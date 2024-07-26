Investors Guide
2024 Q2
Table of Contents
Corporate Profile
P.2-4
Medium- and Long-term Management Plan (2020-2029)
P.5-8
2
Corporate Profile
Corporate History of Growth and Achievements
Since the
Profit and dividend
12-fold increase
External rating up
increase for
by 3 notches
listing in 2008
15 consecutive years
in ordinary profit
Consolidated
Initial forecast
Results (difference over initial forecast)
Plan/targets
180.0
Ordinary Profit (Unit: JPY bn)
150.0
144.0
2019
2008
Made Nippon View Hotel
137.4
CO., LTD., a subsidiary
Listed shares on the First
123.2
Section of the Tokyo Stock
Exchange
109.5
2015
2007
2010
Merged with Simplex
95.6
Investment Advisors Inc.
Changed corporate
Merged with Senshu
(a real estate company)
846
name to Hulic Co., Ltd.
Shoji Co., Ltd. and
Fuyo General
2012
72.5
Development and
1957
Finance Co., Ltd.
Merged with Shoei
51.4
61.8
Established Nihonbashi
(real estate leasing
Co., Ltd. (a real
Kogyo Co., Ltd.
companies)
estate company)
Started property
42.5
management for the former
34.3
Fuji Bank (now Mizuho
25.9
Bank) branch buildings and
20.0
insurance agency business
16.8
10.9
10.9
12.3
1957
2006
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2029
External
BBB-
A-
A
A+
AA-
Rating
(JCR)
Long-term Management Plan (2009-18)Long-term Management Plan (2014-23)
Current Medium- and Long-term Management Plan (2020-29)
Achieved all targets
Achieved all targets
four years ahead of schedule
four years ahead of schedule
3
Corporate Profile
Business Overview
Consolidated Business Overview
FY2023
Business Segment
Operating
Major businesses
Profit
(Million yen)
１
Real Estate
154,432
Leasing, etc.
59,192
Leasing, development and asset management, etc.
Sales
95,239
２
Insurance Agency
1,087
Insurance agency
３
Hotels / Ryokans
1,026
Hotels / Ryokans operation
４
Others
511
General construction, design, construction management, etc.
Adjustment
-10,878
Operating Profit
146,178
Selection and Concentration Strategy
for Real Estate Business
Core Fields
Non-core Fields
Offices in Tokyo
Offices in
prime locations
regional areas
Medium-sized
Large "S-class"
offices
offices
Reconstruction /
Large-scale
Medium-scale
development
development
Nursing homes
Condominium
Hotels / Ryokans
sales
Business data, features
A small group of elite professionals
(As of the end of 2023)
Non-consolidated basis: 222 employees Consolidated basis: 1,357 employees
Ordinary profit per employee: JPY 600 mil
(on a non-consolidated basis)
Operating Hotels / Ryokans
(As of the end of 2023)
- 4 THE GATE HOTEL (608 rooms)
- 11 FUFU [luxury Japanese-inn] (268 rooms)
- 7 View Hotels and others (1,874 rooms)
Real Estate Leasing Portfolio
(Excl. Real estate for sale. As of Jun. 2024)
- # of Properties: 254
- Net Leasable Area: approx. 1,341,000㎡
- Office Vacancy Ratio: 0.3％ (for all Hulic)
- Average rent: 28,326 Yen (for Tokyo Top 5 wards)
- AUM of Hulic J-REIT: approx. JPY 400 bn Hulic also has Private REIT and Funds
Sources of Rent Revenue (Jun. 2024 monthly)
Logistics & Data
Office
Center, etc. 9%
43％
Retail
Office
commercial
39%
26%
Senior
Office
living
Hotel,
(Mizuho)
5%
Ryokan
4%
17%
Long-term
Mizuho FG 4%
master leasing
Corporate
(Mizuho Bank's
Residence 0%
branch buildings)
4
Corporate Profile
Shareholder Return
Dividend increase for 15 consecutive years since the listing
Dividend and Payout ratio History
Medium-term Plan
(2023-2025)
(Dividend: Yen)
Payout ratio guidance
(Payout ratio)
40% or higher
45.0%
Annual Dividend per Share
40.3% 40.2% (40.3%)
60.00
Payout Ratio
38.5%
40.0%
37.8%
33.9%
35.4%
50.00
(52.00)
50.00
32.6%
35.0%
32.0%
27.8%
29.3%
42.00
30.0%
40.00
39.00
24.0%
36.00
25.0%
21.8%
31.50
30.00
20.0%
25.50
20.00
Former Hulic*
21.00
15.0%
15.50 17.00
Merged with Shoei Co.,
Ltd. in 2012
10.50
10.0%
10.00
6.50
4.50
5.0%
3.67
2.67
3.00
2.00
0.00
0.0%
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2029
*In consideration of the 2012 merger with Shoei Co., Ltd. (share exchange ratio: former Shoei : former Hulic = 1:3), the dividends per share in 2008-2011 were calculated by dividing dividends of the former Hulic by three.
5
Initial
plan
Result
Medium- and Long-Term Management Plan (2020-2029)
Position of the Plans
2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029
Previous Long-term Plan "Hulic 10 years"
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Ordinary profit:
JPY 85.0 bn
2014-2016
2017-2019
2020-2023
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
Achieved
2014-2015
2016-2017
2018-2019
4 years ahead
Ordinary profit:
JPY 180.0 bn
New Medium- Long-term Plan (2020-2029)
Phase I
New Medium-term Plan
Phase II
2020-2022
2023-2025
Prioritize
Keep the flexible
reconstruction for
earnings structure
earthquake resilience
to grow profit
Ratio of income gains and capital gains are changeable
according to development schedule and financial market environment.
In progress
Phase III
2026-2029
Leasable floor area
expands &
High-spec buildings
Leasing / Management Profit
ratio will reach 55-65%
Phase I
・ Start building strong leasing portfolio, resume development and reconstruction projects
Phase II
・ Monetization of development and value-added businesses and strengthen the REIT and fund business
In progress
Phase III
・ Build up a solid and expanded portfolio for leasing business
6 Target Profile / Basic Policy / Basic Strategy (2020-2029)Medium-and Long-TermManagement Plan (2020-2029)
Target Profile
2029
Basic Policy
- To increase corporate value through flexible and speedy management decision according to macro environment change
- Ensuring excellent balances of "PL Growth" "Profitability" "B/S Soundness" and "Productivity (efficiency)"
Basic
Strategy
1. Leasing Portfolio corresponding to future
demographic shift
Business
2. Redevelopment or refurbishment of aged buildings
3. Investing to new business domains
Management infrastructure
4. Selective business focus for
5. Management commitment to
stronger management foundation
environmental sustainability
7
Medium- and Long-Term Management Plan (2020-2029)
KPI / Quantitative Targets
2023
2024
2025
2029
Result
Forecast
(the final year of Phase II)
Growth
Ordinary profit
137.4 bn
144.0 bn
150.0 bn
180.0 bn
Debt / EBITDA
7.6 times
-
12 times or less
12 times or less
Soundness
Net D/E ratio
1.3 times
-
3 times or less
3 times or less
Efficiency
ROE
13.0％
-
10％ or more
10％ or more
Shareholder
Dividend payout ratio
40.2％
40.3％
40％ or more
-
return
Note: Financial metrics are calculated with 50% of hybrid finance as nominal equity
For reference
Profit Plan
2025
Investment limit
2023-25
(the final year of Phase II)
(3 years total)
Operating Revenue
-
Net investment
900.0 bn
Operating Profit
165.0 bn
Leasing, management, etc.
550.0 bn
Ordinary Profit
150.0 bn
Development /
200.0 bn
Reconstruction / VA
Profit attributable
98.5 bn
New Business Area*
150.0 bn
to Owners of Parent
*Including growth investment
8 Management Plan Phase II (2023-2025): Basic Strategy & Focus AreasMedium- and Long-TermManagement Plan (2020-2029)
Basic
Strategy
Aim to create a high-quality leasing portfolio that addresses the changing
circumstances, and continue to enhance sustainable management,
while maintaining a strong credit rating
Basic Strategy of
Long-Term Management Plan
(2020-2029)
1
Further evolve the business model and
1
Focus Areas of
New Medium-Term Management Plan
(Phase II : 2023-2025)
Build a high-qualityleasing portfolioand
Focus Areas
restructure the leasing portfolio
2
Strengthen development and value-
added businesses
3
Create unique new business domains
and improve Group strengths
- Strengthen the management
foundation and implement stringent risk
management
-
Implement management that
emphasizes sustainable co-creation
and co-existence with society
maintain/strengthen a flexible earnings structure
2 Enhance the pipeline of development,
reconstruction and value-added properties.
Diversify exits to ensure profitability
3
Diversify revenue sources
by enhancing new business domains
- Ensure financial soundness and thorough risk management to maintain a strong credit rating
- Raise the level of sustainable management, including the promotion of environmental initiatives and human capital development
