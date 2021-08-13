Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Human Metabolome Technologies : Summary of Financial Results 2021

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Document and entity information

Jun 2021

Company information

Company information

FASF member mark

true

Document name

決算短信〔日本基

準〕（連結）

Filing date

2021-08-13

Company name

Human Metabolome

Technologies,Inc.

Securities code

6090

URL

https://humanmetabol

ome.com

Representative

Title

代表取締役社長

Name

橋爪 克仁

Inquiries

Title

取締役コーポレート

統括本部長

Name

大畑 恭宏

Tel

03-3551-2180

Other

Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)

2021-09-25

Annual securities report filing date (as planned)

2021-09-27

Supplemental material of annual results

true

Way of getting

-

Convening briefing of annual results

true

Target audience

（機関投資家・アナ

リスト）

Note to fraction processing method

（百万円未満切捨

て）

Stock exchange listings

Tokyo

true

Tokyo 1st section

-

Tokyo 2nd section

-

Tokyo Mothers

true

Tokyo JASDAQ

-

Tokyo PRO Market

-

Tokyo Others

-

Nagoya

-

Nagoya 1st section

-

Nagoya 2nd section

-

Nagoya Centrex

-

Nagoya Others

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo

-

Sapporo Ambitious

-

Sapporo Others

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka

-

Fukuoka Q-Board

-

Fukuoka Others

-

Green Sheet

-

Japan Securities Dealers Association

-

Business category

General Business

true

Specific Business

-

Fiscal Year End

2021-06-30

Business Results-Operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Operating results

Operating results

Consolidated operating results

Consolidated income statements information

Net sales

Net sales

1,124

1,118

% change

0.5

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

39

-17

% change

-

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

59

-16

% change

-

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

58

-47

% change

-

-

Note to consolidated income statements information

Comprehensive income

Comprehensive income

53

-49

Change in comprehensive income

-

-

Other consolidated operating results

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

9.87

-8.15

Diluted earnings per share (Yen)

9.86

-

Rate of return on equity (%)

5.1

-4.3

Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)

3.8

-1.1

Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)

3.5

-1.5

Note to consolidated operating results

Investment profit (loss) on equity method

-

-

（注）１．2019年６

月期は決算期変更に

より15ヶ月決算と

なっておりますので、

2020年６月期の対前

期増減率については

Note to operating results

記載しておりません。

２．2020年６月期の

潜在株式調整後１株

当たり当期純利益は、

潜在株式は存在する

ものの１株当たり当

期純損失であるため

記載しておりません。

Business Results-Financial positions

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Financial positions

Financial positions

Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

1,623

1,538

Net assets

1,260

1,215

Capital adequacy ratio (%)

72.3

72.6

Net assets per share (Yen)

198.88

189.48

Note to consolidated financial positions

Owner'sequity

1,173

1,117

Note to financial positions

-

Business Results-Cash flows

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Cash flows

Cash flows

Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from operating activities

-34

184

Cash flows from investing activities

-25

-34

Cash flows from financing activities

86

22

Cash and equivalents, end of period

1,245

1,219

Note to consolidated cash flows

Note to cash flows

-

Business Results-Note to business results

Jun 2021

Note to business results

Note to business results

Note to consolidated financial results

Note to consolidated financial results

-

Dividends

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2022

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Dividends

Dividends

Dividends

Dividend per share (Yen)

Dividend per share (Yen)

First quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Second quarter

Result

0.00

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Third quarter

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Upper

-

Lower

-

Year end

Result

0.00

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Annual

Result

0.00

0.00

Forecast

0.00

Upper

-

Lower

-

Total dividend paid

Total dividend paid

Annual

Result

-

-

Payout ratio (consolidated)

Payout ratio (%)

Annual

Result

-

-

Forecast

-

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)

Annual

Result

-

-

Note to dividends

Note to dividends

Annual

-

Forecasts

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2022

Forecasts

Forecasts

３．2022年６月期の

Title for forecasts

連結業績予想（2021

年７月１日～2022

６月30日）

Preamble to consolidated forecasts

Preamble to forecasts

-

Main table of consolidated forecasts

Net sales

Net sales

Forecast

1,200

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

6.8

Upper

-

Lower

-

Operating profit

Operating profit

Forecast

100

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

154.9

Upper

-

Lower

-

Ordinary profit

Ordinary profit

Forecast

100

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

68.7

Upper

-

Lower

-

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Profit attributable to owners of parent

Forecast

100

Upper

-

Lower

-

% change

Forecast

72.4

Upper

-

Lower

-

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Basic earnings per share (Yen)

Forecast

16.95

Upper

-

Lower

-

Note to consolidated forecasts

Note to forecasts

-

Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of

consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries

Jun 2021

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Others

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in

scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period

-

Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective

restatement

Jun 2021

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Others

Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement

Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting

-

standard

Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on

-

revisions of accounting standard

Changes in accounting estimates

-

Retrospective restatement

-

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

retrospective restatement

Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,

-

retrospective restatement

Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock

Jun 2021

Jun 2020

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Others

Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year

5,900,300

5,895,800

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year

112

112

Average number of shares

5,896,304

5,861,730

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

-

Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results

(in millions of yens)

Jun 2021

Non-consolidated operating results

Non-consolidated operating results

Note to non-consolidated operating results

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Human Metabolome Technologies Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
