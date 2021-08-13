Human Metabolome Technologies : Summary of Financial Results 2021
Document and entity information
Jun 2021
Company information
Company information
FASF member mark
true
Document name
決算短信〔日本基
準〕（連結）
Filing date
2021-08-13
Company name
Human Metabolome
Technologies,Inc.
Securities code
6090
URL
https://humanmetabol
ome.com
Representative
Title
代表取締役社長
Name
橋爪 克仁
Inquiries
Title
取締役コーポレート
統括本部長
Name
大畑 恭宏
Tel
03-3551-2180
Other
Date of general shareholders'meeting (as planned)
2021-09-25
Annual securities report filing date (as planned)
2021-09-27
Supplemental material of annual results
true
Way of getting
-
Convening briefing of annual results
true
Target audience
（機関投資家・アナ
リスト）
Note to fraction processing method
（百万円未満切捨
て）
Stock exchange listings
Tokyo
true
Tokyo 1st section
-
Tokyo 2nd section
-
Tokyo Mothers
true
Tokyo JASDAQ
-
Tokyo PRO Market
-
Tokyo Others
-
Nagoya
-
Nagoya 1st section
-
Nagoya 2nd section
-
Nagoya Centrex
-
Nagoya Others
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo
-
Sapporo Ambitious
-
Sapporo Others
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka
-
Fukuoka Q-Board
-
Fukuoka Others
-
Green Sheet
-
Japan Securities Dealers Association
-
Business category
General Business
true
Specific Business
-
Fiscal Year End
2021-06-30
Business Results-Operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Operating results
Operating results
Consolidated operating results
Consolidated income statements information
Net sales
Net sales
1,124
1,118
% change
0.5
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
39
-17
% change
-
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
59
-16
% change
-
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
58
-47
% change
-
-
Note to consolidated income statements information
Comprehensive income
Comprehensive income
53
-49
Change in comprehensive income
-
-
Other consolidated operating results
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
9.87
-8.15
Diluted earnings per share (Yen)
9.86
-
Rate of return on equity (%)
5.1
-4.3
Ordinary profit to total assets ratio (%)
3.8
-1.1
Operating profit to net sales ratio (%)
3.5
-1.5
Note to consolidated operating results
Investment profit (loss) on equity method
-
-
（注）１．
2019年６
月期は決算期変更に
より
15ヶ月決算と
なっておりますので、
2020年６月期の対前
期増減率については
Note to operating results
記載しておりません。
２．
2020年６月期の
潜在株式調整後１株
当たり当期純利益は、
潜在株式は存在する
ものの１株当たり当
期純損失であるため
記載しておりません。
Business Results-Financial positions
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Financial positions
Financial positions
Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
1,623
1,538
Net assets
1,260
1,215
Capital adequacy ratio (%)
72.3
72.6
Net assets per share (Yen)
198.88
189.48
Note to consolidated financial positions
Owner'sequity
1,173
1,117
Note to financial positions
-
Business Results-Cash flows
(in millions of yens)
Cash flows
Cash flows
Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from operating activities
-34
184
Cash flows from investing activities
-25
-34
Cash flows from financing activities
86
22
Cash and equivalents, end of period
1,245
1,219
Note to consolidated cash flows
Note to cash flows
-
Business Results-Note to business results
Jun 2021
Note to business results
Note to business results
Note to consolidated financial results
Note to consolidated financial results
-
Dividends
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2022
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Dividends
Dividends
Dividends
Dividend per share (Yen)
Dividend per share (Yen)
First quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Second quarter
Result
0.00
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Third quarter
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Upper
-
Lower
-
Year end
Result
0.00
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Annual
Result
0.00
0.00
Forecast
0.00
Upper
-
Lower
-
Total dividend paid
Total dividend paid
Annual
Result
-
-
Payout ratio (consolidated)
Payout ratio (%)
Annual
Result
-
-
Forecast
-
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
Ratio of total amount of dividends to net assets (%)
Annual
Result
-
-
Note to dividends
Note to dividends
Annual
-
Forecasts
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2022
Forecasts
Forecasts
３．
2022年６月期の
Title for forecasts
連結業績予想（
2021
年７月１日～
2022年
６月
30日）
Preamble to consolidated forecasts
Preamble to forecasts
-
Main table of consolidated forecasts
Net sales
Net sales
Forecast
1,200
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
6.8
Upper
-
Lower
-
Operating profit
Operating profit
Forecast
100
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
154.9
Upper
-
Lower
-
Ordinary profit
Ordinary profit
Forecast
100
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
68.7
Upper
-
Lower
-
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Profit attributable to owners of parent
Forecast
100
Upper
-
Lower
-
% change
Forecast
72.4
Upper
-
Lower
-
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Basic earnings per share (Yen)
Forecast
16.95
Upper
-
Lower
-
Note to consolidated forecasts
Note to forecasts
-
Notes-Material changes in subsidiaries during this period changes in scope of
consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries
Jun 2021
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Others
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in
scope of consolidations resulting from change is subsidiaries)
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
Note to material changes in subsidiaries during this period
-
Notes-Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates retrospective
restatement
Jun 2021
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Others
Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting
-
standard
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on
-
revisions of accounting standard
Changes in accounting estimates
-
Retrospective restatement
-
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
retrospective restatement
Note to changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates,
-
retrospective restatement
Notes-Number of issued and outstanding shares common stock
Jun 2021
Jun 2020
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Others
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of fiscal year
5,900,300
5,895,800
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock at the end of fiscal year
112
112
Average number of shares
5,896,304
5,861,730
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Note to number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
-
Business Results-Overview of nonconsolidated operating results
(in millions of yens)
Jun 2021
Non-consolidated operating results
Non-consolidated operating results
Note to non-consolidated operating results
Sales 2021
1 250 M
11,3 M
11,3 M
Net income 2021
50,0 M
0,45 M
0,45 M
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
98,9x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
4 962 M
45,0 M
44,9 M
Capi. / Sales 2021
3,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022
3,68x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
78,6%
