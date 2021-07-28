Log in
    HUM   US4448591028

HUMANA INC.

(HUM)
Humana Down Over 7%, Second Worst Performer in the S&P 50 So Far Today -- Data Talk

07/28/2021 | 10:34am EDT
Humana Inc. (HUM) is currently at $434.26, down $33.25 or 7.11%

-- Would be lowest close since June 18, 2021, when it closed at $423.50

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell 9.98%

-- Currently down two of the past three days

-- Down 1.91% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Jan. 2021, when it fell 6.62%

-- Up 5.85% year-to-date

-- Down 7.84% from its all-time closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Up 9.55% from 52 weeks ago (July 29, 2020), when it closed at $396.40

-- Down 7.84% from its 52 week closing high of $471.22 on July 23, 2021

-- Up 15.76% from its 52 week closing low of $375.15 on Feb. 16, 2021

-- Traded as low as $432.36; lowest intraday level since June 21, 2021, when it hit $423.18

-- Down 7.52% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 1, 2020, when it fell as much as 8.28%

-- Second worst performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 10:15:03 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-21 1033ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 769 M - -
Net income 2021 2 631 M - -
Net Debt 2021 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 60 314 M 60 314 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart HUMANA INC.
Duration : Period :
Humana Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HUMANA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 467,50 $
Average target price 486,24 $
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan M. Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HUMANA INC.13.90%60 314
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP17.93%391 731
ANTHEM, INC.19.17%93 291
CIGNA CORPORATION9.94%78 539
CENTENE CORPORATION17.39%41 065
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.22.40%15 203