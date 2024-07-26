Made Riso Kyoiku (4714 TSE Prime listed) a consolidated subsidiary (only B/S were consolidated in Q2).

Cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.

Historical-high profit items for Q2. On track to achieving 17th consecutive year of record- high profit and FY2024 annual guidance.

July 26, 2024 Company Name: Hulic Co., Ltd.

Key notes

Real estate business

The market fundamentals remained solid supported primarily by ample liquidity provided by the financial institutions and BOJ's monetary easing policy. The leasing and management profit, etc. for Q2 increased, offsetting a negative impact of one-off (accounting change). Also recorded strong sales profit.

Q2 cumulative gross investment / acquisition totaled over JPY370.0 bn. We continued active acquiring of diversified assets including office, retail, logistic facility, laboratory, etc. The real estate investment pipeline in/after Q3 amounted to JPY70.0 bn.

On development front, 94 projects are confirmed. Demolishing works started at our flagship buildings including Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building and Ginza Core Building.

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

Performance continued to exceed our internal plan as well as FY2023 Q2 results reflecting strong travel demand of inbound tourists. Seven FUFU ryokans were selected as the MICHELIN Keys.

International business

Approximately JPY20.0 bn investments were confirmed. Transactions included US senior living and condominium development in India, etc.

Funding

We continued to fund with favorable terms. Average funding rate was unchanged. Financings are basically on long-term fixed rate basis although long-term ratio falls to 90% level during quarters in order to adjust cash flow.

(JPY Million) Segment Performance FY2024Q2 FY2023Q2 Change Operating Revenue 204,852 183,950 20,901 Real Estate 180,539 163,610 16,929 Leasing / Management Revenue, etc. 53,519 48,734 4,785 Sales Revenue 127,020 114,876 12,144 Insurance Agency (subsidiary) 1,892 1,818 74 Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries) 24,984 19,837 5,147 Others 4,482 3,064 1,418 Elimination / Corporate -7,047 -4,380 -2,667 Operating Profit 68,923 66,650 2,272 Real Estate 72,839 71,239 1,600 Leasing / Management Profit, etc. 28,572 28,518 53 Sales Profit 44,266 42,720 1,546 Insurance Agency (subsidiary) 587 578 9 Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries) 1,532 224 1,308 Others 187 313 -125 Elimination / Corporate -6,223 -5,703 -519

Macro environment and focus of business

Interest rates: a sharp rise is unlikely considering weak personal consumption.

Real estate transaction market: continues to be robust.

Liquidity: proactive lending attitude of financial institutions remains unchanged.

Funding: increasing three to five-year funding as the yield curve has steepened.

five-year funding as the yield curve has steepened. Investment / acquisition: continues investing in real estate and new business domains.

Diversifying revenue source: continues to focus in targeted fields with high growth potential by employing M&As, business collaboration and alliance.

END