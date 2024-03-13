news release Humana Inc. 500 West Main Street P.O. Box 1438 Louisville, KY 40202

Humana Completes Aggregate $2.25 Billion Debt Offering

Louisville, KY - March 13, 2024 - Humana Inc. (the "company") (NYSE: HUM) announced today the completion of its public offering of $2.25 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior notes. These senior notes are comprised of $1.25 billion of the company's 5.375 percent senior notes, due 2031, at 99.940 percent of the principal amount, and $1.00 billion of the company's 5.750 percent senior notes, due 2054, at 99.949 percent of the principal amount (collectively, the "Senior Notes Offerings").

The company expects net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings will be approximately $2.226 billion after deducting underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the Senior Notes Offerings for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of existing indebtedness, including borrowings under its commercial paper program.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as active joint book-running managers for the Senior Notes Offerings.

The Senior Notes Offerings were made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (including a base prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Senior Notes Offerings were made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by calling Citigroup Global Markets Inc. toll-free at (800) 831-9146, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 471-2526, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC toll-free at (866) 718-1649, PNC Capital Markets LLC toll-free at (855) 881-0697 or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751. An electronic copy of the registration statement and prospectus supplement, together with the base prospectus, is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Cautionary Statement

This news release includes forward-looking statements regarding Humana within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in investor presentations, press releases, SEC filings, and in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of Humana's executive officers, the words or phrases like "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "likely will result," "estimates," "projects" or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including, among other things, information set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the company's SEC filings, a summary of which includes but is not limited to the following: