Humana’s Primary Care Organization employees are receiving military cultural competency training

Conviva Care Center and CenterWell Senior Primary Care®, subsidiaries of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), are partnering with PsychArmor, the leader in military culture training, to offer a Veteran Ready Healthcare Certificate program for healthcare providers and employees at 23 senior primary care centers across Texas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626873769/en/

Healthcare providers and support staff from Humana's Primary Care Organization are learning to identify common barriers to accessing healthcare for veterans through courses about military culture, communicating with veterans, suicide prevention, opioid use disorder and more. Conviva Care Centers in San Antonio, El Paso and Corpus Christi and CenterWell Senior Primary Care Centers in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley are currently enrolled in the program with completion expected later this year. (Photo: Business Wire)

This enhanced training program provides an understanding of military culture and veteran issues, enabling a more genuine connection and better support for the unique health needs of aging veterans and their families.

Conviva Care Centers in San Antonio, El Paso and Corpus Christi and CenterWell Senior Primary Care Centers in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley are currently enrolled in the program with completion expected later this year. CenterWell Senior Primary Care is the largest, fastest-growing senior-focused, value-based care provider in the country. Together with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, the businesses make up Humana’s Primary Care Organization, closing healthcare gaps by delivering care to about 318,000 seniors in nearly 300 centers across 15 states as of March 31.

Through the certification process, the healthcare providers and support staff are learning to identify common barriers to accessing healthcare for veterans through courses about military culture, communicating with veterans, suicide prevention, opioid use disorder and more.

“When healthcare professionals are more informed, they are better able to relate to patients and form more personal connections that are crucial to breaking down barriers and helping patients receive the care they need,” said Wes Smith, market president for Conviva San Antonio and CenterWell Rio Grande Valley. “Patients are more likely to show up to appointments, follow through with treatment plans, and be more transparent in disclosing their health-related needs when they have those close ties with their primary care provider and care team. We are training, preparing and certifying our staff to know how to talk and connect with a veteran, along with asking more qualified questions, which can have a big impact on improving health outcomes. We’re working to help veterans and all our patients live their healthiest lives possible.”

Humana has a longstanding commitment to veterans, service members and their families. The company’s support for this community extends across a wide spectrum: veteran-focused Humana USAA Honor plans for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries; TRICARE health program administration with the Department of Defense; extensive community partnerships with Veterans Service Organizations (VSO); a designated veterans call center; diverse hiring initiatives; and health literacy programs for veterans. Humana recently teamed up with PsychArmor and other VSOs to launch an online training and awareness video 15 Things Veterans Service Officers Want You To Know, which is now part of the Veteran Ready Healthcare Certificate program curriculum.

“There are 8.3 million veterans 65 and older in our nation; they often have unique health needs, so we are always looking for ways to ensure they are getting the care they deserve from a provider who understands them,” said Stephanie Muckey, leader of Humana's Veteran Health Equity and Social Impact strategy and also a Marine Corps spouse and caregiver. “Ensuring providers are in tune with the challenges aging veterans may be facing and know what questions to ask to better understand their history and their personal needs is another way for us to make that happen.”

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them. Their team of clinical psychologists and social workers, all steeped in military culture, create continuing education and customized training.

About Conviva and CenterWell

CenterWell, along with its sister brand Conviva Care Center, is a leading health care services business focused on creating integrated and differentiated experiences that put our patients at the center of everything we do. The result is high quality health care that is accessible, comprehensive, and, most of all, personalized. As the largest provider of senior-focused primary care, one of the leading providers of home health care, and a leading integrated home delivery, specialty, hospice, and retail pharmacy, CenterWell is focused on whole health and addressing the physical, emotional and social wellness of our patients. CenterWell is part of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). Learn more about what we offer at CenterWell.com and ConvivaCareCenters.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, Veterans, and their families. Learn more and access free resources at psycharmor.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240626873769/en/