Humana Foundation Announces Scholarship Awards

Children of 23 Humana employees in Louisville and 49 across the US received scholarships for the 2022-23 school year

The Humana Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) for the past 40 years, announced 75 winners of college scholarships awarded through The Humana Foundation Scholarship Program. The 2022-2023 scholarship program provides up to $3,000 for each scholarship to help finance the college education of children of Humana employees. Annual awards are renewable for three years or until the undergraduate degree is obtained, with a possible total award of $12,000.

Doris Benson (center), a senior professional in Humana's process & service organization, is the mother of two scholarship winners- Haley (left) and Hilton Benson.

This year’s award winners, chosen from a list of 488 applicants nationwide, were selected based on their academic achievement, leadership and character. Applicants can be high school seniors, high school graduates or college students who are planning to pursue an academic degree full-time, the fall of the year following the award of the scholarship. This year, 175 students had their scholarships renewed for the 2022- academic year.

“We’re proud to give back and uplift our employees and their families,” said Bruce Broussard, president and chief executive officer of Humana and chairman of The Humana Foundation. “The scholarship winners are an inspiration and a great reflection of their families and I look forward to their professional success and the ways they will impact the lives of others.”

Louisville-area students received 24 of the 75 scholarships awarded across the U.S. The local winners and the colleges/universities they will attend this fall are:

Hayley Benson, University of Louisville

Hilton Benson, University of Louisville

Cecelia (Coco) Charlton, University of Cincinnati

Emma Dodson, Brigham Young University

Gabriel Eastridge, University of Indianapolis

Connor Fink, University of Louisville

Alexandria Gramig, University of North Carolina School of the Arts

Ava Herm, University of Louisville

Kayla Higgins, University of Kentucky

Jaiden Jennings, Xavier University

Shreeya Julakanti, University of Cincinnati

Prateek Kanmadikar, Brandeis University

Peyton Kochert, Purdue University

LaNasia Mason, University of Kentucky

Terrence McDaniels, Campbellsville University

Kara Moran, University of Alabama

Aliya O’Neal, Norfolk State University

To’nyia Richardson, Howard University

Montrice Ryland, Kentucky State University

Annie Spicer, Grace College

Ikshitha Tippi, University of Cincinnati

Lindsey Vest, University of Kentucky

Sean Wetzel, University of Louisville

Heaven Williams, University of Cincinnati

“The Humana Foundation is honored to recognize the dedication of Humana associates while investing in the future of their children,” said Humana Foundation CEO, Tiffany Benjamin. Our communities will prosper through the current and future accomplishments of the scholarship winners.”

Since 2001, the Humana Foundation has awarded more than $13 million to assist 1,591 children of Humana employees in their pursuit of higher education. Doris Benson, a senior professional in Humana’s process & service organization, is the mother of two scholarship winners- Haley and Hilton Benson.

“I am grateful to be awarded the Humana Foundation Scholarship as it will support the pursuit of my bachelor’s degree," said Hilton Benson, a rising junior at the JB Speed Engineering School at the University of Louisville. “I will continue striving towards excelling in academics and demonstrating leadership.”

About The Humana Foundation

The Humana Foundation was established in 1981 as the philanthropic arm of Humana Inc., one of the nation’s leading health and well-being companies. Located in Louisville, Ky., the Foundation seeks to co-create communities where leadership, culture, and systems work to improve and sustain positive health outcomes. For more information, visit humanafoundation.org.

Humana and The Humana Foundation are dedicated to Corporate Social Responsibility. Our goal is to ensure that every business decision we make reflects our commitment to improving the health and well-being of our members, our employees, the communities we serve, and our planet.

