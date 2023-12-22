Human Technologies, Inc. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥4.024512 billion.
Security Name: Common Stock
Security Type: Common Stock
Securities Offered: 2,288,000
PriceRange: ¥1224
Discount Per Security: ¥97.92
December 22, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
