Corporate Profile

P.2-4

Medium- and Long-term Management Plan (2020-2029)

P.5-8

2

Corporate Profile

Corporate History of Growth and Achievements

Since the

Profit and dividend

12-fold increase

External rating up

increase for

by 3 notches

listing in 2008

15 consecutive years

in ordinary profit

Consolidated

Initial forecast

Results (difference over initial forecast)

Plan/targets

180.0

Ordinary Profit (Unit: JPY bn)

150.0

144.0

2019

2008

Made Nippon View Hotel

137.4

CO., LTD., a subsidiary

Listed shares on the First

123.2

Section of the Tokyo Stock

Exchange

109.5

2015

2007

2010

Merged with Simplex

95.6

Investment Advisors Inc.

Changed corporate

Merged with Senshu

(a real estate company)

846

name to Hulic Co., Ltd.

Shoji Co., Ltd. and

Fuyo General

2012

72.5

Development and

1957

Finance Co., Ltd.

Merged with Shoei

51.4

61.8

Established Nihonbashi

(real estate leasing

Co., Ltd. (a real

Kogyo Co., Ltd.

companies)

estate company)

Started property

42.5

management for the former

34.3

Fuji Bank (now Mizuho

25.9

Bank) branch buildings and

20.0

insurance agency business

16.8

10.9

10.9

12.3

1957

2006

2007

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2029

External

BBB-

A-

A

A+

AA-

Rating

(JCR)

Long-term Management Plan (2009-18)Long-term Management Plan (2014-23)

Current Medium- and Long-term Management Plan (2020-29)

Achieved all targets

Achieved all targets

four years ahead of schedule

four years ahead of schedule

3

Corporate Profile

Business Overview

Consolidated Business Overview

FY2023

Business Segment

Operating

Major businesses

Profit

(Million yen)

Real Estate

154,432

Leasing, etc.

59,192

Leasing, development and asset management, etc.

Sales

95,239

Insurance Agency

1,087

Insurance agency

Hotels / Ryokans

1,026

Hotels / Ryokans operation

Others

511

General construction, design, construction management, etc.

Adjustment

-10,878

Operating Profit

146,178

Selection and Concentration Strategy

for Real Estate Business

Core Fields

Non-core Fields

Offices in Tokyo

Offices in

prime locations

regional areas

Medium-sized

Large "S-class"

offices

offices

Reconstruction /

Large-scale

Medium-scale

development

development

Nursing homes

Condominium

Hotels / Ryokans

sales

Business data, features

A small group of elite professionals

(As of the end of 2023)

Non-consolidated basis: 222 employees Consolidated basis: 1,357 employees

Ordinary profit per employee: JPY 600 mil

(on a non-consolidated basis)

Operating Hotels / Ryokans

(As of the end of 2023)

  • 4 THE GATE HOTEL (608 rooms)
  • 11 FUFU [luxury Japanese-inn] (268 rooms)
  • 7 View Hotels and others (1,874 rooms)

Real Estate Leasing Portfolio

(Excl. Real estate for sale. As of Jun. 2024)

  • # of Properties: 254
  • Net Leasable Area: approx. 1,341,000
  • Office Vacancy Ratio: 0.3 (for all Hulic)
  • Average rent: 28,326 Yen (for Tokyo Top 5 wards)
  • AUM of Hulic J-REIT: approx. JPY 400 bn Hulic also has Private REIT and Funds

Sources of Rent Revenue (Jun. 2024 monthly)

Logistics & Data

Office

Center, etc. 9%

43

Retail

Office

commercial

39%

26%

Senior

Office

living

Hotel,

(Mizuho)

5%

Ryokan

4%

17%

Long-term

Mizuho FG 4%

master leasing

Corporate

(Mizuho Bank's

Residence 0%

branch buildings)

4

Corporate Profile

Shareholder Return

Dividend increase for 15 consecutive years since the listing

Dividend and Payout ratio History

Medium-term Plan

(2023-2025)

(Dividend: Yen)

Payout ratio guidance

(Payout ratio)

40% or higher

45.0%

Annual Dividend per Share

40.3% 40.2% (40.3%)

60.00

Payout Ratio

38.5%

40.0%

37.8%

33.9%

35.4%

50.00

(52.00)

50.00

32.6%

35.0%

32.0%

27.8%

29.3%

42.00

30.0%

40.00

39.00

24.0%

36.00

25.0%

21.8%

31.50

30.00

20.0%

25.50

20.00

Former Hulic*

21.00

15.0%

15.50 17.00

Merged with Shoei Co.,

Ltd. in 2012

10.50

10.0%

10.00

6.50

4.50

5.0%

3.67

2.67

3.00

2.00

0.00

0.0%

2008

2009

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025

2029

*In consideration of the 2012 merger with Shoei Co., Ltd. (share exchange ratio: former Shoei : former Hulic = 1:3), the dividends per share in 2008-2011 were calculated by dividing dividends of the former Hulic by three.

5

Initial

plan

Result

Medium- and Long-Term Management Plan (2020-2029)

Position of the Plans

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029

Previous Long-term Plan "Hulic 10 years"

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Ordinary profit:

JPY 85.0 bn

2014-2016

2017-2019

2020-2023

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Achieved

2014-2015

2016-2017

2018-2019

4 years ahead

Ordinary profit:

JPY 180.0 bn

New Medium- Long-term Plan (2020-2029)

Phase I

New Medium-term Plan

Phase II

2020-2022

2023-2025

Prioritize

Keep the flexible

reconstruction for

earnings structure

earthquake resilience

to grow profit

Ratio of income gains and capital gains are changeable

according to development schedule and financial market environment.

In progress

Phase III

2026-2029

Leasable floor area

expands &

High-spec buildings

Leasing / Management Profit

ratio will reach 55-65%

Phase I

Start building strong leasing portfolio, resume development and reconstruction projects

Phase II

Monetization of development and value-added businesses and strengthen the REIT and fund business

In progress

Phase III

Build up a solid and expanded portfolio for leasing business

6 Target Profile / Basic Policy / Basic Strategy (2020-2029)Medium-and Long-TermManagement Plan (2020-2029)

Target Profile

2029

Basic Policy

  • To increase corporate value through flexible and speedy management decision according to macro environment change
    • Ensuring excellent balances of "PL Growth" "Profitability" "B/S Soundness" and "Productivity (efficiency)"

Basic

Strategy

1. Leasing Portfolio corresponding to future

demographic shift

Business

2. Redevelopment or refurbishment of aged buildings

3. Investing to new business domains

Management infrastructure

4. Selective business focus for

5. Management commitment to

stronger management foundation

environmental sustainability

7

Medium- and Long-Term Management Plan (2020-2029)

KPI / Quantitative Targets

2023

2024

2025

2029

Result

Forecast

(the final year of Phase II)

Growth

Ordinary profit

137.4 bn

144.0 bn

150.0 bn

180.0 bn

Debt / EBITDA

7.6 times

-

12 times or less

12 times or less

Soundness

Net D/E ratio

1.3 times

-

3 times or less

3 times or less

Efficiency

ROE

13.0

-

10 or more

10 or more

Shareholder

Dividend payout ratio

40.2

40.3

40 or more

-

return

Note: Financial metrics are calculated with 50% of hybrid finance as nominal equity

For reference

Profit Plan

2025

Investment limit

2023-25

(the final year of Phase II)

(3 years total)

Operating Revenue

-

Net investment

900.0 bn

Operating Profit

165.0 bn

Leasing, management, etc.

550.0 bn

Ordinary Profit

150.0 bn

Development /

200.0 bn

Reconstruction / VA

Profit attributable

98.5 bn

New Business Area*

150.0 bn

to Owners of Parent

*Including growth investment

8 Management Plan Phase II (2023-2025): Basic Strategy & Focus AreasMedium- and Long-TermManagement Plan (2020-2029)

Basic

Strategy

Aim to create a high-quality leasing portfolio that addresses the changing

circumstances, and continue to enhance sustainable management,

while maintaining a strong credit rating

Basic Strategy of

Long-Term Management Plan

(2020-2029)

1

Further evolve the business model and

1

Focus Areas of

New Medium-Term Management Plan

(Phase II : 2023-2025)

Build a high-qualityleasing portfolioand

Focus Areas

restructure the leasing portfolio

2

Strengthen development and value-

added businesses

3

Create unique new business domains

and improve Group strengths

  1. Strengthen the management

foundation and implement stringent risk

  1. management

  2. Implement management that
    emphasizes sustainable co-creation
    and co-existence with society

maintain/strengthen a flexible earnings structure

2 Enhance the pipeline of development,

reconstruction and value-added properties.

Diversify exits to ensure profitability

3

Diversify revenue sources

by enhancing new business domains

  1. Ensure financial soundness and thorough risk management to maintain a strong credit rating
  2. Raise the level of sustainable management, including the promotion of environmental initiatives and human capital development

