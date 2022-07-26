Hulic : is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG indexes which GPIF adopts for Japanese equities PDF196KBNEW

To All Parties Concerned

July 26, 2022

Hulic Co., Ltd.

(Securities Code: 3003; Prime Market)

Hulic is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG indexes which GPIF adopts for Japanese equities

Hulic Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Hulic) announced that Hulic is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) indexes, "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index", "MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index", "MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)" and "S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index". These five ESG indexes are adopted by GPIF (Government Pension Investment Fund) for Japanese equities.