Dec 10 (Reuters) -

* CIGNA CALLS OFF HUMANA PURSUIT, PLANS BIG STOCK BUYBACK - WSJ

* CIGNA, HUMANA COULDN’T COME TO AGREEMENT ON PRICE AND OTHER FINANCIAL TERMS- WSJ

* CIGNA PLANS AN ADDITIONAL $10 BILLION OF STOCK BUYBACKS - WSJ