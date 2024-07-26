Hulic Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the real estate business and insurance business. It operates through two business segments. Real Estate segment has three kinds of business. The real estate leasing business manages approximately 250 rental properties (excluding real estate for sale) that are owned and managed mainly near stations in the 23 wards of Tokyo. Real estate development business is performed according to the characteristics of the property location. Asset management business is entrusted with asset management business. It also provides real estate rental, building management and cleaning business. The Insurance segment is engaged in non-life insurance agency business such as fire insurance and automobile insurance, life insurance such as fixed-term insurance and endowment insurance, and solicitation business. It is also engaged in the design, repair and construction work on owned buildings, hotel and inn management and agricultural production in Vietnam.