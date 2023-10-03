Humana received the highest score in Florida in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study of members’ satisfaction with its Medicare Advantage health plan

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is ranked #1 in Florida in the J.D. Power ranking of Medicare Advantage Member Health Plans. Humana, the largest Medicare Advantage plan in Florida*, has been serving Medicare members in the state for more than 30 years.

The J.D. Power 2023 study measured member satisfaction with Medicare Advantage plans and ranks health plans on the following factors in order of importance:

Level of trust

Able to get health services how/when I want

Helping to save me time or money

Product/coverage offerings meet my needs

Ease of doing business

People — representatives, call center agents

Resolving problems or complaints

Digital channels

“Our whole Florida team is beyond thrilled and honored to be ranked the best Medicare Advantage plan in Florida in member satisfaction,” said Florida Medicare President Caraline Coats. “Achieving this #1 ranking reinforces the work that we do every day is making a positive impact on our members. We’re also grateful to the doctors and clinicians who partner with us to provide high-quality health care to our members. We will continue to work hard to earn and honor the trust our members have placed in us.”

The study, conducted from January through June, is based on the responses of 5,887 members of Medicare Advantage plans in five states: California, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.

*According to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Medicare Advantage enrollment data, August 2023

Additional Information

Humana is a Medicare Advantage HMO, HMO SNP, PPO, PPO SNP AND PFFS organization with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in any Humana plan depends on contract renewal.

Humana received the highest score in Florida in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study of members’ satisfaction with their Medicare Advantage health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.

