / Management Profit, etc.
28,572
28,518
53
Sales Profit
44,266
42,720
1,546
Insurance Agency (subsidiary)
587
578
9
Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)
1,532
224
1,308
Others
187
313
-125
Elimination / Corporate
-6,223
-5,703
-519
Macro environment and focus of business
- Interest rates: a sharp rise is unlikely considering weak personal consumption.
- Real estate transaction market: continues to be robust.
- Liquidity: proactive lending attitude of financial institutions remains unchanged.
- Funding: increasing three to five-year funding as the yield curve has steepened.
- Investment / acquisition: continues investing in real estate and new business domains.
- Diversifying revenue source: continues to focus in targeted fields with high growth potential by employing M&As, business collaboration and alliance.
