Move brings personalized care to more Louisiana seniors

CenterWell Senior Primary Care® is entering the Baton Rouge and New Orleans metro areas, opening four new senior-focused primary care centers in the regions in 2024. Two centers – CenterWell Prairieville and CenterWell Baker – are located near Baton Rouge, and CenterWell Marrero and CenterWell Mid-City are located near New Orleans. These openings offer local seniors access to CenterWell’s personalized, care-team approach to health care.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care Center Prairieville in Prairieville, Louisiana, is one of two new centers opening this summer in and around Baton Rouge. CenterWell Prairieville, located at 17123 Commerce Centre Drive, will celebrate its grand opening June 26, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and seniors are encouraged to come out, learn more about the center, and meet the providers and care team. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first center, CenterWell Prairieville, located at 17123 Commerce Centre Drive, is open and accepting new patients. The team will host a grand opening celebration Wednesday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free community event will include tours of the center, food, live music, bingo and more. CenterWell Baker will open later this year.

CenterWell Marrero, located at 5045 LaPalco Blvd., will celebrate its grand opening July 24, with CenterWell Mid-City expected to open in August.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the largest, fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care provider in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, the businesses make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization, delivering care to about 318,000 seniors in nearly 300 centers as of March 31, 2024. Centers are open in 15 states with plans to add 30-50 new centers per year through 2025.

“We’re thrilled to be opening these four centers this year,” said James Remetich, CenterWell Market President for Louisiana. “Our focus on underserved communities means we’re bringing a new level of access to quality, coordinated care for seniors here. We’re working to address all the factors that affect their well-being, and we’re helping them live happier, healthier lives.”

Kyle Magee, M.D., CenterWell’s Chief Medical Officer for Louisiana, emphasized the organization’s focus on whole-person health.

“We feel that to get to know these patients, to interact with them, and really to get a great outcome from a health care perspective, you have to look after their physical health, their emotional health and their social health,” Dr. Magee said. “Everybody doesn’t have the means to have a hot meal, and you really can’t expect them to buy medication if it means they can’t afford food. Many of our seniors are faced with decisions like this daily. We try to wrap services around them, so patients don’t have to be put in those situations. Our care team approach works to alleviate those barriers.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care locations in Louisiana are staffed by board-certified physicians, nurse practitioners, medical assistants and operational support staff, and patients will have access to nurse care coordinators, behavioral health specialists, social workers, a clinical pharmacist and referral specialists. The entire team has been specially trained to treat the senior population. In addition to its health care offerings, CenterWell facilities include activity centers open to the entire community, not just patients.

These four centers join nine other locations across Louisiana. A new center will also open later this year in Shreveport, bringing the total number of centers serving seniors in Louisiana to 14 by year’s end. CenterWell locations in Louisiana accept patients who have Original Medicare, as well as many Medicare Advantage health plans. For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, please visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

