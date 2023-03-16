Humana Healthy Horizons Invests More Than $1 Million to Help Louisianans Overcome Health Challenges

Humana Healthy Horizons, the Medicaid business of leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), announced today that it has contributed more than $1 million to non-profit organizations throughout the state of Louisiana over the past year.

The organizations, which all share Humana’s mission to improve the health and well-being of the communities it serves, are helping parents, families and individuals in need, including new mothers and children, by assisting with housing security, health and wellness, education, workforce development, food security and more.

“Humana has a long history in the state of Louisiana with a strong commitment to both quality care and population health,” said Lori Dunne, Regional President of Humana Healthy Horizons in Louisiana. “As a Louisianan, I am so grateful for this opportunity to again invest in our great state by supporting the meaningful work our local non-profit organizations do to improve the health of the individuals living in the communities we serve.”

Louisiana non-profit organizations receiving Humana Healthy Horizons contributions include:

Acadiana Legal Services Corporation

American Heart Association

Access Health Louisiana

Boys and Girls Club

CHRISTUS Ochsner Southwestern Louisiana Foundation

Crescent City Family Services

Dillard University

Eat, Move, Grow

New Orleans Health Department

The Family Tree Information, Education & Counseling Center

Grambling State University

Healthy Acadiana

Healthy Baton Rouge

Family Road

LA Center for Health Equity

Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities for Early Head Start

Louisiana State University – Eunice

March of Dimes Louisiana – New Orleans and Shreveport Markets

Med Camps of Louisiana, Inc.

New Orleans East Hospital - Maternal Community Health Worker Program

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital

Southeast Louisiana Legal Services

Tensas Parish Healthy Community Coalition (La Bonne Vie Farms)

Three O’Clock Project

Xavier University

“For many years, American Heart Association, Greater New Orleans has collaborated with Humana Neighborhood Centers on blood pressure and community health initiatives,” said Coretta LaGarde, Executive Director of the American Heart Association, Greater New Orleans. “With the support of Humana Healthy Horizons, we can offer equipment and resources to Federally Qualified Health Centers, providing the care community members need to manage and improve overall health. We are excited to help solve the immediate needs of hypertensive patients and healthcare providers in partnership with Humana.”

“We are grateful to Humana Healthy Horizons in Louisiana for their support for legal services for Louisianans who are receiving Medicaid. We look forward to working with Louisianas who face evictions, health-harming housing conditions, or who need access to public benefits or other legal services to address social determinants of health,” said Laura Tuggle, Executive Director at Southeast Louisiana Legal Services.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Humana and their willingness to invest into our local community. Through their help, we will be able to continue our mission of lifting up our region and providing better lives and futures for all,” said Dr. Nancee Sorenson, Chancellor of Louisiana State University at Eunice.

Humana Healthy Horizons, selected by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) to deliver health care coverage to Medicaid beneficiaries throughout Louisiana starting in 2023, serves adults and children with the goal of helping them improve their health and well-being through a whole-person, value-based approach that goes beyond traditional clinical care.

Humana has a longtime commitment to the state of Louisiana, serving more than 437,000 Louisianans, as of Dec. 31, 2022, through Humana Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare prescription drug plans, commercial group health plans, and the TRICARE military health care program as administered by Humana.

