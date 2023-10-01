In addition, many of the company’s 2024 Medicare Advantage plans feature its popular Part B premium giveback and offer eligible Floridians help with daily living expenses, dental care

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 23 years, announced that in 2024 the company is adding a new “dental allowance” benefit on many plans.

The announcement follows a recent expansion of the number of dentists available to its members across Florida. In addition, the company’s 2024 Medicare Advantage plans for Floridians eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid will include help paying for living expenses, such as groceries, rent and utilities.

“Every year, we carefully consider how the plans we offer can meet the different needs of our current and future members across Florida,” said CarePlus President Steven Ruiz. “For 2024, I’m pleased to share that we’re expanding our commitment to put spending power back in CarePlus members’ pockets by providing our popular Part B premium giveback benefit on more than 60% of our Medicare Advantage plans. At the same time, members will enjoy expanded dental service thanks to our recent network expansion and trusted dental provider partners.”

New for 2024

The CareNeeds Platinum (HMO D-SNP) plan adds a second CarePlus plan option for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid based on limited income.

adds a second CarePlus plan option for people who have both Medicare and Medicaid based on limited income. A new dental allowance benefit on certain plans can be used toward any covered services including dentures, root canals, crowns, fillings, and more.

on certain plans can be used toward any covered services including dentures, root canals, crowns, fillings, and more. The CarePlus Spending Account Card on certain CarePlus plans is pre-loaded with one or both of the following allowances (if the plan includes them): CareEssentials Allowance for groceries, rent, utilities, OTC products and other eligible purchases. Flex Allowance for expanded dental, vision and hearing coverage.

on certain CarePlus plans is pre-loaded with one or both of the following allowances (if the plan includes them): The CareAccess (HMO) plan, available in the Daytona and Orlando areas in 2024, does not require referrals for in-network specialist visits.

does not require referrals for in-network specialist visits. Our Medicare Part B premium reduction benefit is on more than 60% of CarePlus plans for 2024. The Part B premium reduction benefit pays all or part of your $164.90 monthly Part B premium.* That means members of plans with this benefit can expect more money in their social security checks each month.

Also Included on Most CarePlus Medicare Advantage Plans

SilverSneakers®, which provides memberships at participating fitness centers and access to classes designed with the Medicare beneficiary in mind

Meal delivery program after hospital stays

Free rides to select locations

Dental coverage

Vision and hearing coverage, including an allowance for eyewear and hearing aids

$0 to low specialist copay

$0 primary care copay

Hospital stay coverage

Prescription drug coverage

Acupuncture coverage

$50 gift card reward for completing certain healthy activities

Florida residents seeking more information about enrolling in a CarePlus Medicare Advantage health plan can visit www.CarePlusHealthPlans.com, es-www.CarePlusHealthPlans.com (SP) or speak with a licensed CarePlus sales agent by calling 1-855-450-1352 (TTY: 711).

CarePlus currently serves approximately 200,000** Medicare members throughout Florida.

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans strives to help Florida Medicare beneficiaries achieve their best possible health and wellness. Our Medicare Advantage plans help people with Medicare, or both Medicare and Medicaid, get the benefits and services they care about.

CarePlus is also an ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families community partner. That means we can provide access to public assistance services such as helping people apply for financial assistance through a variety of state and federal programs including Medicaid, Extra Help, Temporary Cash Assistance Programs or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Together with our trusted network doctors and healthcare providers, we are pleased to serve our communities with care. For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

*The amount may change based on the amount you pay for Part B.

**According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, September, 2023.

CarePlus is an HMO SNP plan with a Medicare contract and a contract with the Florida Medicaid Program. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. CareNeeds Plus (HMO D-SNP) and CareNeeds Platinum (HMO D-SNP) are available to anyone receiving both Medicare and Medicaid: Qualified Medicare Beneficiaries (QMB/QMB+), Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiaries (SLMB/SLMB+), Qualifying Individuals (QI), Qualified Disabled and Working Individuals (QDWI) and other Full Benefit Dual Eligibles (FBDE). CareBreeze Platinum (HMO C-SNP) is available to anyone enrolled in Medicare with a diagnosis of chronic lung disorders. CareComplete Platinum (HMO C-SNP) is available to anyone enrolled in Medicare with a diagnosis of diabetes, cardiovascular disorders or chronic heart failure. Referrals and/or authorization may be required for certain specialists. Consult your doctor before beginning any new diet or exercise regimen. In accordance with the federal requirements of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), no amounts on the gift cards shall be redeemable for cash and no amount may be applied toward the purchase of any prescription drug under your plan. Rewards (gift cards) must be earned and redeemed in the same plan year. Rewards not redeemed by 12/31 will be forfeited.

