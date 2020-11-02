Humana : acquires RO Omsorg Assistans

RO Omsorg Assistans AB, based in Täby in Sweden, offers personal assistance and accompaniment service. The company's full-year revenue amounts to approximately SEK 50 million and the company has approximately 90 employees.

'At Humana we have a strong belief in personal assistance and we are very pleased to welcome RO Omsorg Assistans' customers and employees to Humana. RO Omsorg Assistans is a quality company, which shares our core values, and through the acquisition we strengthen Humana's position in the Stockholm region. I look forward to working with our new customers and colleagues to take advantage of the opportunities that now arise and to further developing the business', Andreas Westlund, Business Area Manager Personal Assistance at Humana said.

'Becoming part of the care company Humana is a security for both customers and employees. Humana is the leading provider of personal assistance and with that comes better conditions to developing the company for the future', Susanna Daag, CEO and co-owner of RO Omsorg AB said.

Humana has entered an agreement to acquire all the shares in RO Omsorg Assistans AB. The transfer, which takes place with immediate effect, makes the business part of Humana's business area Personal Assistance.

