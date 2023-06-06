CenterWell Senior Primary Care Propels Primary Care Network to 250 Centers

Further Solidifies Position as Nation’s Largest Senior-Focused Primary Care Organization

The nation’s largest senior-focused primary care group celebrates a milestone June 6, with the grand opening of its 250th senior primary care center, CenterWell Redbird in Dallas, Texas.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care is one of the fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care providers, with plans to add 30-50 new centers per year through 2025. The centers currently operate in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

“It’s thrilling to reach the 250-center mark because this milestone is further evidence of the growing recognition that our model of integrated, coordinated, personalized care – tailored to the unique healthcare needs of seniors – can make a meaningful difference in the lives of the patients we serve,” said Reneé Buckingham, president of Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO). “We look forward to continuing to grow our value-based, senior-focused primary care presence in the years to come, allowing us to extend our services into even more communities – many of them currently underserved.”

The Primary Care Organization of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), comprised of the CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Center brands, delivers care to nearly 266,000 seniors across 12 states.

“CenterWell Senior Primary Care has proven that there’s an appetite for well-coordinated and highly integrated care, which is foundational to what we are building at CenterWell,” said Dr. Sanjay Shetty, president of Humana’s CenterWell healthcare services segment. “At CenterWell, we are bringing together primary care, home health and pharmacy services, with a goal of transforming healthcare experiences and creating greater convenience, efficiency and affordability for patients – all while keeping them at the center of their care.”

Operating under a comprehensive, holistic care model, CenterWell primary care centers are staffed by board-certified physicians and integrated care teams specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians spend more time with their patients – up to 40 minutes or longer as needed – and care teams that include nurses, social workers, behavioral health specialists, and clinical pharmacists, collaborate to create personalized plans to help patients live healthier, happier lives.

CenterWell Redbird, located at 3209 W. Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, began seeing patients in April. It is one of 10 centers opening in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex in 2023. The grand opening for Redbird is June 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDT.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Center accept patients from many different Medicare Advantage health plans, as well as some patients who have Original Medicare. For more information, visit CenterWell Senior Primary Care at CenterWellPrimaryCare.com and Conviva Care Center at ConvivaCareCenter.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, the largest provider of home health care, and a leading integrated mail-order, specialty, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients.

CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

