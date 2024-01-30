Centers planned in new areas of North Carolina and Louisiana, with additional centers in eight existing geographic markets across the nation

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will continue expanding this year, with plans to open centers in three new locations: Asheville, N.C., and Baton Rouge and New Orleans, La., and add new centers in the existing markets of:

CenterWell Wendover in Charlotte, N.C., celebrated its grand opening in October 2023. CenterWell Senior Primary Care offers a range of services to fit the unique needs of older adults, including up to 50% more time during appointments, special chairs that quickly convert to exam tables, wider hallways to aid those with mobility challenges, and activity centers offering education and socialization. (Photo: Business Wire)

Charlotte and Raleigh , N.C.

and , N.C. Indianapolis

Jackson , Miss.

, Miss. Louisville , Ky.

, Ky. Orlando , Fla.

, Fla. Richmond and Tidewater, Va.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and its sister brand, Conviva Care Center, make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization (PCO), the nation’s largest, fastest-growing senior primary care provider in the country. Together they deliver care to approximately 295,000 seniors in nearly 300 centers as of Dec. 31, 2023. The organization plans to continue adding 30-50 new centers across the United States through at least 2025, with a focus on bringing quality, affordable, personalized care to seniors primarily in underserved communities.

“Bringing these senior primary care centers to additional communities means more patients can benefit from the entire CenterWell ecosystem,” said Sanjay Shetty, M.D., president of Humana’s CenterWell healthcare services segment. “Giving more seniors access to the integrated assets of CenterWell – primary care, home health and pharmacy – means they’ll receive the holistic care they need at a greater value throughout the healthcare journey.”

New centers in Louisiana and North Carolina are tentatively slated to begin seeing patients in late spring and early summer. Remaining location opening dates will be released at a later time, but CenterWell’s goal is to open all the centers mentioned above by the end of 2024.

“It’s exciting to see our continued growth at CenterWell Senior Primary Care this year,” said Reneé Buckingham, President of CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers. “2023 was incredibly successful, with not just new in-person locations, but the debut of CenterWell Primary Care Anywhere, too. This year we’ll bring much-needed primary care to three new communities and expand care to more seniors in existing markets.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care operates under a comprehensive, value-based, holistic care model. Board-certified physicians and integrated care teams are specially trained to treat the senior population. Physicians and advanced practitioners spend more time with their patients – up to 50% more time than typical providers – and care teams create personalized plans that help patients achieve their best possible health, while also addressing social, behavioral and financial needs.

“The holistic care model at CenterWell Senior Primary Care benefits both seniors and clinicians,” said Vivek Garg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer for CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers. “Interdisciplinary care teams of nurses, social workers, pharmacists, and medical assistants work alongside our physicians and advanced practitioners empowering them to provide truly age-friendly, comprehensive care that improves health outcomes and quality of life. The result is better preventive and chronic disease management, fewer avoidable visits to the emergency room and hospital, higher satisfaction with healthcare, and clinicians who are practicing medicine as they always imagined.”

CenterWell Senior Primary Care and Conviva Care Centers accept patients with Original Medicare and a wide range of Medicare Advantage plans. The centers currently operate in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Texas. For more information on CenterWell Senior Primary Care, visit CenterWellPrimaryCare.com.

About CenterWell

CenterWell is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com.

