Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Humana Inc (Company), ISIN BRH1UMBDR009, hereby informs that on 17/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,885000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,9724 - 18/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,066148689 per BDR.