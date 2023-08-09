HULIC &New GINZA MIYUKI 5
(Completed in Jun. 2023)
July 28, 2023
FY2023 2Q (January - June)
IR Presentation
Code:3003
Charm Suite Yotsuya
(Completed in May 2023)
Table of Contents
page
item
page
item
FY2023 2Q Consolidated Performance Summary
Development/Reconstruction and Value Added Business
3
Executive Summary
20-26
Ongoing Projects
4
Financial Highlights
27
Bank Branch Reconstruction
5
Progress on Forecast for FY2023
28
PPP Business
6
Income Statement
29
Data Center
7
Segment Performance
30
Logistics Center
8
Balance Sheets
31
Other Next Generation assets
9
Funding
32
Value Added Business
- Financial KPIs
- Key Metrics / Shareholder Return
Business Summary
Establishing New Business Areas
12
Restructuring to High Quality Leasing Portfolio
33
Senior-related Business
13
Vacancy Rate & Rent History
34
Tourism-related Business
14-15
Portfolio Distribution Pictures
35
Midsize Flexible Office 'Bizflex'
16
Investment in Real Estate
36
Education Business for Children
17
Acquisition of Otemachi Place, etc.
37
Initiatives for New Business Development
18
CRE Business
19
Real Estate for Sale
38-42
Initiatives for Sustainability
Macro Environment ▶ page.44-47
Corporate Profile ▶ page.48-73
2
Executive Summary
FY2023 2Q Results
- All income items are at record-highs for 2Q
2Q results were on track in achieving FY2023 annual guidance
- Operating income reached JPY66.6 bn, +16.7% QoQ
- Leasing, etc. : JPY28.5 bn, increased by JPY1.1 bn, +4.1% QoQ
- Property Sales : JPY42.7 bn, increased by +11.6% QoQ
- Hotels/Ryokans : JPY0.2 bn, increased by JPY4.1 bn QoQ
(Subsidiaries)
- Ordinary income JPY62.2 bn, +8.1% QoQ
- Profit attributable to owners of parents：JPY44.1 bn, increased by +19.2% QoQ
- Completed replacement of hybrid finance totaling JPY150.0 bn, AA- credit rating helped
- Financed newly JPY76.0 bn of hybrid bonds and JPY74.0 bn of hybrid loans
- Made an early repayment of JPY50.0 bn of hybrid bonds and JPY100.0 bn of hybrid loans, respectively
3
Financial Highlights (Consolidated)
All income items are at record highs for 2Q
Revenue from Operations
（ Billion yen ）
523.4
(TBA)
500.0
447.0
400.0
357.2
339.6
287.5
247.4
300.0
200.0
183.9
100.0
0.0
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
Operating Income
（ Billion yen ）
(140.0)
140.0
126.1
114.5
120.0
100.5
100.0
88.3
75.5
80.0
60.0
66.6
40.0
57.0
20.0
0.0
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
Ordinary Income (Recurring Income)
Profit attributable to owners of parents
（ Billion yen ）
(132.0)
（ Billion yen ）
140.0
123.2
100.0
(86.5)
79.1
120.0
109.5
80.0
95.6
63.6
69.5
100.0
84.6
58.8
72.5
60.0
80.0
49.5
60.0
62.2
40.0
40.0
57.4
36.9
44.1
20.0
20.0
0.0
0.0
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
18/12
19/12
20/12
21/12
22/12
23/12
4
FY2023 2Q Progress on Forecast for FY2023 (Consolidated)
Steadily proceeded according to the annual guidance
（Billion yen）
FY2022
FY2023
Forecast
2Q
Progress %
Revenue from Operations
523.4
TBA
183.9
－
Operating Income
126.1
140.0
66.6
47.6%
Ordinary Income
123.2
132.0
62.2
47.1%
(Recurring Income)
Profit attributable to Owners of
79.1
86.5
44.1
51.0%
Parents
5
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Hulic Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2023 05:58:06 UTC.