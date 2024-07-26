July 26, 2024
FY2024 2Q (January - June) IR Presentation
41-43
3 Executive Summary
All profit items are at record-highs
Reconstruction projects of our flagship buildings started
- 2Q ordinary profit: JPY64.8 bn, progress rate: 45.0% (against annual forecast of JPY144.0 bn)
- Cumulative gross invested amount in 2Q: over JPY370.0 bn
- Additional approx. JPY70.0 bn (gross) are almost confirmed for 3Q onward in FY2024
- Hotels / Ryokans segment: Favorable performance continued (+JPY1.3 bn YoY)
- Seven FUFU facilities were selected as MICHELIN Keys
- Development and Reconstruction: Demolishing works started at Hulic Aoyama Building, Recruit Ginza 8-chome Building, and Ginza Core Building
- Children Education Business: Riso Kyoiku became our consolidated subsidiary (Balance sheet consolidation started from 2Q)
- International Business: Approx. JPY20.0 bn of investments are confirmed. Progressing steadily
4 Financial Highlights (Consolidated)
Steadily proceeded towards 17th consecutive year of profit growth
Operating Revenue
(Billion yen)
523.4
500.0
447.0
446.3
(TBA)
400.0
357.2
339.6
300.0
200.0
100.0
183.9
204.8
0.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
Ordinary Profit (Recurring Profit)
(Billion yen)
160.0
137.4
(144.0)
140.0
123.2
109.5
120.0
95.6
100.0
84.6
80.0
60.0
40.0
62.2
64.8
20.0
0.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
Operating Profit
(Billion yen)
160.0
146.1
(153.0)
126.1
140.0
114.5
120.0
100.5
100.0
88.3
80.0
60.0
40.0
66.6
68.9
20.0
0.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
Profit attributable to Owners of Parent
(Billion yen)
100.0
94.6
(98.0)
80.0
69.5
79.1
58.8
63.6
60.0
40.0
20.0
44.1
44.1
0.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
5 FY2024 2Q Income Statement (Consolidated)
All profit items increased
Profit attributable to Owners of Parent also increased, offsetting one-off negatives
FY23/12
FY24/12
Change (%)
(Million yen)
2Q
2Q
Operating Revenue
183,950
204,852
20,901
(+11.3%)
Operating Gross Profit
92,758
98,261
5,502
SGA Expenses
26,107
29,337
3,230
Operating Profit
66,650
68,923
2,272
(+3.4%)
Major factors for changes
Real Estate Business +16.9 bn
Hotels / Ryokans
+5.1 bn
Real Estate Business
+0.2 bn
Hotels / Ryokans
+2.1 bn
Real Estate Business +1.6 bn
Hotels / Ryokans
+1.3 bn
Non-operating Income
2,521
3,318
796
Non-operating Expenses
6,971
7,385
413
Ordinary Profit
62,200
64,856
2,655
(+4.2%)
(Recurring Profit)
Gain on sale of investment
securities
+5.2 bn
Extraordinary Income
3,599
5,545
1,945
Falling off of compensation income
Extraordinary Losses
1,589
5,000
3,411
for loss from redevelopment -3.3bn
Total Income Taxes
20,083
21,083
999
Loss on step acquisitions
+2.7bn
Profit attributable to
44,117
44,130
12
(+0.0%)
Loss on reconstructions of
Owners of Parent
buildings
+1.1 bn
6 FY2024 2Q Segment Performance (Consolidated)
Operating profit of "Leasing / Management Profit, etc." increased JPY1.7 bn excluding a one-off. Hotels / Ryokans business continued to grow
(Million yen)
Operating Revenue
FY23/12
2Q
183,950
FY24/12
2Q
204,852
Change
20,901
Major factors for changes
Existing / acquired / completed
Real Estate
163,610
180,539
16,929
Leasing / Management Revenue, etc.
48,734
53,519
4,785
Sales Revenue
114,876
127,020
12,144
Insurance Agency (subsidiary)
1,818
1,892
74
Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)
19,837
24,984
5,147
Others
3,064
4,482
1,418
Elimination / Corporate
-4,380
-7,047
-2,667
Operating Profit
66,650
68,923
2,272
Real Estate
71,239
72,839
1,600
Leasing / Management Profit, etc.
(40%) 28,518
（39％）28,572
53
Sales Profit
(60%) 42,720
（61％）44,266
1,546
Insurance Agency (subsidiary)
578
587
9
Hotels / Ryokans (subsidiaries)
224
1,532
1,308
Others
313
187
-125
Elimination / Corporate
-5,703
-6,223
-519
properties
+6.9 bn
Transfer to real estate for sale
-3.8 bn
Others
+1.7 bn
Existing / acquired / completed
properties+3.8 bn Transfer to real estate for sale
-2.4 bn
Others (Change in accounting*, etc.)
-1.4 bn
*Change in accounting treatment for development land rents for projects developed on land leased from third parties -1.7bn
Recovery in occupancy rate / ADR +1.3 bn
Note: Leasing / management revenue / profit, etc. is the amount subtracting sales revenue / profit from total real estate operating revenue / profit
Note: Percentage numbers in brackets: ratios of leasing / management profit, etc. and sales profit in real estate business
7 FY2024 2Q Balance Sheets (Consolidated)
Non-current Assets increased JYP270.9 bn due to the progress of investments
(Million yen)
23/12
24/6
Change
Current Assets
372,973
437,107
64,134
Cash and deposits
82,878
110,345
27,466
Real estate for sale
263,089
295,961
32,871
Real estate for sale in process
2,871
2,027
-843
Assets
Non-current Assets
2,105,731
2,376,694
270,963
Property, Plant and
1,617,405
1,804,555
187,150
Equipment
Investment Securities
328,463
372,732
44,268
Marketable Securities
143,173
172,975
29,801
Shareholdings/Investments
185,290
199,757
14,466
of Affiliated Companies, etc.
Total
2,480,472
2,815,565
335,092
Assets
Liabilities
1,711,172
1,999,221
288,048
Borrowings
1,034,029
1,109,877
75,848
Corporate Bonds
411,000
598,901
187,901
Net
Deferred Tax Liabilities
73,210
83,850
10,640
Net Assets
769,300
816,344
47,043
&
Liabilities
Shareholders' Equity
706,794
730,638
23,844
Valuation Difference on
58,943
67,236
8,293
Available-for-sale Securities
Total
2,480,472
2,815,565
335,092
Major factors for changes
Land・Buildings
+184.2 bn
Acquisitions, completions +225.2 bn
Transfer
-38.2 bn
Others
-2.7 bn
Mezzanine investment
+15.5 bn
MTM valuation
+12.1 bn
Real estate investment through
SPC
+25.7 bn
Riso Kyoiku (consolidation)
-11.2 bn
Short-term bonds
+155.0 bn
Quarterly net income
+44.1 bn
Dividends paid
-20.6 bn
8 Funding
Short-term borrowing was used to adjust the cash flow Long-term borrowing ratio will return to the same level as last year
External Rating
JCR rating
AA－ / Stable
Corporate Bonds
(*) Sustainability Linked Bonds
Date
Coupon rate
JPY
Tenor (year)
(%)
(bn)
Oct. 22, 2018
6th Straight
0.494
20.0
10
Jun. 25, 2019
8th Straight
0.30
20.0
7
〃
9th Straight
0.40
15.0
10
Jul. 2, 2020
2nd Hybrid
1.28
120.0
35 (NC5)
〃
3rd Hybrid
1.40
40.0
37 (NC7)
〃
4th Hybrid
1.56
40.0
40 (NC10)
Oct. 15, 2020
10th Straight (*)
0.44
10.0
10
Oct. 19, 2022
5th Hybrid
1.435
46.0
35 (NC5)
〃
6th Hybrid
1.849
30.0
40 (NC10)
Apr. 13, 2023
11th Straight
0.320
40.0
3
Feb. 29, 2024
12th Straight
0.610
13.0
5
Apr. 18, 2024
13th Straight
0.569
30.0
3
〃
14th Straight
0.806
20.0
5
Total (bn)
444.0
Instant Borrowing Capacity
(As of Jun. 30, 2024）
（Billion yen）
OD limit
(unused balance)
154.0
(139.0)
(〃)
CP issue limit
200.0
(45.0)
(〃)
Added SB limit
300.0
(300.0)
Average Funding Cost & Long-term Borrowing Ratio
Long-term borrowing ratio average interest rate (*)
（％）
（％）
100
1.00
95
98.2
99.9
99.9
99.9
99.8
90
0.90
89.9
85
Temporary drop due to
80
0.80
an increase in short-term
75
borrowings to adjust CF
70
0.70
0.60
65
0.55
0.56
0.56
0.57
0.59
60
0.60
55
50
0.50
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/6
(*) Average interest rate including hybrid finance is the following:
2019/12
2020/12
2021/12
2022/12
2023/12
2024/6
0.60%
0.72%
0.71%
0.77%
0.80%
0.77%
9 Financial KPIs
Net D/E ratio remained at 1.5 times despite an increase of total interest-bearing debt Maintaining financial discipline
Safety and Efficiency
Financial Discipline
(Billion yen) 800.0
Equity
Equity ratio (*)
ROE
36.8 37.1 37.9
Total interest-bearing debt
Net debt to equity ratio (*)
（％）
(Billion yen)
Net debt to EBITDA ratio (*)
(times)
12.0
40.0
1,600.0
700.0
600.0
32.7
30.0
765.6
34.5
797.4
10.1
9.9
35.0
1,400.0
9.0
10.0
8.5
30.0
1,200.0
7.6
8.0
1,708.7
500.0
400.0
300.0
200.0
100.0
0.0
459.0 486.4 637.7 686.7
13.6
13.4
12.3
11.9
13.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/6
25.0
1,000.0
1,146.0
1,360.1
1,440.9
20.0
800.0
1,394.4
1,445.0
6.0
15.0
600.0
4.0
10.0
400.0
2.0
1.7
1.5
1.3
1.3
1.3
2.0
200.0
5.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/6
-
・50% of hybrid finance in FY2018 (75 bn=JPY150 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equity (Since Dec. 2018 to Dec. 2022） ・50% of hybrid finance in FY2020 (100 bn=JPY200 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equity（Since Dec. 2020)
・50% of hybrid finance in FY2022/2023 (75 bn=JPY150 bn x 50%) was calculated as nominal equity (Since Mar. 2023)
10 Key Metrics / Shareholder Return
Plan for 16 consecutive years of dividend increases by increasing EPS
EPS (Net income per share)
(Yen)
140.00
124.36
128.74
120.00
88.93
95.23
101.09
104.00
100.00
80.00 75.18
60.00
40.00
20.00
0.00
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
(plan)
BPS (Book value per share)
(Yen)
1,200.00
902.70
1,006.191,047.49
1,000.00
800.00
728.31
836.89
608.49
687.01
600.00
400.00
200.00
0.00
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/6
Dividend History
Payout ratio guidance during
the mid-term plan (2023-2025)
: 40% or higher
(Yen per Share)
60.00
45.0%
40.3%40.2% 40.3%
38.5%
40.0%
37.8%
50.00
33.9%
35.4%
35.0%
32.0% 32.6%
(52.00)
40.00
50.00
30.0%
42.00
39.00
25.0%
30.00
36.00
20.0%
31.50
26.00
20.00
25.50
15.0%
21.00
17.00
10.0%
10.00
5.0%
0.00
0.0%
16/12
17/12
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
24/12
(plan)
Annual Dividend (Left axis)
Payout ratio (Right axis)
