Human Technologies, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥4.024512 billion.

Security Name: Common Stock

Security Type: Common Stock

Securities Offered: 2,288,000

PriceRange: ¥1224

Discount Per Security: ¥97.92



Security Name: Common Stock

Security Type: Common Stock

Securities Offered: 1,000,000

PriceRange: ¥1224

Discount Per Security: ¥97.92