July 26, 2024

FY2024 2Q (January - June) IR Presentation

Code

3003

2 Table of Contents

Page

FY2024 2Q Consolidated Performance Summary

Page

03

Executive Summary

3

21

Financial Highlights

4

Income Statement

5

Segment Performance

6

Balance Sheets

7

Funding

8

Financial KPIs

9

Key Metrics / Shareholder Return

10

Page

Quantitative Plan for FY2024

11

29

AcquisitionsPlanned Acquisitions for FY2024

12

Priority Challenge (1) in MT Management Plan

Page

Create a high-quality leasing portfolio and

13

maintain / enhance the flexible earnings structure

Restructuring to High Quality Leasing Portfolio

14

Vacancy Rate & Rent History

15

Portfolio Distribution Pictures

16-17

Investment in Real Estate

18

CRE Business

19

Page

Real Estate for Sale

20

40

Macro Environment

45-47

Appendix

Corporate Value Improvement / Financial Strategy

48-49

Consolidated Cash Flow Statements

50

Corporate Profile

51-62

Priority Challenge (2) in MT Management Plan

Expand pipelines for development / reconstruction and value-added projects, diversify exits to ensure profitability

Ongoing Projects

22-25

Bank Branch Reconstruction

26

Investment in Ginza Area

27

Value Added Business

28

Priority Challenge (3) in MT Management Plan

Promote new businesses to diversify revenue source

Initiatives for New Business Development

30

Data Center

31

Logistics Center

32

Asset Diversification

33-34

Tourism-related Business

35

International Business

36

Flexible Office, Rental Office

37

Children Education Business

38

Growth Investment: Riso Kyoiku

39

Priority Challenge (5) in MT Management Plan

Continue to promote the sustainable management to address environmental issues and human capital development, etc.

Initiatives for Sustainability

41-43

3 Executive Summary

All profit items are at record-highs

Reconstruction projects of our flagship buildings started

  • 2Q ordinary profit: JPY64.8 bn, progress rate: 45.0% (against annual forecast of JPY144.0 bn)
  • Cumulative gross invested amount in 2Q: over JPY370.0 bn
    • Additional approx. JPY70.0 bn (gross) are almost confirmed for 3Q onward in FY2024
  • Hotels / Ryokans segment: Favorable performance continued (+JPY1.3 bn YoY)
    • Seven FUFU facilities were selected as MICHELIN Keys
  • Development and Reconstruction: Demolishing works started at Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building, and Ginza Core Building
  • Children Education Business: Riso Kyoiku became our consolidated subsidiary (Balance sheet consolidation started from 2Q)
  • International Business: Approx. JPY20.0 bn of investments are confirmed. Progressing steadily

4 Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

Steadily proceeded towards 17th consecutive year of profit growth

Operating Revenue

(Billion yen)

523.4

500.0

447.0

446.3

(TBA)

400.0

357.2

339.6

300.0

200.0

100.0

183.9

204.8

0.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

Ordinary Profit (Recurring Profit)

(Billion yen)

160.0

137.4

(144.0)

140.0

123.2

109.5

120.0

95.6

100.0

84.6

80.0

60.0

40.0

62.2

64.8

20.0

0.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

Operating Profit

(Billion yen)

160.0

146.1

(153.0)

126.1

140.0

114.5

120.0

100.5

100.0

88.3

80.0

60.0

40.0

66.6

68.9

20.0

0.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

Profit attributable to Owners of Parent

(Billion yen)

100.0

94.6

(98.0)

80.0

69.5

79.1

58.8

63.6

60.0

40.0

20.0

44.1

44.1

0.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

5 FY2024 2Q Income Statement (Consolidated)

All profit items increased

Profit attributable to Owners of Parent also increased, offsetting one-off negatives

FY23/12

FY24/12

Change (%)

(Million yen)

2Q

2Q

Operating Revenue

183,950

204,852

20,901

(+11.3%)

Operating Gross Profit

92,758

98,261

5,502

SGA Expenses

26,107

29,337

3,230

Operating Profit

66,650

68,923

2,272

(+3.4%)

Major factors for changes

Real Estate Business +16.9 bn

Hotels / Ryokans

+5.1 bn

Real Estate Business

+0.2 bn

Hotels / Ryokans

+2.1 bn

Real Estate Business +1.6 bn

Hotels / Ryokans

+1.3 bn

Non-operating Income

2,521

3,318

796

Non-operating Expenses

6,971

7,385

413

Ordinary Profit

62,200

64,856

2,655

(+4.2%)

(Recurring Profit)

Gain on sale of investment

securities

+5.2 bn

Extraordinary Income

3,599

5,545

1,945

Falling off of compensation income

Extraordinary Losses

1,589

5,000

3,411

for loss from redevelopment -3.3bn

Total Income Taxes

20,083

21,083

999

Loss on step acquisitions

+2.7bn

Profit attributable to

44,117

44,130

12

(+0.0%)

Loss on reconstructions of

Owners of Parent

buildings

+1.1 bn

6 FY2024 2Q Segment Performance (Consolidated)

Operating profit of "Leasing / Management Profit, etc." increased JPY1.7 bn excluding a one-off. Hotels / Ryokans business continued to grow

(Million yen)

Operating Revenue

FY23/12

2Q

183,950

FY24/12

2Q

204,852

Change

20,901

Major factors for changes

Existing / acquired / completed

Real Estate

163,610

180,539

16,929

Leasing / Management Revenue, etc.

48,734

53,519

4,785

Sales Revenue

114,876

127,020

12,144

Insurance Agency (subsidiary)

1,818

1,892

74

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

19,837

24,984

5,147

Others

3,064

4,482

1,418

Elimination / Corporate

-4,380

-7,047

-2,667

Operating Profit

66,650

68,923

2,272

Real Estate

71,239

72,839

1,600

Leasing / Management Profit, etc.

(40%) 28,518

39％）28,572

53

Sales Profit

(60%) 42,720

61％）44,266

1,546

Insurance Agency (subsidiary)

578

587

9

Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)

224

1,532

1,308

Others

313

187

-125

Elimination / Corporate

-5,703

-6,223

-519

properties

+6.9 bn

Transfer to real estate for sale

-3.8 bn

Others

+1.7 bn

Existing / acquired / completed

properties+3.8 bn Transfer to real estate for sale

-2.4 bn

Others (Change in accounting*, etc.)

-1.4 bn

*Change in accounting treatment for development land rents for projects developed on land leased from third parties -1.7bn

Recovery in occupancy rate / ADR +1.3 bn

Note: Leasing / management revenue / profit, etc. is the amount subtracting sales revenue / profit from total real estate operating revenue / profit

Note: Percentage numbers in brackets: ratios of leasing / management profit, etc. and sales profit in real estate business

7 FY2024 2Q Balance Sheets (Consolidated)

Non-current Assets increased JYP270.9 bn due to the progress of investments

(Million yen)

23/12

24/6

Change

Current Assets

372,973

437,107

64,134

Cash and deposits

82,878

110,345

27,466

Real estate for sale

263,089

295,961

32,871

Real estate for sale in process

2,871

2,027

-843

Assets

Non-current Assets

2,105,731

2,376,694

270,963

Property, Plant and

1,617,405

1,804,555

187,150

Equipment

Investment Securities

328,463

372,732

44,268

Marketable Securities

143,173

172,975

29,801

Shareholdings/Investments

185,290

199,757

14,466

of Affiliated Companies, etc.

Total

2,480,472

2,815,565

335,092

Assets

Liabilities

1,711,172

1,999,221

288,048

Borrowings

1,034,029

1,109,877

75,848

Corporate Bonds

411,000

598,901

187,901

Net

Deferred Tax Liabilities

73,210

83,850

10,640

Net Assets

769,300

816,344

47,043

&

Liabilities

Shareholders' Equity

706,794

730,638

23,844

Valuation Difference on

58,943

67,236

8,293

Available-for-sale Securities

Total

2,480,472

2,815,565

335,092

Major factors for changes

LandBuildings

+184.2 bn

Acquisitions, completions +225.2 bn

Transfer

-38.2 bn

Others

-2.7 bn

Mezzanine investment

+15.5 bn

MTM valuation

+12.1 bn

Real estate investment through

SPC

+25.7 bn

Riso Kyoiku (consolidation)

-11.2 bn

Short-term bonds

+155.0 bn

Quarterly net income

+44.1 bn

Dividends paid

-20.6 bn

8 Funding

Short-term borrowing was used to adjust the cash flow Long-term borrowing ratio will return to the same level as last year

External Rating

JCR rating

AA / Stable

Corporate Bonds

(*) Sustainability Linked Bonds

Date

Coupon rate

JPY

Tenor (year)

(%)

(bn)

Oct. 22, 2018

6th Straight

0.494

20.0

10

Jun. 25, 2019

8th Straight

0.30

20.0

7

9th Straight

0.40

15.0

10

Jul. 2, 2020

2nd Hybrid

1.28

120.0

35 (NC5)

3rd Hybrid

1.40

40.0

37 (NC7)

4th Hybrid

1.56

40.0

40 (NC10)

Oct. 15, 2020

10th Straight (*)

0.44

10.0

10

Oct. 19, 2022

5th Hybrid

1.435

46.0

35 (NC5)

6th Hybrid

1.849

30.0

40 (NC10)

Apr. 13, 2023

11th Straight

0.320

40.0

3

Feb. 29, 2024

12th Straight

0.610

13.0

5

Apr. 18, 2024

13th Straight

0.569

30.0

3

14th Straight

0.806

20.0

5

Total (bn)

444.0

Instant Borrowing Capacity

(As of Jun. 30, 2024

Billion yen

OD limit

(unused balance)

154.0

(139.0)

()

CP issue limit

200.0

(45.0)

()

Added SB limit

300.0

(300.0)

Average Funding Cost & Long-term Borrowing Ratio

Long-term borrowing ratio average interest rate (*)

（％）

（％）

100

1.00

95

98.2

99.9

99.9

99.9

99.8

90

0.90

89.9

85

Temporary drop due to

80

0.80

an increase in short-term

75

borrowings to adjust CF

70

0.70

0.60

65

0.55

0.56

0.56

0.57

0.59

60

0.60

55

50

0.50

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/6

(*) Average interest rate including hybrid finance is the following:

2019/12

2020/12

2021/12

2022/12

2023/12

2024/6

0.60%

0.72%

0.71%

0.77%

0.80%

0.77%

9 Financial KPIs

Net D/E ratio remained at 1.5 times despite an increase of total interest-bearing debt Maintaining financial discipline

Safety and Efficiency

Financial Discipline

(Billion yen) 800.0

Equity

Equity ratio (*)

ROE

36.8 37.1 37.9

Total interest-bearing debt

Net debt to equity ratio (*)

（％）

(Billion yen)

Net debt to EBITDA ratio (*)

(times)

12.0

40.0

1,600.0

700.0

600.0

32.7

30.0

765.6

34.5

797.4

10.1

9.9

35.0

1,400.0

9.0

10.0

8.5

30.0

1,200.0

7.6

8.0

1,708.7

500.0

400.0

300.0

200.0

100.0

0.0

459.0 486.4 637.7 686.7

13.6

13.4

12.3

11.9

13.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/6

25.0

1,000.0

1,146.0

1,360.1

1,440.9

20.0

800.0

1,394.4

1,445.0

6.0

15.0

600.0

4.0

10.0

400.0

2.0

1.7

1.5

1.3

1.3

1.3

2.0

200.0

5.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/6

  1. 50% of hybrid finance in FY2018 (75 bn=JPY150 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equity (Since Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2022） ・50% of hybrid finance in FY2020 (100 bn=JPY200 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equitySince Dec. 2020)
    50% of hybrid finance in FY2022/2023 (75 bn=JPY150 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equity (Since Mar. 2023)

10 Key Metrics / Shareholder Return

Plan for 16 consecutive years of dividend increases by increasing EPS

EPS (Net income per share)

(Yen)

140.00

124.36

128.74

120.00

88.93

95.23

101.09

104.00

100.00

80.00 75.18

60.00

40.00

20.00

0.00

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

(plan)

BPS (Book value per share)

(Yen)

1,200.00

902.70

1,006.191,047.49

1,000.00

800.00

728.31

836.89

608.49

687.01

600.00

400.00

200.00

0.00

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/6

Dividend History

Payout ratio guidance during

the mid-term plan (2023-2025)

: 40% or higher

(Yen per Share)

60.00

45.0%

40.3%40.2% 40.3%

38.5%

40.0%

37.8%

50.00

33.9%

35.4%

35.0%

32.0% 32.6%

(52.00)

40.00

50.00

30.0%

42.00

39.00

25.0%

30.00

36.00

20.0%

31.50

26.00

20.00

25.50

15.0%

21.00

17.00

10.0%

10.00

5.0%

0.00

0.0%

16/12

17/12

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

24/12

(plan)

Annual Dividend (Left axis)

Payout ratio (Right axis)

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Hulic Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 02:42:03 UTC.