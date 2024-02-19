Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) announced today that Bruce D. Broussard, Chief Executive Officer, and Susan M. Diamond, Chief Financial Officer, will make a presentation to investors at TD Cowen’s 44th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:10 a.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available via Humana’s Investor Relations page at humana.com. The company suggests webcast participants sign on approximately 15 minutes in advance of the presentation to allow time to run a system test and download any free software needed for access purposes.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240219823942/en/