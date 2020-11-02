Log in
HUMANA AB (PUBL)

(HUM)
11/02 10:45:12 am
54.5 SEK   +2.83%
Humana acquires RO Omsorg Assistans
PU
Humana acquires RO Omsorg Assistans
AQ
10/15Humana top-listed as one of the most gender-balanced listed companies in Sweden
AQ
Humana : acquires RO Omsorg Assistans

11/02/2020 | 10:40am EST
Humana acquires RO Omsorg Assistans
2020-11-02 16:30

Humana acquires the assistance company RO Omsorg Assistans AB. The acquisition strengthens Humana's position in the important Stockholm region.

RO Omsorg Assistans AB, based in Täby in Sweden, offers personal assistance and accompaniment service. The company's full-year revenue amounts to approximately SEK 50 million and the company has approximately 90 employees.

'At Humana we have a strong belief in personal assistance and we are very pleased to welcome RO Omsorg Assistans' customers and employees to Humana. RO Omsorg Assistans is a quality company, which shares our core values, and through the acquisition we strengthen Humana's position in the Stockholm region. I look forward to working with our new customers and colleagues to take advantage of the opportunities that now arise and to further developing the business', Andreas Westlund, Business Area Manager Personal Assistance at Humana said.

'Becoming part of the care company Humana is a security for both customers and employees. Humana is the leading provider of personal assistance and with that comes better conditions to developing the company for the future', Susanna Daag, CEO and co-owner of RO Omsorg AB said.

Humana has entered an agreement to acquire all the shares in RO Omsorg Assistans AB. The transfer, which takes place with immediate effect, makes the business part of Humana's business area Personal Assistance.

For more information, please contact:

Andreas Westlund, Business Area Manager Personal Assistance, +46 70 712 30 20, andreas.westlund@humana.se
Patrik Silverudd, Press Officer, +46 766 112 111, patrik.silverudd@humana.se
Anna Sönne, Head of Investor Relations, +46 70 601 48 53, anna.sonne@humana.se

Humana is a leading Nordic care company providing services within individual and family care, personal assistance, elderly care and special service housing in accordance with LSS. Humana has 15,000 employees in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark providing care for 9,000 individuals and working to achieve the vision 'Everyone is entitled to a good life'. In 2019, Humana's operating revenue was SEK 7,467m. Humana is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and the company's headquarters are located in Stockholm. Read more about Humana on: http://humanagroup.com/

Humana AB published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 15:39:07 UTC

