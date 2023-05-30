NEWS RELEASE
To All Parties Concerned
May
30, 2023
Hulic
Co., Ltd.
(Securities Code: 3003; Prime Market)
Hulic joined Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list
TOKYO, May XX, 2023 - Hulic Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Hulic") announced today that it has been included in the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list. Compiled by the Financial Times, and German data provider Statista, the list recognizes top 275 companies across the Asia-Pacific region for their particularly outstanding efforts against climate change.
Selection for the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list for companies headquartered in the region, includes annualized reduction rate of emissions intensity of GHG emissions (Scope1 + Scope2) in relation to revenue. 130 Japanese companies are included in the top 275 companies, nonetheless, Hulic is the only property company (except J-REITs) in the list.
Hulic contributes to achieving a sustainable society by executing environmentally friendly management as well as by addressing global environmental issues.
