Lease agreement for new CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers locations will provide convenient primary care services designed especially for seniors.

CenterWell, the health care services business of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), today announced plans to lease clinical space and open senior-focused primary care centers at 23 Walmart Supercenter retail stores in Florida, Georgia, Missouri and Texas. The centers will operate under the CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers brand names and will provide seniors in these communities with greater access to primary care services designed specifically for older adults. The new centers will be conveniently located next to Walmart stores in clinical office space that was formerly occupied by Walmart Health. CenterWell expects the centers to be equipped, staffed and opened no later than the first half of 2025. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“CenterWell is committed to providing seniors with high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and most of all, personalized. We are excited by the unique opportunity to lease space from a world-class community partner such as Walmart and offer seniors in these four states greater access to our integrated approach to care,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president of CenterWell. “These nearly two dozen primary care centers are specifically designed for seniors, and each location’s design, including dedicated entrances and easy parking, offers patients the access that they have come to expect at our clinics across the nation. We are eager to expand on our mission to help patients lead happier, healthier lives.”

“We are looking forward to welcoming CenterWell into these purpose-built healthcare spaces to offer quality care to communities in four states,” said Brian Setzer, executive vice president, Walmart Health & Wellness. “Leasing these spaces to a well-known and successful healthcare delivery organization is a win for customers and patients, as we continue to focus on our core health & wellness business of Pharmacy and Optical.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care, along with its sister brand Conviva Care Centers, represents the largest, fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based primary care provider in the country. Together, the businesses comprise Humana’s Primary Care Organization, delivering care to about 318,000 seniors in nearly 300 centers across 15 states as of March 31, 2024. CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers locations are designed specifically with the needs of seniors in mind, and include a dedicated staff of board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners and medical assistants that coordinate care alongside care coaches, social workers, behavioral health specialists and clinical pharmacists. These teams are dedicated to treating the unique medical and social needs of seniors and take the time to listen to and partner with patients on their healthcare journey, collaborating on a care plan that is evidence-based and centered on the patient. CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers locations accept patients on many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as those who have Original Medicare.

In connection with this lease agreement, CenterWell plans to open senior-focused primary care centers adjacent to Walmart Supercenter locations in the following metropolitan areas:

Tampa/St Petersburg

Orlando

Jacksonville

Atlanta

Dallas/Fort Worth

Kansas City

For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com, and for information about Conviva Care Centers, visit ConvivaCareCenters.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240724303836/en/