O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Humana Inc, código ISIN BRH1UMBDR009, informa que foi aprovado em 17/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,885000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,066148689 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Humana Inc (Company), ISIN BRH1UMBDR009, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,885000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,066148689 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 03/11/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 03/11/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 27/09/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 27/09/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 28/09/2023 até 29/09/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 28/09/2023 to 29/09/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Humana Inc. published this content on 21 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2023 15:50:05 UTC.
Humana Inc. is one of the leading health insurance and complementary medical services companies in the United States. Revenues break down by activity as follows:
- health insurance services (94.4%): to recipients of government-sponsored plans, to groups of employers and individuals;
- services (5.2%): health care, primary care, home clinical care, health coaching services, prescription of drugs, pharmaceutical services, etc.;
- other (0.4%).