NEW YORK, Dec 10 (Reuters) - U.S. health insurer Cigna has ended its attempt to negotiate an acquisition of peer Humana, a source familiar with the situation said on Sunday.

The deal could have exceeded $60 billion in value but was certain to attract fierce antitrust scrutiny.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the deal was scrapped.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen; Writing by Megan Davies; Editing by Mark POrter)