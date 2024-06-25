major real estate companies typically carry around JPY3-4 trillion. Also, it is essential for us to maintain our current

We recognize the importance of addressing the needs of our various stakeholders, including customers, local communities, financial institutions, shareholders, and employees. We believe it is essential to provide optimal responses to every stakeholder. Customers We convey to employees the idea that salaries are essentially funded through rents received from our customers. From this perspective, we must make every effort to serve our customers, as we believe that providing safe, secure, and convenient buildings is one of their most important objectives. Apart from residential properties and ryokan (Japanese inns), we typically prioritize office and commercial locations with convenient access (within three to five minutes of a station). Among our facilities, 63% are within three minutes of a station and 77% are within five minutes. We believe it is a benefit for customers if our facilities are as close to a station as possible, especially during the rainy season and winter. For business continuity plans (BCPs), there is a high risk of a major earthquake striking Tokyo within the next 30 years. As a result, we are pushing ahead with development, reconstruction, and seismic reinforcement to ensure that all company-owned buildings are upgraded to high-resilience structures capable of withstanding an earthquake with seismic intensity of level 7 on the Japanese scale by 2029. We also plan to finalize our response plan for an eruption of Mt. Fuji within the next few years. Furthermore, we make it possible to use renewable energy at company-owned buildings, allowing tenants to move closer to achieving their RE100 goals. Local Communities Hulic was formerly known as Nihonbashi Kogyo. As the name suggests, our headquarters was located in Nihonbashi, Chuo ward in Tokyo until 2012 when we

relocated to Odenmacho, with the nearest station being Kodemmacho Station on the Hibiya Line. Odenmacho used to be an area with numerous companies in the textile industry, but over time, it transformed into a residential area with many condominiums. Though Hulic is not engaged in condominium development, we still prioritize maintaining strong relationships with neighboring residents. As an example, since the local neighborhood association didn't have mikoshi (portable shrines) and festival floats, we made donations to provide them. We also hold an annual summer festival, during which we participate in carrying the donated mikoshi along with members of the neighborhood association and nearby companies. During the summer festival, we are delighted to welcome many children who come to join the festivities. Further, we have established a daycare center within the head office building. Aside from employees' children, we also welcome local children, when space is available. We donated books when the local Nihonbashi Elementary School celebrated its 100th anniversary. Although our business model isn't focused on business to consumer (B to C) interactions, we are committed to building strong connections with the local community. Financial Institutions Since joining Hulic, I have become even more aware of the importance of finance, and I prioritize communications with financial institutions for strong relationships with them. While it's not common for many companies to regard financial institutions as stakeholders, my perspective differs. I'm not solely influenced by my banking experience, but rather by the fact that developers, regardless of their backgrounds, must secure stable long-term funding as they repay development funds through rents. That's why I view financial institutions as crucial stakeholders. Our interest-bearing debts came to JPY1,445.0 billion, while

rating is currently AA-, yet it's clear that achieving an AAA rating would make a significant difference for investors. Shareholders Before the COVID-19 pandemic, I devoted a significant amount of time to investor relations, including overseas investors. From this experience, I felt that the needs and expectations of each shareholder differ significantly. Since going public, we consistently prioritized shareholder returns and have continued to raise dividends. We have also maintained a consolidated dividend payout ratio of 40% or higher, which is among the highest in the real estate developer sector. In addition, as a shareholder incentive, we send a gift catalog to mainly individual investors. In August 2023, our market capitalization exceeded JPY1 trillion. Furthermore, our price to book ratio (PBR) have exceeded 1 time. While stock prices are determined by the market, we intend to keep going after increased profits and dividends with a management strategy that is conscious of stock price valuations. Employees With the declining working-age population, the challenge lies in efficiently recruiting employees. As of December 31, 2023, Hulic operates with a small team: 222 employees. Ordinary profit per employee exceeds JPY600.0 million, making us one of the top performers, based on productivity, among listed companies in Japan. For this reason, we have been recruiting professionals or people who have the potential to become professionals. First, looking at salaries, the average annual salary for 2023 was JPY19.08 million, ranking us among the top in the industry. At Hulic, employees reach an annual salary level of over JPY5.0 million in their second year with us. Also, we maintain fringe benefits at an exceptionally high level, as shown below.

Breakfast, lunch, and beverages at the head office cafeteria are free. Single-person dormitories are usually provided for free. Health exams allow individuals to select the level of screening, such as a comprehensive check-up (if desired, an MRI and other tests are provided for free). We also have a rehiring system for employees who resigned due to circumstances such as their spouse's relocation. Our approach to HR is considered top tier, even among other listed companies.

Besides childcare leave, flexible work hours for childcare, and leave for tending to a sick child, we have established the following systems under our next- generation nurturing support program.

1. Onsite daycare centers (contributes to flexibility of commuting by car) 2. Subsidies for after-school club fees (up to JPY50,000 per month) 3. Celebratory gifts (first born: JPY100,000, second born: JPY200,000, third or more: JPY1,000,000) 4. Support for infertility treatments, etc. As a result of these initiatives, the fertility rate in 2023 was 2.8, a high rate compared with a five-year average of 1.7 and the national average of 1.3.* *Source: Population Statistics of Japan 2022 issued by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare