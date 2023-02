Medium- and Long-Term Management Plan Phase I (2020-2022): Summary

Posted an ordinary income of JPY123.2 bn for FY2022, surpassed its ordinary income target of JPY110 bn

Achieved significant earnings growth through continuous property reshuffles aimed at improving quality of portfolio while steadily increasing profits from the leasing business

Increased unrealized gains on its leasing properties to JPY375.8 bn (2022/12) from JPY370.0 bn (2019/12)

Continues to accelerate the structuring of competitive leasing portfolios with target metrics of office share 50% and assets in focus area 50% (Results: office share : 49%, assets in focus area : 48% as of 2022/12 )

Accelerated development & reconstruction projects to solidly build up our pipelines

A public offering in 2021 as a flexible capital strategy and strengthened our financial base while maintaining capital efficiency through the effective use of hybrid financing