Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of common stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) between July 27, 2022 and January 24, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important August 2, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Humana common stock during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

What to do next: To join the Humana class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=25679 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 2, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about Humana's business and operations. Specifically, defendants downplayed pressures on Humana's adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to Humana's assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

