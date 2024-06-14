NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of common stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) between July 27, 2022 and January 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must file their motions with the court by August 2, 2024.

For more information, and to join the Humana class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25679 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Humana's business and operations. Specifically, defendants downplayed pressures on Humana's adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to Humana's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Humana Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is August 2, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25679.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

case@rosenlegal.com

www.rosenlegal.com

