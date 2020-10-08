Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Humana Inc.    HUM

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Humana : CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Plan Achieves 5-Stars Third Year in a Row

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

It’s the third year in a row, and the fourth time overall, that the company achieves the highest possible rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Medicare Advantage members across Florida again can take comfort in knowing that they are enrolled in a health plan that has achieved the highest possible quality rating for the 2021 plan year from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). It’s the third year in a row, and the fourth overall, that the company’s Medicare Advantage HMO plan achieved a 5-Star rating. CarePlus is a subsidiary of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM).

Bruno Piquin, CarePlus President, attributes the company’s success to its emphasis on creating the best possible member experience.

Orlando area CarePlus member Joan Carucci agrees. “They listen to you. They talk to you, they kid with you, but yet they’re very professional and they’re very knowledgeable. You’re not just a number. You’re very important to them. They call me at least three or four times a year just to ask how I’m doing. In my opinion, my experience, from having been with CarePlus for five-plus years, the transportation, the medicine, the doctors that you can go to in their plan, it’s all fantastic.”

CarePlus currently serves approximately 164,300 members throughout Florida. CMS Star Ratings are posted at www.medicare.gov.

“We are a company of close to 1,200 employees who all truly care about the members we serve and remain focused on improving their health outcomes,” said Piquin. “We are extremely thankful to the physicians and pharmacists who partner with us for contributing to our 5 Star rating and for the top quality care they deliver to our members day in and day out. Collaboration with our value-based partners providing quality medical care is key to our continued success.”

The Medicare 5-star rating system rates the excellence of Medicare plans nationally. A plan may receive a rating between one and five stars, with five stars representing the highest rating. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next.

CMS uses information from member-satisfaction surveys, health plans, and health care providers to assign overall Star Ratings to plans. The rating system uses more than 40 different quality measures in nine categories, including:

  • Staying Healthy: Screenings, Tests and Vaccines
  • Managing Chronic (Long Term) Conditions
  • Member Experience with Health Plan
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Health Plan’s Performance
  • Health Plan Customer Service
  • Drug Plan Customer Service
  • Member Complaints and Changes in the Drug Plan’s Performance
  • Member Experience with Drug Plan
  • Drug Safety and Accuracy of Drug Pricing

About CarePlus Health Plans

CarePlus Health Plans, Inc. is dedicated to improving the lives of Medicare beneficiaries in Florida. We provide affordable, reliable healthcare and prescription drug coverage that helps our members maintain and improve their health so they can enjoy happy, active, and independent lives.

CarePlus offers Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug Plans with comprehensive benefits designed to meet a variety of needs. We partner with and support our physicians, pharmacists, dentists, and other healthcare providers who we trust to take good care of our community. Through our partnership with the ACCESS Florida Department of Children and Families, CarePlus Health Plans, Inc.’s Social Services department assists members to apply for public assistance through a variety of state and federal programs. This assistance and guidance is completely voluntary and offered at no additional cost.

CarePlus has supported Florida residents with their Medicare options for over 20 years. Based in Florida, with corporate offices in Miami and Tampa, we serve 164,000* members across South and North Florida, the Tampa, Orlando and Daytona areas, and the Space Coast.

For more information, visit CarePlusHealthPlans.com.

Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

*According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Medicare Advantage (MA) Membership Reports, September 2020.

CarePlus is an HMO plan with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in CarePlus depends on contract renewal. Every year, Medicare evaluates plans based on a 5-star rating system.

H1019_GHHKY46EN_M


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HUMANA INC.
05:31pHUMANA : CarePlus Health Plans Medicare Advantage Plan Achieves 5-Stars Third Ye..
BU
05:16pHUMANA : Medicare Advantage Members are in 4-Star and Above Contracts for 2021, ..
BU
09:02aHUMANA : Expanding in New Jersey, Will Sell Medicare Advantage Plans in Four Mor..
BU
10/07HUMANA : Medicare Advantage Members Benefit From Improved Health Outcomes, Preve..
BU
10/06HUMANA : and Fresenius Medical Care North America Announce Expanded Collaboratio..
BU
10/05HUMANA : Centura Health and Humana Sign Agreement, Expanding Humana's Medicare A..
BU
10/05HUMANA : Grand View Health and Humana Sign Medicare Network Agreement in Pennsyl..
BU
10/01HUMANA INC. : to Release Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 3, 2020
BU
10/01HUMANA : Rolls Out 2021 Medicare Advantage Health Plans with Expanded $0 Premium..
BU
09/30HUMANA : University of Toledo Medical Center, University of Toledo Physicians Si..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 75 170 M - -
Net income 2020 2 592 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,56 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 23,0x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 56 808 M 56 808 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 46 000
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 449,68 $
Last Close Price 429,41 $
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 4,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian A. Kane Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.17.16%56 808
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP6.96%307 120
ANTHEM, INC.-2.95%71 337
CIGNA CORPORATION-16.44%62 747
CENTENE CORPORATION2.78%36 072
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.50.00%12 069
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group