Humana Down Over 7%, Second Worst Performer in the S&P 50 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $434.26, down $33.25 or 7.11%

-- Would be lowest close since June 18, 2021, when it closed at $423.50

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 9.98%

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 1.91% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2021, when it fell 6.62%

-- Up 5.85% year-to-date

-- Down 7.84% from its all-time closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Up 9.55% from 52 weeks ago (July 29, 2020), when it closed at $396.40

-- Up 15.76% from its 52 week closing low of $375.15 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Traded as low as $432.36; lowest intraday level since June 21, 2021, when it hit $423.18

-- Down 7.52% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.28%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:15:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

