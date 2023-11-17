NEWS RELEASE

November 17, 2023 To All Parties Concerned Hulic Co., Ltd. (Securities Code: 3003; Prime Market)

Issuance of Sustainability Book 2023

TOKYO, November 17, 2023 - Hulic Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Hulic") announced today that it has issued

Sustainability Book 2023.

https://www.hulic.co.jp/en/sustainability/report/

We started to present Integrated Report as well as Sustainability Book from 2020 in order to disclose our initiatives for realizing a society full of safety, peace of mind and trust, and for the continuous improvement of corporate value.

We are committed to realizing a sustainable society by delivering environmental, social and economic value through interactive Engagements with stakeholders.

End