Hulic : is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG indexes which GPIF adopts for Japanese equities PDF196KBNEW

July 26, 2022
Hulic Co., Ltd.
(Securities Code: 3003; Prime Market)
Hulic is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG indexes which GPIF adopts for Japanese equities
Hulic Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Hulic) announced that Hulic is continuously selected as constituents of the five ESG (Environment, Social, Governance) indexes, "FTSE Blossom Japan Index", "FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index", "MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index", "MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)" and "S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index". These five ESG indexes are adopted by GPIF (Government Pension Investment Fund) for Japanese equities.
"FTSE Blossom Japan Index", developed by Global Index Provider FTSE Russell, is designed as an industry neutral benchmark that reflects the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices in Japan.
"The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index", is designed to measure the performance of Japanese companies that demonstrate strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. This index is constructed so that sector weights align with the Japanese equity market. The index also supports climate transition to a low carbon economy by evaluating company's climate governance and climate change efforts with TPI Management Quality Score.
"MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index" is constructed by selecting companies assessed as outstanding in terms of ESG evaluations from companies that comprise the parent index (MSCI Japan IMI Top 700 Index), aiming to achieve market capitalization of 50% in each of the global industry classification standards.
"MSCI Japan Empowering Women Index (WIN)" targets the companies of top 700 market capitalization in Japanese stock market that are leading within their GICS (The Global Industry Classification Standard) sector groups in terms of promoting and maintaining gender diversity while also meeting certain quality factor criteria
"The S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index" is designed to measure the performance of companies in the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX), while overweighting or underweighting those companies that have lower or higher levels of carbon emissions to the revenue and actively disclose information of carbon emissions.
Hulic aims creating social value and improving the corporate value through sustainability-focused management.