Humana Inc. : to Release Second Quarter 2021 Results on July 28, 2021

06/24/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) will release its financial results for the second quarter 2021 (2Q21) on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time. The company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time that morning to discuss its financial results for the quarter and earnings guidance for 2021.

All interested parties are invited to dial 888-625-7430. No password is required. A webcast of the 2Q21 earnings call may also be accessed via Humana’s Investor Relations page at www.humana.com. The company suggests participants for both the conference call and those listening via the web dial in or sign on at least 15 minutes in advance of the call.

For those unable to participate in the live event, the virtual presentation archive will be available in the Historical Webcasts and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page at www.humana.com, approximately two hours following the live webcast. Telephone replays will be available from approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern time on July 28, 2021 until 10:59 p.m. Eastern time on September 28, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 855-859-2056 and providing the conference ID #1741749.

The company’s 2Q21 earnings news release is expected to include financial measures that are not in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to financial results under GAAP, as well as management’s reasons for including non-GAAP financial measures, will be included in the company’s 2Q21 earnings news release, a copy of which will be available on the Investor Relations page of www.humana.com on July 28, 2021.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 733 M - -
Net income 2021 2 634 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 225 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,6x
Yield 2021 0,65%
Capitalization 56 568 M 56 568 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,73x
EV / Sales 2022 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 48 700
Free-Float 64,8%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Bruce Dale Broussard President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Diamond Chief Financial Officer
Kurt J. Hilzinger Chairman
Brian P. LeClaire Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sam Deshpande SVP, Chief Risk & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HUMANA INC.6.21%56 568
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP13.69%373 291
ANTHEM, INC.17.72%92 545
CIGNA CORPORATION11.89%79 929
CENTENE CORPORATION21.76%42 592
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC.16.84%14 512