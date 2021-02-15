Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Human Health Holdings Limited    1419   KYG4644Q1091

HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1419)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Incoming WTO head warns 'vaccine nationalism' could slow pandemic recovery

02/15/2021 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization's incoming chief on Monday warned against "vaccine nationalism' that would slow progress in ending the COVID-19 pandemic and could erode economic growth for all countries - rich and poor.

Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters her top priority was to ensure the WTO does more to address the pandemic, saying members should accelerate efforts to lift export restrictions slowing trade in needed medicines and supplies.

The former Nigerian finance minister and senior World Bank executive was appointed on Monday in a consensus process and starts her new job on March 1.

"The WTO can contribute so much more to helping stop the pandemic," Okonjo-Iweala said in an interview at her home in a suburb of Washington.

"No one is safe until everyone is safe. Vaccine nationalism at this time just will not pay, because the variants are coming. If other countries are not immunized, it will just be a blow back," she said. "It's unconscionable that people will be dying elsewhere, waiting in a queue, when we have the technology."

Okonjo-Iweala said studies showed that the global economy would lose $9 trillion in potential output if poor countries were unable to get their populations vaccinated quickly, and about half of the impact would be borne by rich countries.

"Both on a human health basis, as well as an economic basis, being nationalistic at this time is very costly to the international community," she said.

"A very top priority for me would be to make sure that prior to the very important ministerial conference ... that we come to solutions as to how the WTO can make vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics accessible in an equitable and affordable fashion to all countries, particularly to poor countries,"

Okonjo-Iweala said she was heartened by the Biden administration's contribution to the World Health Organization effort to ensure broader distribution of vaccines, and what she called a "fantastic" conversation with trade advisers in the U.S. Trade Representative's office.

"I think our interests and priorities are aligned. They want to bring the WTO back to (its) purpose," she said. "It's about people. It's about inclusivity. It's about decent work for ordinary people," she said.

She said she shared the Biden administration's concerns about the need to reform the WTO's Appellate Body, but said that would not be a quick or easy process.

"This is the jewel in the crown of the WTO, and we really need to restore it," she said. The dispute settlement body has been paralyzed since last year after the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump refused to approve the appointment of more judges.

Okonjo-Iweala said there were clearly differences among members, but progress was possible, especially given the shift in tone and approach of the Biden administration.

"I'm not daunted. I see a way forward," she said. "With the U.S. administration being willing to engage ... I think the way of working to try and get a solution will be different."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Andrea Shalal and Emma Farge; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Grant McCool)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
All news about HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
02/09HUMAN HEALTH : Expects July-December 2020 Net Profit to Shoot up 440%
MT
02/04Merck Says CEO Ken Frazier to Retire in June; Fourth-Quarter Results Miss Exp..
MT
01/26HUMAN HEALTH : Long-Established Provider of Shock Wave Technology Debuts Its New..
AQ
01/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Weighing on Afternoon Trading
MT
01/11PRESS RELEASE : Helsinn Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of TAS0..
DJ
2020Electronic Arts Inc. Recommended Cash Offer by -13-
DJ
2020Biden agriculture pick likely to reassure farmers, disappoint activists
RE
2020Britain's Services Index Rises 0.2% MoM In October
MT
2020China's fur farms see opportunity as countries cull mink over coronavirus fea..
RE
2020HUMAN HEALTH : MIT - Lincoln Laboratory establishes Biotechnology and Human Syst..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 454 M 58,5 M 58,5 M
Net income 2020 -40,4 M -5,21 M -5,21 M
Net cash 2020 26,0 M 3,36 M 3,36 M
P/E ratio 2020 -6,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 353 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,86x
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 419
Free-Float 24,9%
Chart HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Human Health Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kin Ping Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chui Wan Sat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lai Sheung Pang Executive Director & Chief Medical Officer
Chun Pong Poon Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sun Wing Lui Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMAN HEALTH HOLDINGS LIMITED55.00%46
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.65%97 134
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.5.50%58 711
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.21.65%58 149
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.46.86%42 569
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-4.47%24 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ