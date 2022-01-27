Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Human Health Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1419   KYG4644Q1091

HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1419)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada hopeful table potato shipments will resume in weeks to Puerto Rico, U.S. mainland

01/27/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Prince Edward Island potato field

(Reuters) - Canada is hopeful of resuming shipments of table potatoes from the province of Prince Edward Island (PEI) to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico in two weeks, and to the U.S. mainland in the weeks following that, partially resolving a trade dispute, Canadian Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau said.

Bibeau met in Washington on Thursday with U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, after shipments of PEI fresh potatoes to the United States halted in November over U.S. concerns about potato wart.

Bibeau said Vilsack agreed to ask the U.S. Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) to conduct a risk analysis of PEI potatoes to Puerto Rico within two weeks, and a risk analysis for the mainland United States in the weeks after that.

"It gave us a lot of hope," Bibeau told Reuters. "Considering that our Canadian scientists are so confident (about safety), we think that the American scientists should come to the same conclusion."

Table potatoes are those meant for human consumption without processing. Bibeau said it would take longer to resolve concerns about potatoes for processing and planting.

Potato wart can decrease crop yields but poses no threat to human health.

Vilsack's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Farmers in tiny PEI this year expected to sell C$120 million ($94.24 million) worth of potatoes, some 300 million pounds, to the United States.

But within a week, farmers will begin destroying potatoes to prevent them from rotting, said Greg Donald, general manager of the PEI Potato Board.

"Folks have just been hanging on, hoping that there will be a change in the border situation," he said.

The United States has not detected potato wart since the 1970s, said Kam Quarles, CEO of the National Potato Council.

U.S. East Coast farmers and processors rely on PEI for seed and fresh potatoes, Quarles said. At U.S. cold-storage facilities in the New England region, potato supplies dropped by 29% to 29.2 million pounds over the year through Dec. 31, USDA data shows.

($1 = 1.2733 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; additional reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago and Leah Douglas in Washington; Editing by Sandra Maler)

By Rod Nickel


© Reuters 2022
All news about HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
01/20International Flavors Taps Merck's Clyburn as Next CEO
DJ
01/20International Flavors & Fragrances Appoints Merk Executive Frank Clyburn as Chief Execu..
MT
01/20Merck senior executive Clyburn to leave for top job at chemicals firm IFF
RE
01/17Aker BioMarine appoints new EVP for Human Health & Nutrition business area
AQ
01/14UK Economy Rebounds to Pre-Pandemic Levels in November 2021; Omicron Clouds Outlook
MT
01/14UK's Services Sector Output Climbs 0.7% In November 2021
MT
01/12UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT : Too Much Salt: Good for Winter Travel, but with Consequences f..
AQ
2021Human Health Unit Completes Acquisition of Non-Residential Property in Kowloon, Hong Ko..
MT
2021Hong Kong Employment Rises by 0.3% In Year Through September
MT
2021British Economic Growth Disappoints At 0.1% in October Despite Service Sector's Pre-Pan..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 655 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net income 2021 144 M 18,5 M 18,5 M
Net cash 2021 91,3 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,63x
Yield 2021 12,0%
Capitalization 444 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Human Health Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kin Ping Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chui Wan Sat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lai Sheung Pang Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Chun Pong Poon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sun Wing Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.31%59
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.06%138 520
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-6.59%74 645
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-23.77%28 497
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-14.69%25 533
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA3.43%23 071