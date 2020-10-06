Humana : Invitation to presentation of Humana's report on third quarter 2020 results

Humana's interim report for the third quarter 2020 results will be published at 08:00 CET on November 6, 2020. A web-cast telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET the same day.

The webcast, where CEO and President Rasmus Nerman and CFO Noora Jayasekara will present the report, will be accessible at Humana's website http://www.humanagroup.com/. The presentation material will be published on the website before the conference starts. The webcast, and later the recorded version of the webcast, will also be available at www.financialhearings.com.

To participate in the conference call, and thereby be able to ask questions, please call one of the following numbers:

SE: +46 8 5664 2706

UK: +44 33 3300 9264

USA: +1 83 3249 8404

For more information, please contact:

Anna Sönne, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 601 48 53, anna.sonne@humana.se