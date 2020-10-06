Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Humana AB (publ)    HUM   SE0008040653

HUMANA AB (PUBL)

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Humana : Invitation to presentation of Humana's report on third quarter 2020 results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Humana's interim report for the third quarter 2020 results will be published at 08:00 CET on November 6, 2020. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day.

The webcast, where CEO and President Rasmus Nerman and CFO Noora Jayasekara will present the report, will be accessible at Humana's website http://www.humanagroup.com/. The presentation material will be published on the website before the conference starts. The webcast, and later the recorded version of the webcast, will also be available at www.financialhearings.com.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 8 5664 2706
UK: +44 33 3300 9264
USA: +1 83 3249 8404

For more information, please contact:
Anna Sönne, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 601 48 53, anna.sonne@humana.se

Disclaimer

Humana AB published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUMANA AB (PUBL)
03:10aHUMANA : Invitation to presentation of Humana's report on third quarter 2020 res..
PU
03:01aHUMANA : Invitation to presentation of Humana's report on third quarter 2020 res..
AQ
10/01HUMANA : The Nomination Committee for Humana AB's 2021 AGM has been constituted
PU
10/01HUMANA : The Nomination Committee for Humana AB's 2021 AGM has been constituted
AQ
09/14HUMANA : Positive message from the government and the co-operation parties about..
PU
09/14HUMANA : Positive message from the government and the co-operation parties about..
AQ
08/20HUMANA : reports second quarter and half-year 2020 results
AQ
07/01HUMANA PUBL : appoints Noora Jayasekara as new CFO
AQ
06/17HUMANA PUBL : will build a new elderly care home in Täby
AQ
06/08HUMANA PUBL : Board members and senior executives in Humana have acquired synthe..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 7 808 M 878 M 878 M
Net income 2020 241 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
Net Debt 2020 3 463 M 390 M 390 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Yield 2020 1,98%
Capitalization 3 056 M 344 M 344 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,83x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 912
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart HUMANA AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Humana AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 67,67 SEK
Last Close Price 57,50 SEK
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rasmus Olof Nerman President & Chief Executive Officer
Sven Gustav Sören Mellstig Chairman
Noora Jayasekara Chief Financial Officer
Kirsi Terhikki Komi Non-Executive Director
Monica Cecilia Lingegård Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA AB (PUBL)-5.58%344
ORPEA-14.84%7 408
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-7.29%642
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-11.37%639
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC-3.82%628
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-63.00%493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group