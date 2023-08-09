HULIC &New GINZA MIYUKI 5

2

Executive Summary

FY2023 2Q Results

  • All income items are at record-highs for 2Q
    2Q results were on track in achieving FY2023 annual guidance
    • Operating income reached JPY66.6 bn, +16.7% QoQ
      • Leasing, etc. : JPY28.5 bn, increased by JPY1.1 bn, +4.1% QoQ
      • Property Sales : JPY42.7 bn, increased by +11.6% QoQ
      • Hotels/Ryokans : JPY0.2 bn, increased by JPY4.1 bn QoQ

(Subsidiaries)

    • Ordinary income JPY62.2 bn, +8.1% QoQ
    • Profit attributable to owners of parentsJPY44.1 bn, increased by +19.2% QoQ
  • Completed replacement of hybrid finance totaling JPY150.0 bn, AA- credit rating helped
    • Financed newly JPY76.0 bn of hybrid bonds and JPY74.0 bn of hybrid loans
    • Made an early repayment of JPY50.0 bn of hybrid bonds and JPY100.0 bn of hybrid loans, respectively

3

Financial Highlights (Consolidated)

All income items are at record highs for 2Q

Revenue from Operations

Billion yen

523.4

(TBA)

500.0

447.0

400.0

357.2

339.6

287.5

247.4

300.0

200.0

183.9

100.0

0.0

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

Operating Income

Billion yen

(140.0)

140.0

126.1

114.5

120.0

100.5

100.0

88.3

75.5

80.0

60.0

66.6

40.0

57.0

20.0

0.0

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

Ordinary Income (Recurring Income)

Profit attributable to owners of parents

Billion yen

(132.0)

Billion yen

140.0

123.2

100.0

(86.5)

79.1

120.0

109.5

80.0

95.6

63.6

69.5

100.0

84.6

58.8

72.5

60.0

80.0

49.5

60.0

62.2

40.0

40.0

57.4

36.9

44.1

20.0

20.0

0.0

0.0

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

18/12

19/12

20/12

21/12

22/12

23/12

4

FY2023 2Q Progress on Forecast for FY2023 (Consolidated)

Steadily proceeded according to the annual guidance

Billion yen

FY2022

FY2023

Forecast

2Q

Progress %

Revenue from Operations

523.4

TBA

183.9

Operating Income

126.1

140.0

66.6

47.6%

Ordinary Income

123.2

132.0

62.2

47.1%

(Recurring Income)

Profit attributable to Owners of

79.1

86.5

44.1

51.0%

Parents

5

