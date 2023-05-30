Advanced search
    3003   JP3360800001

HULIC CO., LTD.

(3003)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-05-30 am EDT
1185.00 JPY   -0.75%
Hulic : joined Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list
PU
05/16Hulic : Consolidated Financial Statements of Hulic Co., Ltd. for the fiscal years ended on December 31, 2022 and 2021
PU
05/15Hulic : Integrated Report 2023 Financial Section
PU
Hulic : joined Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list

05/30/2023 | 04:02am EDT
NEWS RELEASE

To All Parties Concerned

May

30, 2023

Hulic

Co., Ltd.

(Securities Code: 3003; Prime Market)

Hulic joined Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list

TOKYO, May XX, 2023 - Hulic Co., Ltd. (hereafter "Hulic") announced today that it has been included in the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list. Compiled by the Financial Times, and German data provider Statista, the list recognizes top 275 companies across the Asia-Pacific region for their particularly outstanding efforts against climate change.

Selection for the Climate Leaders Asia-Pacific 2023 list for companies headquartered in the region, includes annualized reduction rate of emissions intensity of GHG emissions (Scope1 + Scope2) in relation to revenue. 130 Japanese companies are included in the top 275 companies, nonetheless, Hulic is the only property company (except J-REITs) in the list.

Hulic contributes to achieving a sustainable society by executing environmentally friendly management as well as by addressing global environmental issues.

END

Disclaimer

Hulic Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 08:01:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 545 B 3 882 M 3 882 M
Net income 2023 88 113 M 628 M 628 M
Net Debt 2023 1 585 B 11 292 M 11 292 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 3,88%
Capitalization 908 B 6 472 M 6 472 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,58x
EV / Sales 2024 4,56x
Nbr of Employees 1 347
Free-Float 64,6%
Managers and Directors
Takaya Maeda President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Kitano Senior Manager-Finance
Saburo Nishiura President & Representative Director
Manabu Yoshidome Co-Chairman
Tsukasa Miyajima Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HULIC CO., LTD.14.81%6 472
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.96%37 570
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-16.08%27 326
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-20.39%22 928
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.47%21 896
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.09%19 782
